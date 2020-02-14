More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Pogba ‘can’t escape Man United’ keen on Juventus return

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 7:49 AM EST
The agent of Paul Pogba, Mino Raiola, has stated that Juventus and Italy is like a “second home” for his client and he “can’t escape Man United now” but will reassess the situation after EURO 2020 this summer.

Pogba, 26, has been out injured for most of this season after he picked up an initial foot injury in September and has aggravated it on several occasions.

The World Cup winner has been missed in United’s midfield and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a big fan but after Pogba’s push to leave last summer there are still plenty of question marks about his future.

“Pogba feels at home in Italy. Italy is like his second home or family, same for [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic. That’s why Paul would like to come back to Juventus. But we’ll go to speak about that just after Euro 2020,” Raiola told reports after Juventus v. AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on Thursday. “Pogba wants to play at the best levels always … but he can’t escape Manchester United now, in this moment where the club is not having a good period.”

The so-called ‘super agent’ then moved to clarify his comments on Friday as he pretty much said that Pogba’s time at Old Trafford with Man United is over.

“Italy is like a second home for him, ” Raiola has then told our partners in the UK Sky Sports News. “The question was is he happy. You cannot be happy if you are not competing for the title or for the Champions League. The aim is for every top player to do that. For now he is concentrated on his recovery the next period is important for him and Man Utd to try to get into the Champions League then the European Championship and then we will see.”

Pogba is almost back to full fitness and it will be intriguing to see how he slots into this United team with Bruno Fernandes arriving in the central attacking midfield role for $88 million in January.

With Pogba and Scott McTominay ready to return for the crucial final few months of the season, plus Marcus Rashford pushing to be fit for March, United just have to hang in there in their battle to reach the Champions League.

Their trip to Chelsea on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is pivotal both for this season and planning for next season as the likes of Pogba will push harder for a move away without Champions League action.

Win and United will be just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea but a defeat means they would be nine points off the top four with 12 games to go.

USMNT’s Pulisic not fit for Chelsea v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 8:55 AM EST
After his lengthy spell out with an adductor injury USMNT star Christian Pulisic will not be fit enough to play in Chelsea v. Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Frank Lampard issued the latest injury update on Pulisic, 21, and said he will not be available for the huge top four battle with Man United at Stamford Bridge as the American winger continues his recovery.

“Christian Pulisic won’t be fit for Monday’s game, but is building up his fitness,” Lampard told reporters at Chelsea’s training ground on Friday.

Lampard had previously told Pro Soccer Talk that Pulisic could be fit for the end of the winter break, which would mean the game against United, but Chelsea’s boss recently revealed they tried to push the Pennsylvanian native to return sooner ahead of the game at Leicester but it didn’t go well.

“We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that,” Lampard said. “The break might have come at a good time, it buys us a couple of weeks. Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas. Others have to stand up too, but of course we’ll be happy when he’s back.”

Chelsea’s boss and his teammates have been bemoaning the loss of Pulisic in recent weeks as Chelsea have gone three games without a win in the Premier League and are missing his creativity in the final third.

Pulisic’s stock has risen while he’s been out and Chelsea will want him back as soon as possible as their top four bid is stalling and they face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash on Feb. 25.

In his first season in the Premier League, Pulisic has become a key member of Chelsea’s first team and they need him to be 100 percent fit as soon as possible.

Liga MX imports can provide MLS litmus test

Major League Soccer
Photo by Gustavo Valdez/Jam Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
Let’s conduct a fun little brain exercise on a slow Premier League winter break week.

One of my favorite American soccer focuses, one that can border on obsession, is finding proper ways to measure Major League Soccer’s incredible growth while getting a bit of context.

To be clear, it’s incredibly difficult; The league’s evolution over barely more than two decades has taken place at an almost impossible pace, to my eyes a reflection of the incredible wealth in this country and the desire to matter in a sport which is generations ahead of us in a hefty percentage of nations.

One of the biggest challenges for MLS has been that it’s not even the best league on its continent, though the metrics all say that is coming. Look no further than the Soccerex Top 100 finance report released Thursday, where MLS is second only to Premier League in terms of teams on the list, and the new CBA which will help MLS sides to compete with Liga MX for comparably-paid depth players.

Again, a huge part of that is riches and the closed system that won’t be changing any time soon now that FIFA has said its statutes apply to pretty much everyone but the U.S.A. (Yes, really).

Measuring how Liga MX’s stars and would-be European exports fare in MLS will be a far better comparison for the status of the league right now than whether imports like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney can show up and crush it. The same is true for Mexican stars like Carlos Vela and Chicharito).

