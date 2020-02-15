More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Watch Live: Norwich City v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 11:32 AM EST
Liverpool can open up a 25-point lead atop the Premier League table with a win over Norwich City at Storm Dennis-affected Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The soon-to-be Premier League champions will play their first match since its winter break, with Fabinho and Sadio Mane starting on the bench.

Daniel Farke‘s Canaries won’t roll over for the Reds, now seven points back of safety and carrying the league’s worst goal differential.

Points are needed, and Norwich City has found them against decent sides this season including a defeat of Man City.

LINEUPS

Norwich City

Liverpool

What happens to Man City’s recruitment if ban is upheld?

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 12:07 PM EST
Money goes a long way, but the most elite footballers in the world can hardly be paid enough to miss two seasons of the UEFA Champions League in the prime of their careers.

Manchester City is currently set to miss the next two UEFA Champions League campaigns, and who knows how many players will ask to jump ship this summer.

But how many will still seize the opportunity to compete for a Premier League title at one of the best-paying clubs in the world? Especially if the lure of playing for Pep Guardiola is gone.

It’s hard to tell, as this isn’t like Nicolas Pepe choosing Arsenal despite the club’s Europa League standing.

This is two seasons without the UCL guaranteed — assuming the ban is not reduced — and there’s no close comparison in UEFA history when it comes to massive sides getting this heavy of a punishment while still staying top flight.

We’re in new territory here, fellow humans.

The closest comparison we have, perhaps, is when Juventus was sent to Serie B as a result of the calciopoli scandal. Juventus lost Fabio Cannavaro, Lilian Thuram, Patrick Vieira, Emerson, Gianluca Zambrotta, Adrian Mutu, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But The Old Lady was able to sign French international Jean-Alain Boumsong as well as Italian national teamers Cristiano Zanetti, and Marco Marchionni.

Good players, but not the cream of the crop.

Man City can kiss the idea of bringing Lionel Messi aboard if the world’s greatest player decides not to exit Barcelona this summer, and neither Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, nor Timo Werner will look its way.

Given the balancing that will need to come via Financial Fair Play and missing out on Champions League revenue, we may see City sell two players for heavy riches (and put a lot of faith in Phil Foden).

You have to think City will retain enough Premier League talent to remain a challenger in both domestic cups and perhaps even the league.

Can City supplement that by using one or two monumental transfer fees (Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne) to do what Real Madrid has done and buy green mega prospects to develop over two seasons? Maybe players a bit more developed, like Boubacar Kamara and Boubakary Soumare, who will take the rich new deals and believe City will get it done by qualifying in year two of the ban?

And could winning the Champions League sate some of the club’s longtime stars, like Sergio Aguero, and convince them to stick around through the “rebuild?”

How many times have we seen players from teams without UCL hope linked with Champions League desire as a reason for wanting out of their current clubs? At Newcastle alone we’ve seen Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Sissoko, and Yohan Cabaye use that rationale, while Wilfried Zaha at Palace and Abdoulaye Doucoure at Watford are prime current examples.

Now perhaps those players who want a look at a Premier League title and an upgrade and pay will turn their eyes to City anyway. Perhaps we’ll see a hyped-up old MLS approach, where very young megawatt prospects meet stars on the downside join City.

But it seems likely that City will drift from the top of the table and suffer for at least one season while their top dogs move away to greener pastures.

Either way, next season looks great for Liverpool.

What happens to Man City’s players if ban is upheld?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
As of this very moment, Man City have been hit with a ban from European competition for two seasons, in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Even if their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is successful and lets say they have their ban reduced to one season, that would still cause huge problems for everyone connected with the reigning Premier League champions.

As Andy Edwards discussed on Friday, Pep Guardiola‘s future at Man City could be perilous as the Spanish coach seems to already be putting together his exit strategy as he mentioned he could be fired if they fail to win a Champions League.

Can’t not win it if you aren’t in it. Clever boy, Pep…

But what about superstar City players, will they also walk if Guardiola leaves and City are indeed banned from the Champions League for a minimum of one season?

Most of this current group of City stars are under contract until 2023 and it will be very unlikely that the club will want to lose them in their time of need, even if Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules force them to cut some costs somewhere as they will lose plenty of revenue (upwards of $190 million over two seasons) from not being in the Champions League.

Yet, if the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte want to leave to try and win the Champions League and join a club which can offer them a chance to dine at Europe’s top table, is it worth City keeping wantaway players at the Etihad Stadium?

