Ron Jans
Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

FC Cincinnati coach steps away during investigation of racial slur

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans has stepped away from the club while Major League Soccer investigates “extremely inappropriate comments” made by the 61-year-old Dutchman.

The Athletic reported Friday that Jans had used a racial slur earlier this preseason.

According to Cincinnati.com, Jans told club president Jeff Berding the incident happened when “he said the word when singing along with music played in the locker room” and that a player confronted him to tell him that’s inappropriate in this country.

The same report mentions an awkward and “inappropriate” reference to slavery from Jans before an October match. That time, it was explained that “Jans spent time at the nation’s memorials and was meant to inspire the team to overcome adversity.”

FC Cincinnati issued the following statement on the incident and investigation, saying the club will conduct “training” for every member of the organization:

“FC Cincinnati was founded and operates with three core values: (1) being inclusive and family-friendly, (2) having a strong and visible presence in the community, and (3) winning on the field.

“When club leadership was made aware of the allegation, we were very surprised as building a caring and committed culture has been a focus of Ron’s leadership.

“We want to fully understand the nature of the incident and allow for an environment for our players to speak freely to any locker room issues. Therefore, while both the Club and Major League Soccer work together, Ron will step away from the team during the investigation.

“While the investigation is undertaken, the Club is also committed to ensuring every member of the club has a deeper appreciation and awareness for differences in cultures and backgrounds, and will institute training for every member of the organization.

“The Club will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of the joint investigation with MLS.”

Hired in August, Jans is 1-5-4 as FCC boss. He’s spent most of his playing and managing career in the Netherlands, leading Heerenveen to the Europa League and PEC Zwolle to the KNVB Cup.

2019 interim coach Yoann Damet and former PEC Zwolle man Ivar van Dinteren will lead the club during the investigation.

 

What happens to Man City’s players if ban is upheld?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
As of this very moment, Man City have been hit with a ban from European competition for two seasons, in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Even if their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is successful and lets say they have their ban reduced to one season, that would still cause huge problems for everyone connected with the reigning Premier League champions.

As Andy Edwards discussed on Friday, Pep Guardiola‘s future at Man City could be perilous as the Spanish coach seems to already be putting together his exit strategy as he mentioned he could be fired if they fail to win a Champions League.

Can’t not win it if you aren’t in it. Clever boy, Pep…

But what about superstar City players, will they also walk if Guardiola leaves and City are indeed banned from the Champions League for a minimum of one season?

Most of this current group of City stars are under contract until 2023 and it will be very unlikely that the club will want to lose them in their time of need, even if Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules force them to cut some costs somewhere as they will lose plenty of revenue (upwards of $190 million over two seasons) from not being in the Champions League.

Yet, if the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte want to leave to try and win the Champions League and join a club which can offer them a chance to dine at Europe’s top table, is it worth City keeping wantaway players at the Etihad Stadium?

That is the dilemma which now faces them.

In each case it is different and some players will feel a greater sense of responsibility to stick with City in tough times. Others will not.

If City’s ban is upheld then we will see the true character of some of their stars. Many will probably be on the phone to their agents right away to figure out how they can leave and play in the Champions League.

Is playing in Europe’s top club competition so important? Yes.

When you are playing at the level Man City’s players are at, money doesn’t really come into things. As wild as that seems players are players and that want to win things. We are talking about ultra-competitive, super-successful international stars. Playing careers are relatively short and these elite athletes want to play at the top of the game for the longest time possible.

Not playing in the Champions League will dent their pride and in the likes of KDB, Bernardo Silva and Laporte, they may not look too fondly at UCL action being taken away from them for the prime years of their careers.

In the case of Pep and his players, do they have a leg to stand on contractually if they just want to leave Man City? Some would argue that the hierarchy at City have deprived their players of playing in the Champions League due to their own negligence and wrongdoing (if found guilty) and therefore the players may believe they could force an exit due to breach of contract on the part of their employers.

With a possible Premier League points deduction also worth considering, City’s players will have to be all-in if they’re going to stick around and weather this almighty storm. City’s future recruitment will likely be more frugal as they deal with FFP and a huge loss of revenue due to a Champions League ban, so that means extra reliance on their current squad of stars and trying to keep the likes of Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane around as their contracts are running out in 2021.

