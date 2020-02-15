Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig, Gladbach keep pressure on Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga table has a new leader for at least an evening after RB Leipzig walked over Werder Bremen on Saturday.
Gladbach also stayed on pace for Leipzig’s numbers with its match-in-hand, while Bayern plays Sunday and chasing Dortmund won on Friday.
RB Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen
This wasn’t in question at really any point, as Lukas Klostermann, Patrick Schick, and Nordi Mukiele scored by end of the 46th minute. Schick also picked up an assist in the win.
Leipzig’s USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams missed out with a calf injury, but Werder Bremen’s American forward came on for a 25-minute appearance. Josh Sargent had nine touches, three-of-four passing, drew a foul, and won two of five duels.
Leipzig now leads Bayern Munich by two points before the red-hot Bavarian side visits improving Koln on Sunday.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-4 Borussia Monchengladbach
Gladbach got a nice challenge from the relegation-threatened hosts in the first-half, Jonas Hofmann’s opener canceled out by Erik Thommy.
Lars Stindl took over in the second half, scoring twice before Florian Neuhaus put it away.
Marcus Thuram finished the dal with two assists, while Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo also registered helpers.
Lilian’s kid can ball. The 22-year-old Thuram has 10 goals and eight assists so far this season.
Hoffenheim 2-3 Wolfsburg
John Brooks was back in the Starting XI for the visitors, but American interest aside this was all about Wout Weghorst.
Weghorst scored three goals for Wolfsburg, his first since December. He had 11 goals this season by the time the calendar turned to 2020.
His first goal was answered by Christoph Baumgartner assisted by Andrej Kramaric, the latter then making it 2-2 before Weghorst won it with his hat trick goal in the 71st.
Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday | RECAP
Union Berlin 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg
Paderborn 1-2 Hertha Berlin
Koln v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|22
|13
|6
|3
|56
|25
|31
|7-3-1
|6-3-2
|45
|Bayern Munich
|21
|13
|4
|4
|58
|23
|35
|7-2-2
|6-2-2
|43
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|12
|6
|4
|63
|32
|31
|8-3-0
|4-3-4
|42
|Mönchengladbach
|21
|13
|3
|5
|42
|24
|18
|8-1-1
|5-2-4
|42
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|12
|4
|6
|38
|29
|9
|5-4-2
|7-0-4
|40
|FC Schalke 04
|21
|9
|4
|32
|27
|5
|5-5-1
|4-3-3
|35
|SC Freiburg
|22
|9
|6
|7
|31
|31
|0
|5-2-3
|4-4-4
|33
|1899 Hoffenheim
|22
|10
|3
|9
|33
|35
|-2
|5-1-6
|5-2-3
|33
|VfL Wolfsburg
|22
|8
|7
|7
|28
|28
|0
|3-5-3
|5-2-4
|31
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|22
|8
|4
|10
|37
|35
|2
|6-3-2
|2-1-8
|28
|FC Augsburg
|22
|7
|6
|9
|34
|45
|-11
|5-3-3
|2-3-6
|27
|1. FC Union Berlin
|22
|8
|2
|12
|27
|35
|-8
|6-0-5
|2-2-7
|26
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|22
|7
|5
|10
|27
|38
|-11
|3-2-6
|4-3-4
|26
|1. FC Köln
|20
|7
|2
|11
|27
|38
|-11
|5-1-4
|2-1-7
|23
|FSV Mainz 05
|21
|7
|0
|14
|31
|48
|-17
|3-0-7
|4-0-7
|21
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|22
|4
|5
|13
|21
|46
|-25
|3-2-6
|1-3-7
|17
|Werder Bremen
|22
|4
|5
|13
|25
|51
|-26
|1-2-7
|3-3-6
|17
|SC Paderborn
|22
|4
|4
|14
|27
|47
|-20
|2-1-9
|2-3-5
|16