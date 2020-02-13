More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Nashvile SC
Nashville SC agrees to pay $54M more to get stadium approval

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 3:58 PM EST
Nashville SC is getting its stadium, and the city’s mayor gets to claim a measure of victory after extracting more than $50 million from the new MLS club’s ownership.

Nashville mayor John Cooper had been accused of holding the Major League Soccer outfit hostage, refusing to approve the demolition of old buildings until he got a better deal for the state.

In the new deal, demolition at the fairgrounds begins immediately and Nashville SC agrees to pay $54 million more to the city. The stadium project saw its price tag rise by $50 million last year, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s the breakdown, via The Tennessean:

To accommodate the mayor’s demands, the team will pay $54 million more in potential expenses — which includes $19 million in infrastructure and $35 million for stadium debt payments the city was previously on the hook for if sales and ticket revenues came up short.

The city will issue $225 million in bonds for the stadium and pay $25 million for stadium-related infrastructure as part of the original deal. The team will pay for all overrun costs on the stadium, which is now estimated to cost $335 million in total.

The Tennessean reports that the immediate demolition will happen before state court hears a lawsuit from local flea market vendors over the demolition of their fairgrounds home.

Report: Lampard holds talks with Kepa about Chelsea future

By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 2:59 PM EST
According to tabloid reports in England, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has had talks with Kepa Arrizabalaga about the starting goalkeeper position.

The 25-year-old was surprisingly benched in the last Premier League match against Leicester City in favor of Willy Caballero, and his performance this season has sometimes been called into question.

The Sun reports that Kepa’s chat with Lampard has him of the belief that the benching against Leicester was a “simple wake-up call” and that he will return to the lineup soon, possibly Monday against Manchester United in Premier League play.

Chelsea has kept five Premier League clean sheets this season, but just one since the start of January. Lampard utilized the winter break to discuss the situation with Kepa, who has conceded almost five more goals this season than statistically expected.

Arrizabalaga arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, arriving to take over for Thibaut Courtois who departed for Real Madrid the same summer. His performances will have an enormous effect on Chelsea’s European fortunes next season, with the Blues sitting fourth in the Premier League table and battling with Sheffield United and Tottenham for that final Champions League spot.

Report: Chicago Fire secures Gaston Gimenez on DP deal

By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
According to reports in Argentina, Velez Sarsfield defensive midfielder Gaston Gimenez has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Fire that will see him move in March once the Superliga season concludes.

A report by Agustin Sileo of Velez Y Su Mundo states that the 28-year-old moves for a $4.3 million fee, joining on a Designated Player contract. He has played his entire career to this point in the Argentinian professional ranks.

Gimenez comes from Velez Sarsfield, who sit eighth in the Superliga table, nine points behind leaders River Plate. He has been with the club since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Estudiantes. Gimenez has also seen limited time with the Argentine national team, earning a single cap back in 2018 during a friendly against Mexico.

The Formosa-born midfielder will take over for Dax McCarty who departed for new MLS side Nashville SC in November after the end of last season. McCarty was a regular starter for the Fire last season, playing 32 games and scoring a goal while assisting two others.

The Fire are in complete rebuild mode, with new head coach Raphael Wicky joining sporting director Georg Heitz and technical director Sebastian Pelzer. They have 22 official senior players on the roster as it currently stands, and Gimenez would be the second designated player in the squad following new signing Robert Beric who joined in mid-January.

Gimenez would join following Velez Sarsfield’s final regular season match which takes place March 8.

Klinsmann barred from returning to role on Hertha Berlin board

By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Jurgen Klinsmann’s acrimonious exit as Hertha Berlin coach, where he slammed the club for “difficult conditions” where he “disagreed on many things,” has potentially cost him a position on the club’s board of directors.

During a press conference on Thursday, club owner Lars Windhorst, president Werner Gegenbauer, and general manager Michael Preetz stated that Klinsmann would not be allowed to transition back into a role on the Hertha Berlin board for the time being, until their differences are settled.

“Unfortunately, I must say that the way Jurgen Klinsmann resigned makes a further working relationship with him on the board of Hertha BSC impossible,” Windhorst said during the press conference. “Unfortunately, the way he left is so unacceptable that we cannot continue a constructive collaboration between him and the other people in charge.

