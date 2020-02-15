More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Championship Focus: Promotion favorites West Brom, Fulham drop points; Leeds earn vital win

By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 4:17 PM EST
Despite major activity on Saturday, little change took place at the top of the Championship table, with only second-place Leeds United managing to earn three points out of all the top-seven sides.

Luke Ayling’s goal in the 16th minute was the lone goal in Leeds’ one-sided match against Bristol City.

Leaders West Brom, who are now only hold a four-point lead on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, gave up a leveling stoppage-time goal to fifth-place Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns.

Matty Cash’s injury-time strike, snaps the Baggies three-match winning streak and hands them their 12th draw of the season.

No other performance caught eyes as much as bottom-dwellers Barnsley’s 3-0 thumping of third-place Fulham. It’s Fulham’s first 3-0 loss since mid-November – a 3-0 defeat to Hull City.

Barnsley midfield orchestrator Cauley Woodrow bagged a brace, while Jacob Brown added his own six minutes into the second half as the last place side earned just their sixth win of the season.

Saturday’s results

West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Leeds United 1-0 Bristol City
Cardiff City 2-2 Wigan Athletic
Charlton 0-2 Blackburn
Fulham 0-3 Barnsley
Preston 0-1 Millwall
Middlesbrough 0-1 Luton Town
QPR 4-2 Stoke City

Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig, Gladbach keep pressure on Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 3:11 PM EST
The Bundesliga table has a new leader for at least an evening after RB Leipzig walked over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Gladbach also stayed on pace for Leipzig’s numbers with its match-in-hand, while Bayern plays Sunday and chasing Dortmund won on Friday.

RB Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen

This wasn’t in question at really any point, as Lukas Klostermann, Patrick Schick, and Nordi Mukiele scored by end of the 46th minute. Schick also picked up an assist in the win.

Leipzig’s USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams missed out with a calf injury, but Werder Bremen’s American forward came on for a 25-minute appearance. Josh Sargent had nine touches, three-of-four passing, drew a foul, and won two of five duels.

Leipzig now leads Bayern Munich by two points before the red-hot Bavarian side visits improving Koln on Sunday.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-4 Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach got a nice challenge from the relegation-threatened hosts in the first-half, Jonas Hofmann’s opener canceled out by Erik Thommy.

Lars Stindl took over in the second half, scoring twice before Florian Neuhaus put it away.

Marcus Thuram finished the dal with two assists, while Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo also registered helpers.

Lilian’s kid can ball. The 22-year-old Thuram has 10 goals and eight assists so far this season.

Hoffenheim 2-3 Wolfsburg

John Brooks was back in the Starting XI for the visitors, but American interest aside this was all about Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst scored three goals for Wolfsburg, his first since December. He had 11 goals this season by the time the calendar turned to 2020.

His first goal was answered by Christoph Baumgartner assisted by Andrej Kramaric, the latter then making it 2-2 before Weghorst won it with his hat trick goal in the 71st.

Elsewhere

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday | RECAP
Union Berlin 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg
Paderborn 1-2 Hertha Berlin
Koln v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 22 13 6 3 56 25 31 7-3-1 6-3-2 45
 Bayern Munich 21 13 4 4 58 23 35 7-2-2 6-2-2 43
 Borussia Dortmund 22 12 6 4 63 32 31 8-3-0 4-3-4 42
 Mönchengladbach 21 13 3 5 42 24 18 8-1-1 5-2-4 42
 Bayer Leverkusen 22 12 4 6 38 29 9 5-4-2 7-0-4 40
 FC Schalke 04 21 9 4 32 27 5 5-5-1 4-3-3 35
 SC Freiburg 22 9 6 7 31 31 0 5-2-3 4-4-4 33
 1899 Hoffenheim 22 10 3 9 33 35 -2 5-1-6 5-2-3 33
 VfL Wolfsburg 22 8 7 7 28 28 0 3-5-3 5-2-4 31
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 8 4 10 37 35 2 6-3-2 2-1-8 28
 FC Augsburg 22 7 6 9 34 45 -11 5-3-3 2-3-6 27
 1. FC Union Berlin 22 8 2 12 27 35 -8 6-0-5 2-2-7 26
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 7 5 10 27 38 -11 3-2-6 4-3-4 26
 1. FC Köln 20 7 2 11 27 38 -11 5-1-4 2-1-7 23
 FSV Mainz 05 21 7 0 14 31 48 -17 3-0-7 4-0-7 21
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 22 4 5 13 21 46 -25 3-2-6 1-3-7 17
 Werder Bremen 22 4 5 13 25 51 -26 1-2-7 3-3-6 17
 SC Paderborn 22 4 4 14 27 47 -20 2-1-9 2-3-5 16

Super sub Mane gives Liverpool win at Norwich City

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 2:24 PM EST
Sadio Mane’s late winner off the bench withstood VAR to keep Liverpool’s unbeaten league season in tact with a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The goal, Mane’s 100th in England, gives Liverpool a 25-point lead atop the Premier League table, second-place Man City holding a game-in-hand.

Liverpool will tie the English top-flight record for most consecutive wins if it claims a win on Feb. 24 versus West Ham United.

Last place Norwich City remains seven points back of safety, though their performance will keep hope alive for its supporters.

