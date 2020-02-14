More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Report: Man City facing possible PL points deduction

By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
Manchester City are now reportedly facing a deduction of Premier League points as a result of the two-year ban from European competition handed down by UEFA on Friday.

According to a report from the Independent, such punishment is considered “highly likely” after PL committees held preliminary discussions about potential domestic punishments should the continental body rule against Man City.

Furthermore, the PL could be required to punish City as well, due to licensing rules. All clubs must apply for a license to compete in the PL, and part of the process of obtaining said license requires them to supply true information about various aspects of the club, including finances. Information supplied to the PL must match that which is also supplied to UEFA, while also being true.

Based on UEFA’s findings and ruling on Friday, the truthfulness of information has been called into question.

The battle between City and UEFA is far from over, as the club already vowed to launch an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While a timeline for such a legal process is unknown — and unprecedented on this scale — it could conceivably into the summer, well beyond the end of the current PL season.

There is also the possibility of a points deduction still occurring while the European ban is overturned, as a deduction of points would neither affect a title race nor see the club relegated.

Key takeaways, questions on Man City’s ban

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 3:47 PM EST
There are so many questions swirling around this ban for Man City and what it will all mean in the short-term and long-term.

Here are some answers to those and a look at the key takeaways for City.

What have Man City been banned from?

All European competitions in the next two seasons, meaning both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. They will still be able to play in Europe this season as they take on Real Madrid in the UCL last 16 in the coming weeks.

Why have UEFA banned Man City?

In a statement released by UEFA on the ruling, they say Man City “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.” The Manchester club were previously charged by UEFA in 2014 as they were fined and had a limited number of players in their squad for UEFA competitions for FFP breaches. This new charge comes after Football Leaks documents published by Der Spiegel in 2018 accused Man City of wrongdoing.

Can Man City appeal? Will it be further penalized?

Man City say they will appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as they will aim to overturn the ruling entirely or at the very least get a reduced ban a la Chelsea’s transfer ban. Several reports claim that the Premier League may charge Man City separately for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and a points deduction would be possible.

What will happen to Man City’s Champions League spot if they finish in the top four this season?

It is expected that the Premier League will still have four teams in the Champions League next season. If Man City’s ban is upheld then the team which finishes in fifth place this season will qualify for the Champions League. Sheffield United currently sit in fifth place.

Will Pep Guardiola leave Man City?

Guardiola has already said that he could ‘be fired’ by Man City this season if he didn’t win the Champions League and that seems quite prophetic now. Is Pep already looking for a way out of City? It remains to be seen if he will remain in charge of City as he could potentially walk away from his contract. Some may claim he is well within his right to do so as Man City have been found guilty of a rules breach which will impact him and his players who will not be able to play in Europe’s top club competition.

Watch Live: Wolves v. Leicester

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
Wolves v Leicester takes center stage in the Premier League on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive Midlands derby as two top four hopefuls collide.

This should be a lot of fun.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s exciting Wolves side currently sit six points off the top four heading into this game, while Brendan Rodgers are in third place and are 10 points ahead of fifth place.

Both teams are dreaming of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as Leicester look certain to finish n the top four but a win for Wolves will not only keep their top four hopes alive but also cast a few doubts over the Foxes heading back to dine at European soccer’s top table.

A battle between two evenly-matched teams (just like the controversial 0-0 draw on the opening weekend was) stacked with exciting, young, attacking players will be one for the purists as Nuno and Rodgers lock horns under the lights at Molineux.

In team news Wolves make two changes with Dendoncker and Neto in for Mourinho and Traore.

Leicester City Are unchanged from the team which drew with Chelsea last time out.

Man City banned from European action

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 2:01 PM EST
UEFA said in a statement that City “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016″.

Here is the statement in full from Man City as they plan to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS):

“Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling. Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

If Man City’s appeal isn’t successful then it is possible that the team which finishes in fifth place in the Premier League this season will qualify for the Champions League next season.

For a club which has chased winning the UCL for so long under the ownership of their owner from Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mansour, this a huge blow for Pep Guardiola and his project. It may even mark the end for Guardiola at City and if they are banned from the Champions League for at least one season it will also impact the signings they could make.

It could also get worse for Man City as the Premier League is reportedly looking into a possible points deduction for the reigning champions. 

City’s appeal to CAS or others would be a complicated one as they could argue that FFP is in breach of European laws but with the UK coming out of the EU in the coming months, that could complicate things further. What a mess.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2020, 1:19 PM EST
Here are the latest Prince-Wright‘s Premier League picks ahead of the second part of Matchweek 26 in the Premier League, with the schedule split due to the winter break as 12 teams are in action this weekend.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Wolves 3-1 Leicester – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 1-2 Man United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Norwich 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)