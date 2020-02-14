More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Nuno: ‘There is not a clear advantage, but the law is the law’

By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 6:37 PM EST
When criticizing the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) in soccer, it’s important — appreciated, at minimum — to be constructive in doing so.

In other words, “VAR is stupid, get rid of it” doesn’t accomplish a whole lot in terms of making your audience receptive to anything else you might say. Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side become the latest to come down on the wrong side of an incredibly narrow, potentially controversial reversal via video review on Friday, yet he delivered his post-game comments on the incident in a calm and collected manner.

The gist of his case for Wolves’ disallowed goal to have counted: Sure, Pedro Neto had a toe in an offside position, but what advantage was gained by doing so considering he was hurriedly shuffling toward and onside position as part of a short corner kick routine? The larger question that Nuno gets to is this: Does the offside rule exist for players simply existing in an offside position, or to prevent players from gaining an advantage by being in an offside position? (quotes from the BBC)

“It is reality now but each time it happens it upsets you. When you see the images, there is not a clear advantage but the law is the law. I am positive about the reaction of the professionals and the fans, but something has to be done. Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating. We in danger of becoming robots.”

“It is not about frustration but realising what we did in the game and now analyze to say, ‘We could (have won).’ Leicester had possession in the first half but did not create, we scored in the first half and dominated a very good team. The boys created many chances but it requires more work from us to complete the actions.”

Of course, adding language to the rule stating that offside should only be called if a player gains an advantage from his position on the field would only add another layer of interpretation and discretion for the crew of referees to consider and attempt to decipher.

Sancho, Haaland score again as Dortmund climb into 2nd (video)

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 7:25 PM EST
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Achraf Hakimi ran the game from right back for Dortmund, cuing up Lukasz Piszczek to score the opening goal. Jadon Sancho made it 2-0 with a solo goal before he and Hakimi combined in the buildup to Haaland’s third.

Dortmund overtook Leipzig for second place in the league with the win and was just one point off leader Bayern Munich, which plays Cologne on Sunday.

Six days after the defense allowed two late goals in a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund’s back line looked much improved against Frankfurt, which had few clear chances in its biggest defeat of the season. Next up is Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“It’s really important, especially that we gave up few chances. I think they had one shot,” Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said. “We were very concentrated and switched on in every position.”

A Europa League semifinalist last season, Frankfurt is having an underwhelming Bundesliga campaign in ninth but has specialized in beating Germany’s top clubs. It hammered Bayern 5-1 in November and has defeated Leipzig twice.

“We were just too harmless up front,” Frankfurt midfielder Sebastian Rode said.

Dortmund nearly took the lead early on when Raphael Guerreiro hit the post.

The breakthrough came in the 33rd when Hakimi, on loan from Real Madrid, controlled a loose ball and spotted Piszczek arriving on the edge of the box. Piszczek picked up Hakimi’s pass and blasted the ball low between two defenders in the bottom corner, for the 34-year-old Pole’s first league goal since November 2018.

Sancho dribbled in from the left flank and dodged two defenders before scoring his 13th goal of the season shortly after the break.

Four minutes later it was Haaland’s time to score, applying a simple finish after Hakimi played a one-two with Sancho and fed the 19-year-old Norwegian striker with a low cross.

Guerreiro added the fourth in the 74th after Frankfurt’s defense dispossessed Haaland but failed to clear properly.

Wolves settle for draw with Leicester after VAR misfortune

By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 4:57 PM EST
For the second time this season, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City played one another to a scoreless stalemate on Friday, this time at Molineux Stadium with Wolves failing to climb all the way up to sixth in the Premier League table and the Foxes unable to claw past Manchester City for second place once again.

Two sides that have played some of the most entertaining, fluid attacking soccer — while remaining plenty responsible at the back — effectively canceled one another out as they combined for just six shots on target (three apiece) over the course of 90 minutes.