So as Rodolfo Pizarro arrives in Miami, Lucas Zelarayan mixes in with Columbus, Edison Flores moves to DC, and Alan Pulido pulls on the blue of Sporting KC, watch closely: Do they slide in and dominate? That’s great for entertainment, but probably not the status of the league.

Pulido was the third-best player in the Apertura, according to Sofascore, so we can expect a lot of magic from him once he adjusts to KC. Zelarayan was 19th and Flores 28th, so close to the same idea. Pizarro was 278th, but shoulder shrug emoji.

In the other direction, and of note, Yoshimar Yotun’s production barely dipped in his first Mexican season, and Sebastian Saucedo is showing how much his MLS tenure has evolved his game from a 2016 run at Veracruz.

All should play well, but the hope in terms of league measurement is that we don’t see gaudy numbers out of any of them. No one’s rooting against them — again, we want entertainment! — but we’re hoping that days of players whose best work came in England’s League One can’t come here and set scoring records (No disrespect to BWP, but even 2014 is ages ago on the MLS scale).

I caught a Twitter thread somewhere this evening about the lack of players moving on from MLS to make big impacts in significant European leagues. There’s Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig, Alphonso Davies at Bayern, and Miguel Almiron at Newcastle (though the traditional numbers don’t show it) as quality examples.

Matt Miazga, Zack Steffen, and Jack Harrison are interesting ones to continue monitoring, and there’s a long history that includes Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Geoff Cameron, and others.

Including Rooney and Zlatan would be the stuff of trolls, given their exceptional careers before MLS and the fact that their fine form post-MLS hasn’t been met by the gaudy and dominant offensive numbers seen in their American-based years.

So Liga MX transitions either way lend us a nice litmus test. It’s not the end-all, be-all, nor do you even have to agree with the entire thesis. But as MLS continues to chase Liga MX in competitions like the CONCACAF Champions League it does sure feel like a chance to stack some surface-level impressions into something closer to fact.

Espirito Santo: “Wolves is my obsession” but no new contract talks

Nuno Espirito Santo
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EST
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t sweating his future, but the same might not be said for his team.

The 46-year-old has been linked with a number of open jobs this season and has a contract at the Molineux through the end of the 2020/21 season.

Fans, of course, would love to see him inked in for the long-term, even in a world of wild managerial turnaround.

“I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don’t think about that,” Espirito Santo said. “We will see but I’m only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it.”

His second season in England saw not just safety but qualification for the Europa League, and his third season has both top four and UEL final potential.

“(Wolves fans) can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it’s my life. I don’t think about anything else. I’m talking to you but I’m thinking about the game.”

Why Wolves haven’t presented new terms to the former Rio Ave, Porto, and Valencia boss is a bit of a mystery.

PSG No. 1, as Premier League and MLS all over Top 100 finance rankings

Soccerex Finance Report
Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2020, 8:07 PM EST
If you’re wondering why businessmen are flocking to Major League Soccer in the hopes of landing one of the league’s select franchises, the latest Soccerex rankings help ease that concern.

The 2020 edition of Soccerex’s Football Finance Report, intended to show financial power in the soccer world, is very good to the Premier League (no surprise) and MLS (probably surprising to many).

Only the Premier League has more teams in the Top 100 than MLS, with LAFC in 18th place and ahead of names like Leicester City, Inter Milan, and Ajax.

The rankings are constructed by a combination of factors including value of players, available finances, potential owner investment, tangible assets, and net debt.

Of the five categories measured, Man City is top in player value, Spurs the runaway leaders in tangible assets, Manchester United the leaders in cash in the bank, and PSG the top in potential owner investment.

Paris Saint-Germain has taken to the throne at No. 1, rising above Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Player value certainly matters big here, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar amongst the most valuable assets in world football.

The Premier League has five of the top ten teams, with Spurs (4), Arsenal (6), Chelsea (7), and Liverpool (8), joining No. 2 Man City.

All 20 Premier League clubs are higher than 96th, with Norwich City bringing up the rear, while Championship sides Fulham (38), Stoke City (63), Barnsley (65), West Bromwich Albion (86), and Derby County (100) make the list.

Germany’s Bundesliga is the only league with two top ten teams: Bayern Munich (3) and Borussia Dortmund (10).

Some surprises included Barcelona in 12th, Manchester United in 16th, and Guanzhou Evergrande of China in 15th.

Back to MLS, the LA Galaxy are 22nd, Seattle Sounders 27th, and Colorado Rapids 36th.

Less than a handful of Liga MX teams make the list: Monterrey, Chivas Guadalajara, and Club America.

The report, however, concludes with a warning:

“At the moment, a battle is raging between clubs with huge state-oriented backing (Qatar and Abu Dhabi) and as these clubs get more powerful, it seems inevitable the gap will widen.”

You can download the full report in exchange for some personal information here.