That is the dilemma which now faces them.

In each case it is different and some players will feel a greater sense of responsibility to stick with City in tough times. Others will not.

If City’s ban is upheld then we will see the true character of some of their stars. Many will probably be on the phone to their agents right away to figure out how they can leave and play in the Champions League.

Is playing in Europe’s top club competition so important? Yes.

When you are playing at the level Man City’s players are at, money doesn’t really come into things. As wild as that seems players are players and that want to win things. We are talking about ultra-competitive, super-successful international stars. Playing careers are relatively short and these elite athletes want to play at the top of the game for the longest time possible.

Not playing in the Champions League will dent their pride and in the likes of KDB, Bernardo Silva and Laporte, they may not look too fondly at UCL action being taken away from them for the prime years of their careers.

In the case of Pep and his players, do they have a leg to stand on contractually if they just want to leave Man City? Some would argue that the hierarchy at City have deprived their players of playing in the Champions League due to their own negligence and wrongdoing (if found guilty) and therefore the players may believe they could force an exit due to breach of contract on the part of their employers.

With a possible Premier League points deduction also worth considering, City’s players will have to be all-in if they’re going to stick around and weather this almighty storm. City’s future recruitment will likely be more frugal as they deal with FFP and a huge loss of revenue due to a Champions League ban, so that means extra reliance on their current squad of stars and trying to keep the likes of Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane around as their contracts are running out in 2021.

Whether or not those stars want in, especially if Guardiola leaves, is a huge question amid several massive ones hanging over City after UEFA chucked the book at them.

If this ban is upheld, expect plenty of star players to leave and push hard to move to other European giants this summer. That is the harsh reality which is facing Man City after the historic ban handed to them by European soccer’s governing body.

USMNT-eligible Tillman with two assists on 2.Bundesliga debut

Timothy Tillman
Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 10:45 AM EST
USMNT-eligible playmaker Timothy Tillman made his Greuther Furth debut in style.

Tillman collected the first of two assists just 10 minutes into his 27-minute shift in a 4-2 loss to leaders Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

The first assist went to Norway international Havard Nielsen with the score 3-0, and the second came in stoppage time when Tillman’s cross was deposited by Kenny Prince Redondo.

Tillman turned 21 last month and has trained with the U.S. at youth levels, though he has not switched allegiances after representing Germany as a youth. His brother Malik, 17, turned out for the U.S. U-15s but has since repped Germany’s U-18s and has been promoted to Bayern Munich’s U-19 side.

He was with Furth’s academy from 2009-15 before signing with Bayern Munich. Tillman played 31 times with six goals for Bayern Munich II, getting two Bundesliga appearances on loan to Nurnberg last season before rejoining Furth last month.

USMNT midfielder Julian Green missed out on the match as his hard-luck with injuries continued in an otherwise strong season.

Furth slips seven points back of the promotion playoff spot with the loss, while Arminia’s 44 points are six points clear of third in the race for automatic promotion.

Saints on Storm Dennis-affected loss: ‘Lot of scrapping, fighting, not a lot of playing’

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 10:21 AM EST
Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard thought his side went unrewarded for a scrappy effort on a miserable day.

The weather was one thing, as Storm Dennis sent strong winds and fierce rain to the 2-1 loss to Burnley at St. Mary’s.

VAR’s decision not to overturn an ungiven penalty on the field is stuck firmly in Jannik Vestergaard’s craw.

While manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wasn’t drawn into much of a discussion on the incident, saying, “It’s boring to discuss this to be honest, there is no clear line.”

Vestergaard was ready to share his thoughts.

“No explanations because the decisions are famously decided by the Video Assistant Referee,” he said. “I think it’s a pen. I don’t know what the exact rules but I think he had his arm wide of his body. The ref chose not to give it and we have to create more chances.”

Vestergaard also says the weather affected both teams and was sure the game wasn’t a spectacle of entertaining football (He was correct).

“It turned into quite a battle. Balls flying high in the wind, very very difficult to foresee where they would come down. Lot of fighting for second balls, technical mistakes. Lot of scrapping, lot of fighting, not a lot of playing. I don’t think it was a great game to watch. We tried to accept the circumstances and make the best of it.”

Saints have a nice run of fixtures ahead, but would’ve wanted and probably should’ve had a result on Saturday at home. With fifth place possibly being a Champions League spot, this one will sting for days.