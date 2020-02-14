After his lengthy spell out with an adductor injury USMNT star Christian Pulisic will not be fit enough to play in Chelsea v. Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Frank Lampard issued the latest injury update on Pulisic, 21, and said he will not be available for the huge top four battle with Man United at Stamford Bridge as the American winger continues his recovery.
“Christian Pulisic won’t be fit for Monday’s game, but is building up his fitness,” Lampard told reporters at Chelsea’s training ground on Friday.
Lampard had previously told Pro Soccer Talk that Pulisic could be fit for the end of the winter break, which would mean the game against United, but Chelsea’s boss recently revealed they tried to push the Pennsylvanian native to return sooner ahead of the game at Leicester but it didn’t go well.
“We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that,” Lampard said. “The break might have come at a good time, it buys us a couple of weeks. Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas. Others have to stand up too, but of course we’ll be happy when he’s back.”
Chelsea’s boss and his teammates have been bemoaning the loss of Pulisic in recent weeks as Chelsea have gone three games without a win in the Premier League and are missing his creativity in the final third.
Pulisic’s stock has risen while he’s been out and Chelsea will want him back as soon as possible as their top four bid is stalling and they face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash on Feb. 25.
In his first season in the Premier League, Pulisic has become a key member of Chelsea’s first team and they need him to be 100 percent fit as soon as possible.