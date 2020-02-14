More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Slimani scores another winner as Monaco climbs up to 5th

Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 10:34 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Islam Slimani scored the winner for the second straight game as Monaco beat Montpellier 1-0 to leapfrog its rival into fifth place in the French league on Friday.

The Algeria striker almost left the club during last month’s winter transfer window but is back in favor under coach Robert Moreno.

Slimani headed in Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s corner in the 52nd minute, in a match where Monaco mostly dominated only to almost concede an injury-time equalizer.

Moreno dropped former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas and opted for a 4-3-3 with Stevan Jovetic supporting league top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and Slimani.

Jovetic, twice, Ben Yedder and Golovin went close in a one-sided first half as Monaco snatched at chances on the way to securing a third straight win.

Montpellier, strong at home but weak away, dropped to sixth spot.

What happens with Pep if Man City’s ban is upheld?

By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 9:44 PM EST
As of this very moment, Manchester City is set to be banned from European competition for two seasons, in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

While there still remains a long, winding legal battle to be waged in various courts of appeals, the first question on everyone’s minds once the banned was announced was: Is Pep Guardiola going to leave Man City? For many, it might have even been an assumption that yes, indeed, he would.

The first factor we must consider is this: What are Guardiola’s greatest motivators as a manager? From everything he’s said and we’ve seen during his brilliant managerial career, it would appear that winning trophies ranks at the very top of the list. Namely, it’s the Champions League by which the game’s elite managers are rated.

Without being able to compete in the competition for two seasons — beyond the current expiration date of his contract, in the summer of 2021 — the one trophy which has eluded him in his first three seasons at City, plus his three at Bayern Munich, would be off the table altogether. The wildest of wild cards which could change Guardiola’s entire equation is this: what happens if he guides City to Champions League glory this season, and his highest of high goals has been completed? These are the kinds of questions — so many questions — which will have to be answered over the course of the next six months.

The biggest question of all is this: How will Guardiola’s trust in the club’s owners be affected by this outcome? He has routinely stuck his own neck out on the line in the press, stating he has full confidence and belief in everything told to him by his superiors. If that undying — almost blind — trust has eroded in any way throughout this entire ordeal, it’s very easy to imagine Guardiola making his decision — that City is no longer a tenable working situation for him — an easy one, regardless of the appeal’s outcome.

It’s quite a strange situation — a reversal of roles, if you will — as the manager becomes the one with almost unilateral power to determine the short- and medium-term future of the club’s leadership, while the executives who typically do the hiring and firing — many of whom will perhaps have been at fault in the first place — are left powerless, only to hope and wish that one of the world’s premier managers might stick around and bale them out of a terrible situation.

Sancho, Haaland score again as Dortmund climb into 2nd (video)

Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bongarts/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 7:25 PM EST
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Achraf Hakimi ran the game from right back for Dortmund, cuing up Lukasz Piszczek to score the opening goal. Jadon Sancho made it 2-0 with a solo goal before he and Hakimi combined in the buildup to Haaland’s third.

Dortmund overtook Leipzig for second place in the league with the win and was just one point off leader Bayern Munich, which plays Cologne on Sunday.

Six days after the defense allowed two late goals in a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund’s back line looked much improved against Frankfurt, which had few clear chances in its biggest defeat of the season. Next up is Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“It’s really important, especially that we gave up few chances. I think they had one shot,” Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said. “We were very concentrated and switched on in every position.”

A Europa League semifinalist last season, Frankfurt is having an underwhelming Bundesliga campaign in ninth but has specialized in beating Germany’s top clubs. It hammered Bayern 5-1 in November and has defeated Leipzig twice.

“We were just too harmless up front,” Frankfurt midfielder Sebastian Rode said.

Dortmund nearly took the lead early on when Raphael Guerreiro hit the post.

The breakthrough came in the 33rd when Hakimi, on loan from Real Madrid, controlled a loose ball and spotted Piszczek arriving on the edge of the box. Piszczek picked up Hakimi’s pass and blasted the ball low between two defenders in the bottom corner, for the 34-year-old Pole’s first league goal since November 2018.

Sancho dribbled in from the left flank and dodged two defenders before scoring his 13th goal of the season shortly after the break.

Four minutes later it was Haaland’s time to score, applying a simple finish after Hakimi played a one-two with Sancho and fed the 19-year-old Norwegian striker with a low cross.

Guerreiro added the fourth in the 74th after Frankfurt’s defense dispossessed Haaland but failed to clear properly.

Nuno: ‘There is not a clear advantage, but the law is the law’

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 6:37 PM EST
When criticizing the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) in soccer, it’s important — appreciated, at minimum — to be constructive in doing so.

In other words, “VAR is stupid, get rid of it” doesn’t accomplish a whole lot in terms of making your audience receptive to anything else you might say. Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side become the latest to come down on the wrong side of an incredibly narrow, potentially controversial reversal via video review on Friday, yet he delivered his post-game comments on the incident in a calm and collected manner.

The gist of his case for Wolves’ disallowed goal to have counted: Sure, Pedro Neto had a toe in an offside position, but what advantage was gained by doing so considering he was hurriedly shuffling toward and onside position as part of a short corner kick routine? The larger question that Nuno gets to is this: Does the offside rule exist for players simply existing in an offside position, or to prevent players from gaining an advantage by being in an offside position? (quotes from the BBC)

“It is reality now but each time it happens it upsets you. When you see the images, there is not a clear advantage but the law is the law. I am positive about the reaction of the professionals and the fans, but something has to be done. Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating. We in danger of becoming robots.”

“It is not about frustration but realising what we did in the game and now analyze to say, ‘We could (have won).’ Leicester had possession in the first half but did not create, we scored in the first half and dominated a very good team. The boys created many chances but it requires more work from us to complete the actions.”

Of course, adding language to the rule stating that offside should only be called if a player gains an advantage from his position on the field would only add another layer of interpretation and discretion for the crew of referees to consider and attempt to decipher.

Wolves settle for draw with Leicester after VAR misfortune

By Andy EdwardsFeb 14, 2020, 4:57 PM EST
For the second time this season, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City played one another to a scoreless stalemate on Friday, this time at Molineux Stadium with Wolves failing to climb all the way up to sixth in the Premier League table and the Foxes unable to claw past Manchester City for second place once again.

Two sides that have played some of the most entertaining, fluid attacking soccer — while remaining plenty responsible at the back — effectively canceled one another out as they combined for just six shots on target (three apiece) over the course of 90 minutes.

Wolves were the only side to put the ball in the back of the net at any point, when Willy Boly headed home past Kasper Schmeichel in the 44th minute. However, upon video review, Pedro Neto was adjudged to have been in an offside position after restarting play from a short corner kick. The situation is described most succinctly, here, by Wolves, and below in picture form.

The game swung drastically in Wolves’ favor in the 76th minute, when Hamza Choudhury was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Leander Dendoncker, though Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side was unable to make the most of their man advantage.

Adama Traore looked the likeliest source of a Wolves breakthrough upon coming off the bench in the 64th minute, but the Spanish winger couldn’t connect the final ball into the penalty area on a number of occasions he got free down the right wing.

As things stand, Leicester remain third in the PL table, just one point back of Man City. Meanwhile, Wolves climb two places, from ninth to seventh, now ahead of Manchester United and Everton.