Whether or not those stars want in, especially if Guardiola leaves, is a huge question amid several massive ones hanging over City after UEFA chucked the book at them.

If this ban is upheld, expect plenty of star players to leave and push hard to move to other European giants this summer. That is the harsh reality which is facing Man City after the historic ban handed to them by European soccer’s governing body.

USMNT-eligible Tillman with two assists on 2.Bundesliga debut

Timothy Tillman
Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 10:45 AM EST
USMNT-eligible playmaker Timothy Tillman made his Greuther Furth debut in style.

Tillman collected the first of two assists just 10 minutes into his 27-minute shift in a 4-2 loss to leaders Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

The first assist went to Norway international Havard Nielsen with the score 3-0, and the second came in stoppage time when Tillman’s cross was deposited by Kenny Prince Redondo.

Tillman turned 21 last month and has trained with the U.S. at youth levels, though he has not switched allegiances after representing Germany as a youth. His brother Malik, 17, turned out for the U.S. U-15s but has since repped Germany’s U-18s and has been promoted to Bayern Munich’s U-19 side.

He was with Furth’s academy from 2009-15 before signing with Bayern Munich. Tillman played 31 times with six goals for Bayern Munich II, getting two Bundesliga appearances on loan to Nurnberg last season before rejoining Furth last month.

USMNT midfielder Julian Green missed out on the match as his hard-luck with injuries continued in an otherwise strong season.

Furth slips seven points back of the promotion playoff spot with the loss, while Arminia’s 44 points are six points clear of third in the race for automatic promotion.

Saints on Storm Dennis-affected loss: ‘Lot of scrapping, fighting, not a lot of playing’

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 10:21 AM EST
Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard thought his side went unrewarded for a scrappy effort on a miserable day.

The weather was one thing, as Storm Dennis sent strong winds and fierce rain to the 2-1 loss to Burnley at St. Mary’s.

VAR’s decision not to overturn an ungiven penalty on the field is stuck firmly in Jannik Vestergaard’s craw.

While manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wasn’t drawn into much of a discussion on the incident, saying, “It’s boring to discuss this to be honest, there is no clear line.”

Vestergaard was ready to share his thoughts.

“No explanations because the decisions are famously decided by the Video Assistant Referee,” he said. “I think it’s a pen. I don’t know what the exact rules but I think he had his arm wide of his body. The ref chose not to give it and we have to create more chances.”

Vestergaard also says the weather affected both teams and was sure the game wasn’t a spectacle of entertaining football (He was correct).

“It turned into quite a battle. Balls flying high in the wind, very very difficult to foresee where they would come down. Lot of fighting for second balls, technical mistakes. Lot of scrapping, lot of fighting, not a lot of playing. I don’t think it was a great game to watch. We tried to accept the circumstances and make the best of it.”

Saints have a nice run of fixtures ahead, but would’ve wanted and probably should’ve had a result on Saturday at home. With fifth place possibly being a Champions League spot, this one will sting for days.

Arteta: We are going to do great things

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2020, 10:15 AM EST
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes they are going to do “great things together” in the coming years.

After just one defeat in his first nine games as Arsenal boss, Arteta is slowly making the Gunners tough to beat and the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil have been talking positively over the winter break about the impact the new boss has had.

Arteta spoke to our partners at Sky Sports ahead of their clash against Newcastle on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and is confident the north London club are pushing in the right direction.

“I am convinced that we are going to do some great things together,” Arteta said. “We have every element that we need to be successful and take the club forward – and to do it in the way we want as well. It’s great to feel that the players are enjoying it, and that they believe in what we are trying to do. Now it’s down to us to accelerate the process as much as possible, without killing the process but by winning as many games as we can.”

Arsenal are 10 points off the top four heading into this weekend and Arteta’s side have drawn five of his nine games but there are signs they are improving defensively and are tougher to break down.
If that continues then the likes of Ozil, Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli have the quality in the final third to score goals for Arsenal.
Is this decent start all about the new manager bump for Arteta? Or is something bigger and more sustainable brewing at Arsenal?