Burnley beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday in the blustery conditions on the South Coast.

Ashley Westwood‘s Olimpico goal gave Burnley the lead with less than two minutes on the clock but Danny Ings atoned for his early error to smash home an equalizer. Saints couldn’t make the most of their superior possession and were caught on the break as Matej Vydra fired home the winner in fine style.

With the win Burnley move on to 34 points, while Saints remain on 31 points.

3 things we learned

1. Saints stumble against defensive side: Once again they played well and took the game to the opposition but Ralph Hasenhuttl will be shaking his head because his time are not getting the points on the board their performances deserve. That will be a worry as they are just seven points above the relegation zone and although Danny Ings keeps scoring they do not have a Plan B against teams who sit deep. Saints are at their best when they play against teams who attack them and leave gaps on the break. They have to play plenty of teams around or below them in the next few weeks and they have to find a way to adapt their high-pressing game.

2. Classic Burnley smash and grab: They took the lead twice and held on rather comfortably in the end for a vital three points. This is not Burnley’s first rodeo. Sean Dyche‘s side have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and they are now well clear of relegation trouble and perhaps dreaming about a European push. What a few weeks it has been for them as they’ve returned to basics and dealt with the injured duo of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

3. Best and worst of Ings: He now has 15 goals in the Premier League and 18 in all competitions this season but we have to talk about his early error. What was he thinking? Ings let Westwood’s corner go past him at the near post and it crossed the line. It was a monumental error from Saints’ leading man. The best and worst of Ings was on show on Saturday.

Man of the Match: James Tarkwoski – Marshalled the Burnley defense brilliantly and this was his kind of game. Cleared cross after cross and kept them tight and organize. Great display from the center back.

With the first attack of the game Burnley took the lead as a corner whipped in by Westwood to the near post saw Danny Ings leave it and the ball went straight in. A bizarre Olimpico goal in the windy conditions on the south coast put the Clarets ahead.

Stuart Armstrong‘s shot was blocked by James Tarkwoski as Saints pushed to get back into the game and they did through Ings. The former Burnley striker made up for his early error as he curled home a powerful shot from outside the box to make it 1-1.

Jay Rodriguez almost put Burnley 2-1 up against his former club but he missed a glorious chance and replays showed he might have just been offside.

Sofiane Boufal‘s cross was then flicked onto the bar by Jack Stephens as the hosts cranked through the gears in the first half. Boufal was forced off through injury as he and Chris Wood were both subbed off in the first half as the conditions worsened on England’s south coast.

In the second half the weather impacted the game but Burnley landed a hammer blow as substitute Vydra latched onto a superb ball over the top from Jeff Hendrick, controlled well and slammed home to make it 2-1.

Saints huffed and puffed to try and get back into the game and wanted a penalty kick for a handball on Ben Mee but VAR checked and nothing was given.

Nick Pope saved from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg late on as Burnley held on fairly comfortably for the win.

