Getty Images

Tyler Adams out with a calf injury

By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 8:47 AM EST
Tyler Adams has a new injury problem to push through.

After missing nearly half the season with an unshakeable groin problem, Adams will now miss time due to a calf injury, RB Leipzig manager Julian Naglesmann announced.

Adams had returned from his groin injury in late December, making five Bundesliga appearances – all starts. He played the full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich on Sunday that saw Leipzig remain a point back in the title race.

However, Naglesmann announced in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leipzig’s weekend battle with Werder Bremen that Adams has a calf injury suffered Wednesday – presumably in training – ruling out the American from both this weekend’s league match and the Round of 16 Champions League game against Spurs midweek.

Adams, who will turn 21 on Friday, could be in contention to return next weekend in a Bundesliga battle with Schalke, but it is currently unknown how serious the calf injury is. Leg muscle problems vary in severity and recovery time, so more information is likely needed before a timetable can be established.

Chelsea announce Hakim Ziyech deal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 13, 2020, 8:19 AM EST
Only a day after news first broke of potential contact between Chelsea and Ajax for playmaker Hakim Ziyech, the Blues have announced the completion of a deal with the Dutch club.

The London side declared Thursday morning they have agreed to terms with Ajax for the permanent transfer of Ziyech in the summer. That the deal is subject to personal terms.

Ajax also confirmed the deal, announcing a fee of around $43.5 million.

There were reports over the last 24 hours that stated Chelsea made an attempt to sign Ziyech in the January transfer window, but that the player was adamant he wished to stay through the end of the season and would only sign for a team in the summer.

Ziyech was a major part of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinals last season, and while many thought he would depart the Dutch side along with fellow hot commodities Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax did not offload the 26-year-old as to not completely dismantle the squad and remain competitive, and instead signed him to a new contract last summer. However, with Ziyech’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022, it seems the plan was always to re-up him for another year in preparation for a sale this summer.

From Ziyech’s perspective, the agreement of personal terms still seems to be a somewhat significant hurdle in the deal. Chelsea sits fourth in the Premier League and is by no means guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season. According to the pair of Dutch reports that first broke the news on Wednesday, Ziyech wants his next team to be a Champions League participant, and it’s possible he holds out to see if the Blues do in fact qualify for next season’s competition or if they fall out of the race.

The attacker is naturally a right winger who can also play through the middle, though his strengths come in delivering crosses and long-balls for teammates. He has 97 Eredivisie assists across 213 league appearances, and he has delivered seven Champions League assists in 27 appearances over the past two campaigns. He also has goalscoring capabilities, with 27 goals across all competitions the last two seasons.

For the Blues, adding a winger is critical to the club. Pedro is out of contract this summer and almost certain to depart the club. Willian has played well in significant minutes, but the Brazilian is also out of contract this summer and Chelsea may not be willing to commit to the Brazilian long-term at 32 years old. As the squad stands, Christian Pulisic is likely a starter on the left when healthy, with Ziyech starting on the right. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also a solid wing option although the 19-year-old still has some developmental progress to make. Mason Mount has locked down the attacking midfield role, while Ziyech could slide over should Mount find himself on the sidelines.

Klinsmann defends quitting Hertha, suggests power struggle

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Jurgen Klinsmann has defended his abrupt resignation as Hertha Berlin coach and suggested that cultural differences and a power struggle were behind his decision to quit after just nine Bundesliga games.

The former Germany and United States coach addressed fans in a live broadcast on Facebook on Wednesday, when he apologized for the manner of his announcement the day before — also on Facebook — and suggested he had misjudged the situation he was getting into when he accepted the job on Nov. 27.

“Conditions were very difficult for me, perhaps because I’ve had other experiences in other countries. I’ve experienced life in Italy and France and England, of course,” Klinsmann said, referring to his playing career.

Klinsmann said he regretted that he hadn’t been given full control over the squad and that he clashed on several occasions with general manager Michael Preetz, whose duties he felt should be his own.

“In Germany, we’re used to having a manager on the substitutes bench at the side of the pitch and that he participates, that he’s there for the players, and keeps the door open for them. I wasn’t used to that anymore. I know the English model for a manager – they’re called managers in England, not coaches – has only one job and that’s being the boss of the club,” Klinsmann said.

