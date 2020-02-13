Buffon hails Ronaldo, Zlatan, himself after nine-save show

Gianluigi Buffon is not taking for granted his final days as a player.
The iconic 42-year-old goalkeeper had an exceptional day between the sticks for Juventus in a 1-1 draw with 10-man AC Milan.
Buffon made nine saves against an ascendant and lively Milan, keeping the Old Lady in the Coppa Italia semifinal tie despite conceding a less-than-ideal goal to Ante Rebic.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
The keeper struck a defiant tone in relishing a starring role, and used the opportunity of his turning back to the clock to shower praise on Juve teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
From Football-Italia:
“I have to admit, I smile at this, because so many turned their noses up when Ibrahimovic was coming to Milan, but at the age of 38, he is making the difference. When it comes to players, you have to analyze them individually and not just as a birthdate. I am very happy for him, he is an extraordinary champion.”
On Ronaldo, Buffon said, “One of the reasons I returned to Juventus was the opportunity to play and train with Cristiano Ronaldo and every day is a revelation.”
Milan’s Daniel Maldini was an unused sub on the day, but the 18-year-old featured in Buffon’s plans.
Buffon traded jerseys with the teenager, just as he did with his father Paolo Maldini. He noted that he’s also traded jerseys with George and Timothy Weah, Lilian and Marcus Thuram,and Enrico and Federico Chiesa.
When he finally does retire, he may leave with the title of the most Interesting Footballer in the World.
It took a long while, but Martin Odegaard is delivering the goods.
The teen phenom whose recruitment carried a captive audience five years ago is now a 21-year-old proven playmaker in two leagues.
Odegaard scored again Thursday as Real Sociedad took a Copa Del Rey semifinal first-leg lead with a 2-1 win over second-tier Mirandes.
The second leg is March 5 in Castile and León, where Mirandes looks to make history as a Copa del Rey finalist from outside La Liga.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Mikel Oyarzabal gave Real Sociedad a ninth-minute lead on Thursday before Matheus Aias leveled the score for Cinderella in the 39th. Odegaard found the match-winner in the 42nd.
That gives the Real Madrid loanee three goals and three assists in four tournament matches for the Txuri-urdinak.
Odegaard had already captured the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs when he was called up by Norway at age 15. Barcelona was linked, and the kid said he loved Liverpool on a visit that came shortly after he hit up Old Trafford.
He eventually chose Real Madrid, debuting with the first team in 2014/15 but only making one more senior appearance in 2016/17 before heading on loan to Heerenveen in the Netherlands.
Odegaard showed glimpses of class there, but really took off with 11 goals and 12 assists for Vitesse Arnhem last season.
Now he has Real Sociedad on the brink of a first Copa del Rey final since 1988, collecting seven goals and eight assists in 24 matches.
Off-form for most of the day, Cristiano Ronaldo showed up when it mattered in earning and converting a controversial penalty in a 1-1 draw with 10-man AC Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal tie.
Red-hot Ante Rebic and Milan nearly claimed control, but couldn’t hold onto the lead after Theo Hernandez was shown his second yellow card.
The two sides meet again March 4 in Turin. The other semifinal has Napoli leading Inter Milan 1-0 at the first leg in Milan.
Ronaldo was held without a shot on target until stoppage time, and Gianluigi Buffon was Juve’s star in the loss. The veteran goalkeeper kept the Old Lady in the match with nine saves.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Rebic scored off a Samu Castillejo assist as Milan took the lead before despite the 71st minute sending off of Theo Hernandez.
The defending was less than ideal on Rebic’s goal, as the Croatian scored for the fifth time in six matches. Rebic has caught fire with regular playing time after getting little chance to show his stuff in his first 10 matches since signing on a two-year loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Juventus had a lot of the ball, but AC Milan ripped off far more shots in the win. They carried an 18-7 advantage when Hernandez saw his second yellow card, but finished the day witha. 21-14 margin.
An airborne Davide Calabria was, we guess, supposed to know that Ronaldo’s overhead kick would strike the back of his elbow. Bad rule, correct call. Fix it.
The goal was Ronaldo’s eighth from the spot this season.
Nashville SC is getting its stadium, and the city’s mayor gets to claim a measure of victory after extracting more than $50 million from the new MLS club’s ownership.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Nashville mayor John Cooper had been accused of holding the Major League Soccer outfit hostage, refusing to approve the demolition of old buildings until he got a better deal for the state.
In the new deal, demolition at the fairgrounds begins immediately and Nashville SC agrees to pay $54 million more to the city. The stadium project saw its price tag rise by $50 million last year, according to the Associated Press.
Here’s the breakdown, via The Tennessean:
To accommodate the mayor’s demands, the team will pay $54 million more in potential expenses — which includes $19 million in infrastructure and $35 million for stadium debt payments the city was previously on the hook for if sales and ticket revenues came up short.
The city will issue $225 million in bonds for the stadium and pay $25 million for stadium-related infrastructure as part of the original deal. The team will pay for all overrun costs on the stadium, which is now estimated to cost $335 million in total.
The Tennessean reports that the immediate demolition will happen before state court hears a lawsuit from local flea market vendors over the demolition of their fairgrounds home.
According to tabloid reports in England, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has had talks with Kepa Arrizabalaga about the starting goalkeeper position.
The 25-year-old was surprisingly benched in the last Premier League match against Leicester City in favor of Willy Caballero, and his performance this season has sometimes been called into question.
[ MORE: Chelsea announce deal for Hakim Ziyech ]
The Sun reports that Kepa’s chat with Lampard has him of the belief that the benching against Leicester was a “simple wake-up call” and that he will return to the lineup soon, possibly Monday against Manchester United in Premier League play.
Chelsea has kept five Premier League clean sheets this season, but just one since the start of January. Lampard utilized the winter break to discuss the situation with Kepa, who has conceded almost five more goals this season than statistically expected.
Arrizabalaga arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, arriving to take over for Thibaut Courtois who departed for Real Madrid the same summer. His performances will have an enormous effect on Chelsea’s European fortunes next season, with the Blues sitting fourth in the Premier League table and battling with Sheffield United and Tottenham for that final Champions League spot.