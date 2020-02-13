Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted a goal in 4 of the last 5 PL games

Norwich City has just 1 victory since December 1

Liverpool has kept 9 clean sheets in its last 10 PL matches

Good ol’ top versus bottom in the table. Predictable…right? But that’s why they play the games.

Norwich City is right on the cusp. The Canaries can feel how close they are to turning things around. Since the start of December, every single loss but one – that would be five of the six total – has come by a one-goal margin. Tack on five draws in that span as well, and the Canaries are right in the thick of things, even seven points adrift of safety.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

They’re also afforded the opportunity to shock the world.

Norwich City hosts leaders Liverpool at Carrow Road on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com. With the Reds hitting the road having dropped two points all season, any Norwich City result would be hailed by the home fans as a success.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could go 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 17th successive Premier League victory. Those numbers never get less astonishing as Liverpool piles up the plaudits. The Reds will expect to have both Sadio Mane and James Milner back from hamstring injuries, but both are still listed as game-time decisions as Jurgen Klopp may decide it’s not worth risking one or both.

Injuries/suspensions

Norwich City: OUT – Timm Klose (knee), Ben Godfrey (red card suspension).

Liverpool: OUT – Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Yasser Larouci (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE – Xherdan Shaqiri (foot), Sadio Mane (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring).

Probable Lineups

Norwich City: Krul; Byram, Hanley, Zimmerman, Aarons; Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Duda, Rupp; Pukki.

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke on midfielder Alex Tettey signing an extension: “Alex is a bit like a good red wine. The older he gets, the better he gets!”

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on the title chances: “That’s the message the manager drills into us on a daily basis: that nothing’s over yet, there’s still a long way to go. We’re just over halfway through the season, so it’s important for us to keep our heads, keep focused and keep our mentality the same. That’s what’s been working for us, so nothing should change.”

Prediction

Norwich City should put up a better fight than some may give them credit for, but Liverpool is too big a juggernaut to fall in this match. A hard-fought 2-0 win with a late goal to seal it should be enough to see the Reds through to an 18th straight victory and see Liverpool head into Champions League play on a high note.

Follow @the_bonnfire