“They’re different in Germany, where everyone gets to have their say, everyone plays a role, the whole management structure. In the end only one can decide, and I feel it has to be the coach. And we disagreed there. Unfortunately we disagreed on many things.”

The turning point came after Hertha’s meek 3-1 loss at home to Mainz on Saturday, which came four days after its extra-time defeat to Schalke in the German Cup.

“I hardly slept at all that night and then I came marching in early yesterday morning, and I’m a type of person that can hardly be stopped. Sure, if I had spoken to a couple of people, they probably would have convinced me to keep going, to take two or three days off or whatever. I didn’t have the day off that the team had and that’s how it happened,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann’s decision to quit caught Hertha by surprise, with the players and Preetz only finding out shortly before he made the announcement on Facebook.

Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed, and an extensive backroom staff was hired to help him deliver on the promise provided by a $250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst.

Klinsmann was supposed to lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places. But the team is still fighting off relegation.

“A lot of you said it ended in chaos,” Klinsmann told fans. “That’s absolutely not true, absolutely not true. This team is stabilized. We came in and the team was practically in a relegation place, level on points, and now there’s six points difference. The team is stabilized and playing in whole different way to the way we found it.”

Hertha’s record under Klinsmann in the Bundesliga is three wins, three draws and three defeats. The 55-year-old said he was sure the team will stay up, regardless of who is coach. Assistant coach Alexander Nouri is in charge for now.

“The goal for the year is survival, next year the goal is towards Europe,” Klinsmann said. “The goals are very important. If you don’t have goals, there’s no point in getting out of bed in the morning.”

Preetz, Windhorst and Hertha club president Werner Gegenbauer – who rarely makes public statements – are to hold a joint press conference to address the issues on Thursday.

Barcelona eyeing recent Spurs target as emergency signing

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Barcelona have reportedly placed recent Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose atop their list of potential replacements after being granted an emergency exception in the wake of Ousmane Dembele’s six-month injury.

Jose was reportedly close to completing a move to Tottenham during the January transfer window before the deal fell apart in the final days. Manchester United was another club reportedly interested in the 28-year-old Real Sociedad forward, though the Red Devils were never said to have made as much progress toward a deal as Spurs.

Barca were granted the exception to sign a domestic-based player outside the transfer window on the grounds of an injury that will keep a player out for more than four months. Permission was granted by both the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga. Dembele hasn’t played since November and it was determined this week that surgery was the best course of action for his serious hamstring tear.

As PST’s Nicholas Mendola stated on Tuesday, Jose is “currently out of favor with his club and the likeliest to move should Barca pony up the $40-plus million it will take.”

Gerrard slams Rangers’ mentality as title hopes slip away

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 12, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
The good news: Steven Gerrard appears set to take Rangers to back-to-back second-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership in his first two seasons in charge.

The bad news: While that’s an improvement on the back-to-back third-place finishes which preceded Gerrard’s appointment in the summer of 2018, the distance which Rangers still have to close between themselves and eight-time defending champions, and hated rivals, Celtic is still quite large.

As recently as Jan. 24, Rangers trailed Celtic by just two points and had a game in hand which could have sent them top of the league. Since that point, Rangers have dropped eight points from five games and trail by 10 points (still with a game in hand).

Gerrard is very displeased by these recent results and picked Wednesday, after losing 2-1 away to seventh-place Kilmarnock, to make it known — quotes from the BBC:

“I thought we had the mentality and the characters to sustain a push, but on the evidence of the last four to five weeks, I’m getting proven wrong.

“But having said that, it’s me as well because I’m responsible for that group of players.”

“Very, very tough. You’ve got to look at the form of other people that are relentless right now.

“But we keep going and try to change the situation that we put ourselves in. There’s no denying they’re obviously in the driving seat”

Gerrard is widely perceived to have done well at Rangers, which will almost certainly lead to his name being linked with any mid-table-to-bottom-half Premier League jobs beginning either this summer or the next one. His window to unseat Celtic is probably small, as is that of Rangers based on the evidence of the last few weeks.