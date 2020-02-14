For the second time this season, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City played one another to a scoreless stalemate on Friday, this time at Molineux Stadium with Wolves failing to climb all the way up to sixth in the Premier League table and the Foxes unable to claw past Manchester City for second place once again.
Two sides that have played some of the most entertaining, fluid attacking soccer — while remaining plenty responsible at the back — effectively canceled one another out as they combined for just six shots on target (three apiece) over the course of 90 minutes.
Wolves were the only side to put the ball in the back of the net at any point, when Willy Boly headed home past Kasper Schmeichel in the 44th minute. However, upon video review, Pedro Neto was adjudged to have been in an offside position after restarting play from a short corner kick. The situation is described most succinctly, here, by Wolves, and below in picture form.
The fight for 5th has begun…
The game swung drastically in Wolves’ favor in the 76th minute, when Hamza Choudhury was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Leander Dendoncker, though Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side was unable to make the most of their man advantage.
Adama Traore looked the likeliest source of a Wolves breakthrough upon coming off the bench in the 64th minute, but the Spanish winger couldn’t connect the final ball into the penalty area on a number of occasions he got free down the right wing.
As things stand, Leicester remain third in the PL table, just one point back of Man City. Meanwhile, Wolves climb two places, from ninth to seventh, now ahead of Manchester United and Everton.