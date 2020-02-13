More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

PL Preview: Norwich City v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 11:48 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted a goal in 4 of the last 5 PL games
  • Norwich City has just 1 victory since December 1
  • Liverpool has kept 9 clean sheets in its last 10 PL matches

Good ol’ top versus bottom in the table. Predictable…right? But that’s why they play the games.

Norwich City is right on the cusp. The Canaries can feel how close they are to turning things around. Since the start of December, every single loss but one – that would be five of the six total – has come by a one-goal margin. Tack on five draws in that span as well, and the Canaries are right in the thick of things, even seven points adrift of safety.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

They’re also afforded the opportunity to shock the world.

Norwich City hosts leaders Liverpool at Carrow Road on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com. With the Reds hitting the road having dropped two points all season, any Norwich City result would be hailed by the home fans as a success.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could go 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 17th successive Premier League victory. Those numbers never get less astonishing as Liverpool piles up the plaudits. The Reds will expect to have both Sadio Mane and James Milner back from hamstring injuries, but both are still listed as game-time decisions as Jurgen Klopp may decide it’s not worth risking one or both.

Injuries/suspensions

Norwich City: OUT – Timm Klose (knee), Ben Godfrey (red card suspension).

Liverpool: OUT – Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Yasser Larouci (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE – Xherdan Shaqiri (foot), Sadio Mane (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring).

Probable Lineups

Norwich City: Krul; Byram, Hanley, Zimmerman, Aarons; Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Duda, Rupp; Pukki.

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke on midfielder Alex Tettey signing an extension: “Alex is a bit like a good red wine. The older he gets, the better he gets!”

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on the title chances: “That’s the message the manager drills into us on a daily basis: that nothing’s over yet, there’s still a long way to go. We’re just over halfway through the season, so it’s important for us to keep our heads, keep focused and keep our mentality the same. That’s what’s been working for us, so nothing should change.”

Prediction

Norwich City should put up a better fight than some may give them credit for, but Liverpool is too big a juggernaut to fall in this match. A hard-fought 2-0 win with a late goal to seal it should be enough to see the Reds through to an 18th straight victory and see Liverpool head into Champions League play on a high note.

PL Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 10:59 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • These 2 teams played to a 0-0 draw on the season’s opening day
  • 4 of Leicester City’s 6 losses this season have come on the road
  • Wolves have scored just 9 of their 35 goals in the 1st half of PL games

Leicester City has been eyeing second in the Premier League table for some time now.

With Man City on its February break, the Foxes can officially catch Pep Guardiola and take second place with victory on the road at Wolves on Friday, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Just two points back in third, Leicester City can overtake Man City should they top a Wolves squad licking its wounds. Thankfully for the hosts, the February break may have served to alleviate some of those injury concerns. Adama Traore suffered a double blow in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United before the hiatus, dislocating his shoulder and suffering a kick to the calf later that eventually forced him off. Thanks to the long break, Traore is expected to play some part in the match, even if he doesn’t start. If Traore begins on the bench, it could signal a first Premier League start for new signing Daniel Podence.

Leicester City will be without an impactful player as well, with Wilfred Ndidi likely to miss his second straight match, with Brendan Rodgers saying the Nigerian returned too quickly from a knee operation.

Injuries/suspensions

Wolves: OUT – Ruben Vinagre (thigh). QUESTIONABLE – Adama Traore (shoulder/calf).

Leicester City: OUT –  Nampalys Mendy (knee), Ryan Bennett (unable to face parent club), Daniel Amartey (ankle). QUESTIONABLE – Wilfried Ndidi (knee), Wes Morgan (illness), Matty James (Achilles).

Probable lineups

Wolves: Patricio; Jonny, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Doherty; Neves, Moutinho, Jota; Jimenez, Podence.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Choudhury, Praet, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison; Vardy.

What they’re saying

Wolves defender Conor Coady on return of Willy Boly“He slotted straight back in and is a fantastic footballer. He is a brilliant person too to move forward in the team. You saw what he did on Saturday. He did exactly what he did before he got injured. He is a fantastic person to come back in. It’s not an easy game to come into either. He was brilliant and he does that every single game – you know what you are going to get from him. He has been a big miss since he has been injured, so to have him back is a huge thing for this football club.”

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on Wolves: “It will be a tough test. They are well organized, they’ve been together for a few years. Nuno [Espírito Santo] has done a great job there. I’m looking forward to the challenge of it.”

Prediction

The possible absence of Traore and Ndidi take a bit of sting out of this game, and that could see this headed for another draw. Both teams would rue a loss far more than they would fear a draw, and that’s sometimes how these battles play out. It would be great for the Foxes to find themselves second in the table, and Wolves could jump all the way to fifth, but ultimately the point is the most valuable. It won’t be as dull as the season opener, but a 1-1 draw with some excitement at the end could ultimately play out between two teams proficient at scoring second-half goals.

Tyler Adams out with a calf injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 8:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tyler Adams has a new injury problem to push through.

After missing nearly half the season with an unshakeable groin problem, Adams will now miss time due to a calf injury, RB Leipzig manager Julian Naglesmann announced.

Adams had returned from his groin injury in late December, making five Bundesliga appearances – all starts. He played the full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich on Sunday that saw Leipzig remain a point back in the title race.

However, Naglesmann announced in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leipzig’s weekend battle with Werder Bremen that Adams has a calf injury suffered Wednesday – presumably in training – ruling out the American from both this weekend’s league match and the Round of 16 Champions League game against Spurs midweek.