Wolves were the only side to put the ball in the back of the net at any point, when Willy Boly headed home past Kasper Schmeichel in the 44th minute. However, upon video review, Pedro Neto was adjudged to have been in an offside position after restarting play from a short corner kick. The situation is described most succinctly, here, by Wolves, and below in picture form.

The game swung drastically in Wolves’ favor in the 76th minute, when Hamza Choudhury was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Leander Dendoncker, though Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side was unable to make the most of their man advantage.

Adama Traore looked the likeliest source of a Wolves breakthrough upon coming off the bench in the 64th minute, but the Spanish winger couldn’t connect the final ball into the penalty area on a number of occasions he got free down the right wing.

As things stand, Leicester remain third in the PL table, just one point back of Man City. Meanwhile, Wolves climb two places, from ninth to seventh, now ahead of Manchester United and Everton.

Key takeaways, questions on Man City’s ban

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 3:47 PM EST
Manchester City have been banned from European action for the next two seasons by UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.

UEFA delivered the verdict on Friday after an extensive investigation into what they call “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules by the reigning Premier League champions.

City were also fined $32.4 million for the breach as UEFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found the reigning Premier League champions guilty of serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

There are so many questions swirling around this ban for Man City and what it will all mean in the short-term and long-term.

Here are some answers to those and a look at the key takeaways for City.

What have Man City been banned from?

All European competitions in the next two seasons, meaning both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. They will still be able to play in Europe this season as they take on Real Madrid in the UCL last 16 in the coming weeks.

Why have UEFA banned Man City?

In a statement released by UEFA on the ruling, they say Man City “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.” The Manchester club were previously charged by UEFA in 2014 as they were fined and had a limited number of players in their squad for UEFA competitions for FFP breaches. This new charge comes after Football Leaks documents published by Der Spiegel in 2018 accused Man City of wrongdoing. UEFA then launched a new lengthy investigation into possible FFP breaches.

Can Man City appeal? Will it be further penalized?

Man City say they will appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as they will aim to overturn the ruling entirely or at the very least get a reduced ban a la Chelsea’s transfer ban. Any appeal to CAS would be a lengthy one and will likely run in conjunction with their ban. Several reports claim that the Premier League may charge Man City separately for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and a points deduction would be possible.

What will happen to Man City’s Champions League spot if they finish in the top four this season?

It is expected that the Premier League will still have four teams in the Champions League next season. If Man City’s ban is upheld then the team which finishes in fifth place this season will qualify for the Champions League. Sheffield United currently sit in fifth place.

Will Pep Guardiola leave Man City?

Guardiola has already said that he could ‘be fired’ by Man City this season if he didn’t win the Champions League and that seems quite prophetic now. Is Pep already looking for a way out of City? It remains to be seen if he will remain in charge of City as he could potentially walk away from his contract. Some may claim he is well within his rights to do so as Man City have been found guilty of a rules breach which will impact him and his players who will not be able to play in Europe’s top club competition. Guardiola’s main reason for taking over at City was to win the Champions League.

Report: Man City facing possible PL points deduction

By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
Manchester City are now reportedly facing a deduction of Premier League points as a result of the two-year ban from European competition handed down by UEFA on Friday.

According to a report from the Independent, such punishment is considered “highly likely” after PL committees held preliminary discussions about potential domestic punishments should the continental body rule against Man City.

Furthermore, the PL could be required to punish City as well, due to licensing rules. All clubs must apply for a license to compete in the PL, and part of the process of obtaining said license requires them to supply true information about various aspects of the club, including finances. Information supplied to the PL must match that which is also supplied to UEFA, while also being true.

Based on UEFA’s findings and ruling on Friday, the truthfulness of information has been called into question.

The battle between City and UEFA is far from over, as the club already vowed to launch an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While a timeline for such a legal process is unknown — and unprecedented on this scale — but it could conceivably run into the summer, well beyond the end of the current PL season.

There is also the possibility of a points deduction still occurring while the European ban is overturned, as a deduction of points would neither affect a title race nor see the club relegated.