Three things we learned

1. Super sub Sadio winner withstands VAR review: Mane used a small shove — but a shove nonetheless –of a Norwich City defender to get himself a bit of space, and slotted past Krul in the 78th minute. The Video Assistant Referee did not see enough to overturn the goal, assisted by Jordan Henderson‘s able long ball.

2. Carrow Road feeds the desperate Canaries: The hosts were up for this one from Moment No. 1. Daniel Farke‘s men were very sound in the first half and opened up zero chances of real danger, and would’ve been ahead 1-0 had they converted an early opportunity. Liverpool could not take advantage of the chances earned by their pressing high up the field, and needed to go their bench for a look.

3. Norwich the latest to waste a gilt-edge chance provided by Liverpool: Maybe it was winter break rust, but the Reds back line fell asleep but lived to tell the story thanks to Lukas Rupp‘s soft pass and Alisson Becker’s quick hands.

Man of the Match: Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold were Liverpool’s best players on the day, but it can’t be taken away from Mane.

A lively Carrow Road saw Liverpool with the ball in the early stages, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hitting a low shot to Tim Krul in the seventh minute.

Despite a wealth of possession for Liverpool, Norwich got a glorious chance. Lukas Rupp had Alisson Becker beaten when he laid off for Teemu Pukki, but the pass was weak and the Liverpool goalkeeper snared it.

That was really it for first half danger. Liverpool had all nine of the match’s shots but only Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early attempt went to Krul.

The Reds threatened in the second half, with Krul denying Mohamed Salah then getting back into position to make a fine save on Naby Keita.

Alex Tettey hit the outside of the post in the 73rd minute, though it looked like Alisson had the angle covered if the effort was accurate.

That’s when Mane got his goal.

Pukki belted a shot into the chest of Alisson in the 89th minute.

USMNT mid Holmes need scans after limping off for Derby County

James Williamson / AMA-Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 1:14 PM EST
The only thing that could cool down USMNT midfielder Duane Holmes is injury.

Holmes was forced out of Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town after just 29 minutes on Saturday with the match still scoreless.

The 25-year-old entered the day with three goals and three assists in 2020, combining with Wayne Rooney to send the Rams up the table.

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu said Holmes will need scans to determine the extent of his injury.

Holmes’ form gave him considerable hope of being called into Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT next month for friendlies in Wales and the Netherlands, so those scans will be watched closely by club and country.

The draw has Derby County nine points back of the promotion playoff places.

What happens to Man City’s recruitment if ban is upheld?

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 12:07 PM EST
Money goes a long way, but the most elite footballers in the world can hardly be paid enough to miss two seasons of the UEFA Champions League in the prime of their careers.

Manchester City is currently set to miss the next two UEFA Champions League campaigns, and who knows how many players will ask to jump ship this summer.

But how many will still seize the opportunity to compete for a Premier League title at one of the best-paying clubs in the world? Especially if the lure of playing for Pep Guardiola is gone.

It’s hard to tell, as this isn’t like Nicolas Pepe choosing Arsenal despite the club’s Europa League standing.

This is two seasons without the UCL guaranteed — assuming the ban is not reduced — and there’s no close comparison in UEFA history when it comes to massive sides getting this heavy of a punishment while still staying top flight.

We’re in new territory here, fellow humans.

The closest comparison we have, perhaps, is when Juventus was sent to Serie B as a result of the calciopoli scandal. Juventus lost Fabio Cannavaro, Lilian Thuram, Patrick Vieira, Emerson, Gianluca Zambrotta, Adrian Mutu, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But The Old Lady was able to sign French international Jean-Alain Boumsong as well as Italian national teamers Cristiano Zanetti, and Marco Marchionni.

Good players, but not the cream of the crop.

Man City can kiss the idea of bringing Lionel Messi aboard if the world’s greatest player decides not to exit Barcelona this summer, and neither Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, nor Timo Werner will look its way.

Given the balancing that will need to come via Financial Fair Play and missing out on Champions League revenue, we may see City sell two players for heavy riches (and put a lot of faith in Phil Foden).

You have to think City will retain enough Premier League talent to remain a challenger in both domestic cups and perhaps even the league.

Can City supplement that by using one or two monumental transfer fees (Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne) to do what Real Madrid has done and buy green mega prospects to develop over two seasons? Maybe players a bit more developed, like Boubacar Kamara and Boubakary Soumare, who will take the rich new deals and believe City will get it done by qualifying in year two of the ban?

And could winning the Champions League sate some of the club’s longtime stars, like Sergio Aguero, and convince them to stick around through the “rebuild?”

How many times have we seen players from teams without UCL hope linked with Champions League desire as a reason for wanting out of their current clubs? At Newcastle alone we’ve seen Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Sissoko, and Yohan Cabaye use that rationale, while Wilfried Zaha at Palace and Abdoulaye Doucoure at Watford are prime current examples.

Now perhaps those players who want a look at a Premier League title and an upgrade and pay will turn their eyes to City anyway. Perhaps we’ll see a hyped-up old MLS approach, where very young megawatt prospects meet stars on the downside join City.

But it seems likely that City will drift from the top of the table and suffer for at least one season while their top dogs move away to greener pastures.

Either way, next season looks great for Liverpool.