Windhorst said that it would be possible for Klinsmann to return to the club, but not before time for the animosity to dissipate. “If we can count on him and his guidance in some other form in the future after all the dust has settled, we will see,” he said. “I am neither shutting any doors, nor am I knocking anyone out as it has been written today.”

“I believe he regrets the decision,” Windhorst said of Klinsmann’s resignation. “I’m sorry that we couldn’t fix things to keep hold of him, because even in the short time he was here, we noticed the effect on sponsors, advertising and income that his name had, that it could have led to big financial gains for Hertha.”

“There are different views [between Klinsmann and me] on how the job of a head coach is defined,” Preetz said. “It is correct that we could not agree until he resigned. However, things that I heard yesterday, that I am sitting on the bench and show up on the sideline, were never discussed between the two of us. If there are problems and conflicts then I am used to discussing them and to try and find a solution. You can’t do that if you turn around and run away.”

Klinsmann spent just 79 days in charge of Hertha Berlin, taking charge of nine matches distributed evenly among wins, draws, and losses. A 3-1 home loss to FC Mainz was the final straw.

The former U.S. national team coach took to Facebook to suggest a rift with the club hierarchy as the reason for his resignation. “Things are different in Germany, where everyone gets to have their say, everyone plays a role, the whole management structure,” Klinsmann said, suggesting he had bugs in his ear during his short tenure. “In the end only one can decide, and I feel it has to be the coach. And we disagreed there. Unfortunately we disagreed on many things.”

Klinsmann ruffled feathers during his short stint, demoting goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry upon arrival, which was a bad look given Petry’s critical comments of Jurgen’s son Jonathan during the latter’s stint at Hertha over a decade ago. He botched paperwork for his coaching license and closed training sessions to media and fans, a decision which was labeled a “misunderstanding” and reversed by the club the next day.

The 55-year-old was still expected to return to his position on the board after his departure as coach, a position which he left to take over the coaching role a few months ago. Klinsmann’s relationship with Hertha now seems teetering on the edge, if not entirely destroyed.

PL Preview: Norwich City v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 11:48 AM EST
  • Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted a goal in 4 of the last 5 PL games
  • Norwich City has just 1 victory since December 1
  • Liverpool has kept 9 clean sheets in its last 10 PL matches

Good ol’ top versus bottom in the table. Predictable…right? But that’s why they play the games.

Norwich City is right on the cusp. The Canaries can feel how close they are to turning things around. Since the start of December, every single loss but one – that would be five of the six total – has come by a one-goal margin. Tack on five draws in that span as well, and the Canaries are right in the thick of things, even seven points adrift of safety.

They’re also afforded the opportunity to shock the world.

Norwich City hosts leaders Liverpool at Carrow Road on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com. With the Reds hitting the road having dropped two points all season, any Norwich City result would be hailed by the home fans as a success.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could go 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 17th successive Premier League victory. Those numbers never get less astonishing as Liverpool piles up the plaudits. The Reds will expect to have both Sadio Mane and James Milner back from hamstring injuries, but both are still listed as game-time decisions as Jurgen Klopp may decide it’s not worth risking one or both.

Injuries/suspensions

Norwich City: OUT – Timm Klose (knee), Ben Godfrey (red card suspension).

Liverpool: OUT – Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Yasser Larouci (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE – Xherdan Shaqiri (foot), Sadio Mane (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring).

Probable Lineups

Norwich City: Krul; Byram, Hanley, Zimmerman, Aarons; Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Duda, Rupp; Pukki.

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke on midfielder Alex Tettey signing an extension: “Alex is a bit like a good red wine. The older he gets, the better he gets!”

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on the title chances: “That’s the message the manager drills into us on a daily basis: that nothing’s over yet, there’s still a long way to go. We’re just over halfway through the season, so it’s important for us to keep our heads, keep focused and keep our mentality the same. That’s what’s been working for us, so nothing should change.”

Prediction

Norwich City should put up a better fight than some may give them credit for, but Liverpool is too big a juggernaut to fall in this match. A hard-fought 2-0 win with a late goal to seal it should be enough to see the Reds through to an 18th straight victory and see Liverpool head into Champions League play on a high note.