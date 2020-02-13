Espirito Santo: “Wolves is my obsession” but no new contract talks

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t sweating his future, but the same might not be said for his team.

The 46-year-old has been linked with a number of open jobs this season and has a contract at the Molineux through the end of the 2020/21 season.

Fans, of course, would love to see him inked in for the long-term, even in a world of wild managerial turnaround.

“I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don’t think about that,” Espirito Santo said. “We will see but I’m only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it.”

His second season in England saw not just safety but qualification for the Europa League, and his third season has both top four and UEL final potential.

“(Wolves fans) can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it’s my life. I don’t think about anything else. I’m talking to you but I’m thinking about the game.”

Why Wolves haven’t presented new terms to the former Rio Ave, Porto, and Valencia boss is a bit of a mystery.