Report: Chicago Fire secures Gaston Gimenez on DP deal

According to reports in Argentina, Velez Sarsfield defensive midfielder Gaston Gimenez has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Fire that will see him move in March once the Superliga season concludes.
A report by Agustin Sileo of Velez Y Su Mundo states that the 28-year-old moves for a $4.3 million fee, joining on a Designated Player contract. He has played his entire career to this point in the Argentinian professional ranks.
Gimenez comes from Velez Sarsfield, who sit eighth in the Superliga table, nine points behind leaders River Plate. He has been with the club since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Estudiantes. Gimenez has also seen limited time with the Argentine national team, earning a single cap back in 2018 during a friendly against Mexico.
Gastón Giménez es nuevo jugador del Chicago Fire de la MLS. La operación se cerró en las últimas horas y a @Velez le quedarán 4.300.000 usd limpios. El mediocampista viajará a Estados Unidos en Marzo. pic.twitter.com/GcCDB2MbML
The Formosa-born midfielder will take over for Dax McCarty who departed for new MLS side Nashville SC in November after the end of last season. McCarty was a regular starter for the Fire last season, playing 32 games and scoring a goal while assisting two others.
The Fire are in complete rebuild mode, with new head coach Raphael Wicky joining sporting director Georg Heitz and technical director Sebastian Pelzer. They have 22 official senior players on the roster as it currently stands, and Gimenez would be the second designated player in the squad following new signing Robert Beric who joined in mid-January.
Gimenez would join following Velez Sarsfield’s final regular season match which takes place March 8.