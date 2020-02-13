More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Soccerex Finance Report
Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

PSG No. 1, as Premier League and MLS all over Top 100 finance rankings

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 8:07 PM EST
If you’re wondering why businessmen are flocking to Major League Soccer in the hopes of landing one of the league’s select franchises, the latest Soccerex rankings help ease that concern.

The 2020 edition of Soccerex’s Football Finance Report, intended to show financial power in the soccer world, is very good to the Premier League (no surprise) and MLS (probably surprising to many).

Only the Premier League has more teams in the Top 100 than MLS, with LAFC in 18th place and ahead of names like Leicester City, Inter Milan, and Ajax.

The rankings are constructed by a combination of factors including value of players, available finances, potential owner investment, tangible assets, and net debt.

Of the five categories measured, Man City is top in player value, Spurs the runaway leaders in tangible assets, Manchester United the leaders in cash in the bank, and PSG the top in potential owner investment.

Paris Saint-Germain has taken to the throne at No. 1, rising above Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Player value certainly matters big here, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar amongst the most valuable assets in world football.

The Premier League has five of the top ten teams, with Spurs (4), Arsenal (6), Chelsea (7), and Liverpool (8), joining No. 2 Man City.

All 20 Premier League clubs are higher than 96th, with Norwich City bringing up the rear, while Championship sides Fulham (38), Stoke City (63), Barnsley (65), West Bromwich Albion (86), and Derby County (100) make the list.

Germany’s Bundesliga is the only league with two top ten teams: Bayern Munich (3) and Borussia Dortmund (10).

Some surprises included Barcelona in 12th, Manchester United in 16th, and Guanzhou Evergrande of China in 15th.

Back to MLS, the LA Galaxy are 22nd, Seattle Sounders 27th, and Colorado Rapids 36th.

Less than a handful of Liga MX teams make the list: Monterrey, Chivas Guadalajara, and Club America.

The report, however, concludes with a warning:

“At the moment, a battle is raging between clubs with huge state-oriented backing (Qatar and Abu Dhabi) and as these clubs get more powerful, it seems inevitable the gap will widen.”

You can download the full report in exchange for some personal information here.

Espirito Santo: “Wolves is my obsession” but no new contract talks

Nuno Espirito Santo
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EST
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t sweating his future, but the same might not be said for his team.

The 46-year-old has been linked with a number of open jobs this season and has a contract at the Molineux through the end of the 2020/21 season.

Fans, of course, would love to see him inked in for the long-term, even in a world of wild managerial turnaround.

“I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don’t think about that,” Espirito Santo said. “We will see but I’m only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it.”

His second season in England saw not just safety but qualification for the Europa League, and his third season has both top four and UEL final potential.

“(Wolves fans) can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it’s my life. I don’t think about anything else. I’m talking to you but I’m thinking about the game.”

Why Wolves haven’t presented new terms to the former Rio Ave, Porto, and Valencia boss is a bit of a mystery.

Buffon hails Ronaldo, Zlatan, himself after nine-save show

Gianluigi Buffon
Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Gianluigi Buffon is not taking for granted his final days as a player.

The iconic 42-year-old goalkeeper had an exceptional day between the sticks for Juventus in a 1-1 draw with 10-man AC Milan.

Buffon made nine saves against an ascendant and lively Milan, keeping the Old Lady in the Coppa Italia semifinal tie despite conceding a less-than-ideal goal to Ante Rebic.

The keeper struck a defiant tone in relishing a starring role, and used the opportunity of his turning back to the clock to shower praise on Juve teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

From Football-Italia:

“I have to admit, I smile at this, because so many turned their noses up when Ibrahimovic was coming to Milan, but at the age of 38, he is making the difference. When it comes to players, you have to analyze them individually and not just as a birthdate. I am very happy for him, he is an extraordinary champion.”

On Ronaldo, Buffon said, “One of the reasons I returned to Juventus was the opportunity to play and train with Cristiano Ronaldo and every day is a revelation.”

Milan’s Daniel Maldini was an unused sub on the day, but the 18-year-old featured in Buffon’s plans.

Buffon traded jerseys with the teenager, just as he did with his father Paolo Maldini. He noted that he’s also traded jerseys with George and Timothy Weah, Lilian and Marcus Thuram,and Enrico and Federico Chiesa.

When he finally does retire, he may leave with the title of the most Interesting Footballer in the World.

Odegaard shines again as Real Sociedad take 1st leg lead

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 6:03 PM EST
It took a long while, but Martin Odegaard is delivering the goods.

The teen phenom whose recruitment carried a captive audience five years ago is now a 21-year-old proven playmaker in two leagues.

Odegaard scored again Thursday as Real Sociedad took a Copa Del Rey semifinal first-leg lead with a 2-1 win over second-tier Mirandes.

The second leg is March 5 in Castile and León, where Mirandes looks to make history as a Copa del Rey finalist from outside La Liga.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Real Sociedad a ninth-minute lead on Thursday before Matheus Aias leveled the score for Cinderella in the 39th. Odegaard found the match-winner in the 42nd.

That gives the Real Madrid loanee three goals and three assists in four tournament matches for the Txuri-urdinak.

Odegaard had already captured the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs when he was called up by Norway at age 15. Barcelona was linked, and the kid said he loved Liverpool on a visit that came shortly after he hit up Old Trafford.

He eventually chose Real Madrid, debuting with the first team in 2014/15 but only making one more senior appearance in 2016/17 before heading on loan to Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Odegaard showed glimpses of class there, but really took off with 11 goals and 12 assists for Vitesse Arnhem last season.

Now he has Real Sociedad on the brink of a first Copa del Rey final since 1988, collecting seven goals and eight assists in 24 matches.

Controversial late penalty helps Ronaldo, Juve to 1st leg draw at Milan

Coppa Italia
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 4:56 PM EST
Off-form for most of the day, Cristiano Ronaldo showed up when it mattered in earning and converting a controversial penalty in a 1-1 draw with 10-man AC Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal tie.

Red-hot Ante Rebic and Milan nearly claimed control, but couldn’t hold onto the lead after Theo Hernandez was shown his second yellow card.

The two sides meet again March 4 in Turin. The other semifinal has Napoli leading Inter Milan 1-0 at the first leg in Milan.

Ronaldo was held without a shot on target until stoppage time, and Gianluigi Buffon was Juve’s star in the loss. The veteran goalkeeper kept the Old Lady in the match with nine saves.

Rebic scored off a Samu Castillejo assist as Milan took the lead before despite the 71st minute sending off of Theo Hernandez.

The defending was less than ideal on Rebic’s goal, as the Croatian scored for the fifth time in six matches. Rebic has caught fire with regular playing time after getting little chance to show his stuff in his first 10 matches since signing on a two-year loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juventus had a lot of the ball, but AC Milan ripped off far more shots in the win. They carried an 18-7 advantage when Hernandez saw his second yellow card, but finished the day witha. 21-14 margin.

An airborne Davide Calabria was, we guess, supposed to know that Ronaldo’s overhead kick would strike the back of his elbow. Bad rule, correct call. Fix it.

The goal was Ronaldo’s eighth from the spot this season.