Adams, who will turn 21 on Friday, could be in contention to return next weekend in a Bundesliga battle with Schalke, but it is currently unknown how serious the calf injury is. Leg muscle problems vary in severity and recovery time, so more information is likely needed before a timetable can be established.

Chelsea announce Hakim Ziyech deal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 8:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Only a day after news first broke of potential contact between Chelsea and Ajax for playmaker Hakim Ziyech, the Blues have announced the completion of a deal with the Dutch club.

The London side declared Thursday morning they have agreed to terms with Ajax for the permanent transfer of Ziyech in the summer. That the deal is subject to personal terms.

Ajax also confirmed the deal, announcing a fee of around $43.5 million.

There were reports over the last 24 hours that stated Chelsea made an attempt to sign Ziyech in the January transfer window, but that the player was adamant he wished to stay through the end of the season and would only sign for a team in the summer.

Ziyech was a major part of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinals last season, and while many thought he would depart the Dutch side along with fellow hot commodities Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax did not offload the 26-year-old as to not completely dismantle the squad and remain competitive, and instead signed him to a new contract last summer. However, with Ziyech’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022, it seems the plan was always to re-up him for another year in preparation for a sale this summer.

From Ziyech’s perspective, the agreement of personal terms still seems to be a somewhat significant hurdle in the deal. Chelsea sits fourth in the Premier League and is by no means guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season. According to the pair of Dutch reports that first broke the news on Wednesday, Ziyech wants his next team to be a Champions League participant, and it’s possible he holds out to see if the Blues do in fact qualify for next season’s competition or if they fall out of the race.

The attacker is naturally a right winger who can also play through the middle, though his strengths come in delivering crosses and long-balls for teammates. He has 97 Eredivisie assists across 213 league appearances, and he has delivered seven Champions League assists in 27 appearances over the past two campaigns. He also has goalscoring capabilities, with 27 goals across all competitions the last two seasons.

For the Blues, adding a winger is critical to the club. Pedro is out of contract this summer and almost certain to depart the club. Willian has played well in significant minutes, but the Brazilian is also out of contract this summer and Chelsea may not be willing to commit to the Brazilian long-term at 32 years old. As the squad stands, Christian Pulisic is likely a starter on the left when healthy, with Ziyech starting on the right. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also a solid wing option although the 19-year-old still has some developmental progress to make. Mason Mount has locked down the attacking midfield role, while Ziyech could slide over should Mount find himself on the sidelines.

Klinsmann defends quitting Hertha, suggests power struggle

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Jurgen Klinsmann has defended his abrupt resignation as Hertha Berlin coach and suggested that cultural differences and a power struggle were behind his decision to quit after just nine Bundesliga games.

[ MORE: The race for Premier League promotion is red-hot ]

The former Germany and United States coach addressed fans in a live broadcast on Facebook on Wednesday, when he apologized for the manner of his announcement the day before — also on Facebook — and suggested he had misjudged the situation he was getting into when he accepted the job on Nov. 27.

“Conditions were very difficult for me, perhaps because I’ve had other experiences in other countries. I’ve experienced life in Italy and France and England, of course,” Klinsmann said, referring to his playing career.

Klinsmann said he regretted that he hadn’t been given full control over the squad and that he clashed on several occasions with general manager Michael Preetz, whose duties he felt should be his own.

“In Germany, we’re used to having a manager on the substitutes bench at the side of the pitch and that he participates, that he’s there for the players, and keeps the door open for them. I wasn’t used to that anymore. I know the English model for a manager – they’re called managers in England, not coaches – has only one job and that’s being the boss of the club,” Klinsmann said.

“They’re different in Germany, where everyone gets to have their say, everyone plays a role, the whole management structure. In the end only one can decide, and I feel it has to be the coach. And we disagreed there. Unfortunately we disagreed on many things.”

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea closing in on Hakim Ziyech deal ]

The turning point came after Hertha’s meek 3-1 loss at home to Mainz on Saturday, which came four days after its extra-time defeat to Schalke in the German Cup.

“I hardly slept at all that night and then I came marching in early yesterday morning, and I’m a type of person that can hardly be stopped. Sure, if I had spoken to a couple of people, they probably would have convinced me to keep going, to take two or three days off or whatever. I didn’t have the day off that the team had and that’s how it happened,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann’s decision to quit caught Hertha by surprise, with the players and Preetz only finding out shortly before he made the announcement on Facebook.

Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed, and an extensive backroom staff was hired to help him deliver on the promise provided by a $250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst.

Klinsmann was supposed to lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places. But the team is still fighting off relegation.

“A lot of you said it ended in chaos,” Klinsmann told fans. “That’s absolutely not true, absolutely not true. This team is stabilized. We came in and the team was practically in a relegation place, level on points, and now there’s six points difference. The team is stabilized and playing in whole different way to the way we found it.”

Hertha’s record under Klinsmann in the Bundesliga is three wins, three draws and three defeats. The 55-year-old said he was sure the team will stay up, regardless of who is coach. Assistant coach Alexander Nouri is in charge for now.

“The goal for the year is survival, next year the goal is towards Europe,” Klinsmann said. “The goals are very important. If you don’t have goals, there’s no point in getting out of bed in the morning.”

Preetz, Windhorst and Hertha club president Werner Gegenbauer – who rarely makes public statements – are to hold a joint press conference to address the issues on Thursday.