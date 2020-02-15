More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
PL Sunday preview: Aston Villa host Spurs; Newcastle travel to Arsenal

By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 10:28 PM EST
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures promise to have a wide-range of action, as a pair of top-six sides host a pair of bottom dwellers.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham  — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There’s a strong sense at Tottenham that Spurs can finish top four in Jose Mourinho’s first go around, especially on a two-game winning streak heading into Sunday.

Spurs trail the surprise of the season Sheffield United by two points, meaning that a win at Villa Park can propel the London club back into the European mix. Having won their last five away trips in Aston with a combined score of 14-1, there is little evidence to question why Spurs would be unable to leave Birmingham with three points.

“We had a good week,” Mourinho said. “Three very good training sessions. Of course I told you if we didn’t play against Southampton [in an FA Cup replay] I would give the players some time but we would be back early.

“Because of the Southampton game we had less time for training but we had three very good days. We went through different aspects of our game to improve.”

Following a week with only practice activity, Villa take on, perhaps, the most important stretch of games since the second half of their disastrous 2015-2016 Premier League season – their last before the drop to the Championship.

According to manager Dean Smith, his staff and players are up for the battle that is avoiding relegation. Villa are only one spot to the right of the red, dotted line, making every game from here on out crucial for the Midlands club.

“As everybody knows, we had a big turnaround [of players] in the summer and they’re starting to gel,” he said. “For the first time we’ve had a mini break and we’ve seen a positive side to it. It gave everybody a chance to have some time away from the place, and to clear their heads.”

INJURIES: Aston Villa — OUT: Davis (thigh), McGinn (ankle), Heaton (knee), Wesley (knee), Steer (foot) | Tottenham — OUT: Kane (thigh), Sissoko (knee)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With five draws in seven matches, a week-long camp in Dubai, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are returning to the Emirates with the obligation to win.

Arsenal are projected, for the first time in 25 years, to finish outside of the top six. Of course, a lot of that falls on ex-manager Unai Emerey, but Arteta, 37, has yet to demonstrate the edge many believes he has on other up-and-coming teachers of the game.

The Spaniard will need time – lots of it and financial backing – but the fact that Arsenal are level with Newcastle with 31 points after 25 bouts doesn’t help Sunday’s scenario. Three points, and a well-executed defensive plan against the Magpies, however, may put out many long-burning fires for all thhose involved with Arsenal.

“I think we have to generate some defensive stability, but not by defending deep,” Arteta said. “I don’t like that. It’s by defending high and pressing the opponent as much as possible. But the process – together as many times as possible in the most efficient way – has to be done properly from here.

As expected, Steve Bruce and company are delighted to be in the position that they’re in, considering that a few weeks into the season it felt that St. James’ Park’s walls were collapsing.

“We’ve got 13 games to go and have got ourselves in a decent position,” he said. “It gives us the platform to have a decent season. I think we’ve done okay. We’ve had huge problems over six weeks and fair play to the squad for showing that resilience.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — Marí (match fitness), Soares (knee), Tierney (shoulder), Chambers (knee) | Newcastle  OUT: Shelvey (thigh), Manquillo (thigh), Carroll (groin), Krafth (ankle), Dummett (thigh), Willems (knee), Colback (knee)

Rodolfo Pizarro scores Inter Miami’s first goal in debut

By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 8:35 PM EST
Rodolfo Pizarro is yet to be introduced as Inter Miami’s second Designated Player, but that didn’t hold him back from scoring on his (unofficial) debut with the MLS newcomers.

After receiving a short, well-placed pass from teammate Lee Nguyen, the recently-turned 26-year-old made a couple of jabbing maneuvers inside the box before slotting the ball between the legs of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The goal, which was Miami’s first official goal in club history, came two minutes after the Mexican took the field in the 31st minute at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday.

The crafty midfielder arrived in Miami on Thursday following a reported $12-million move from Liga MX side Monterrey. On Friday, Pizarro began training at Inter’s brand-new training facilities in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham and makes its league debut on March 1 against LAFC, has yet to announce the signing of the Mexican national team capped attacking midfield.

Regardless of that, Pizarro is already proving his worth in Florida.

Serie A roundup: Pasalic’s instant impact lifts Atalanta past Roma (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 7:22 PM EST
Atalanta’s come-from-behind victory against AS Roma highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

Atalanta 2-1 AS Roma

Mario Pasalic scored Atalanta’s winner seconds after taking the field as the home side rallied back against AS Roma 2-1 at Gewiss Stadium.

 

Gianpiero Gasperini consolidate their fourth-place standing in Serie A, going six points clear of Roma and moving eight points behind Lazio, who host top-of-the-table Inter Milan on Sunday.

“This is an important victory,” Atalanta coach Gasperini said. “Against a side like Roma this advantage is not definitive. They are a strong team, but in us there is the belief that we can finish in front.”

The victory proves to be a massive confidence booster for Atalanta ahead of their first Round of 16 Champions League bout in club’s history. La Dea host Valenica at the San Siro – not at their 21,300-seater home – midweek.

As the first 45 minutes came to an end, Edin Dzeko took advantage of Jose Luis Palomino’s blunder by rifling the ball past Pierluigi Golini. The Bosnian striker is the first Roma player to reach 10 goals this season.

Roma’s spirit-lifter would be nullified five minutes into the second half as Palomino made up for his error with a volley of his own to equal the scoreline.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

Lecce 2-1 SPAL

Bologna 0-3 Genoa

La Liga roundup: Greizmann snaps scoreless streak as Barcelona hold off Getafe

By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
Barcelona’s close win against third-place Getafe highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Barcelona are level at 52 points with league leaders and rivals Real Madrid, as Antoine Griezmann, who ended a five-match scoreless run in La Liga, and Sergio Roberto added a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi – on his official 350th Camp Nou appearance – assisted Griezmann for the first the first goal at the 33rd minute, extending his season total count to 12.

“I’ve been here six months, we still have to learn,” the Frenchman said following the victory. “I have to learn [Messi’s] movements and he has to learn mine. We’re enjoying the work we put in together and it’s getting better and better all the time. I’m very happy and really enjoying myself here.”

Quique Setien’s side got off to a lethargic start, and were in trouble in several occasions, but managed to conserve their two, first-half goals against an inspired Getafe, who went into Camp Nou on the back of a four-match La Liga winning streak.

Jordi Alba left the field at 22nd minute mark after suffering a right abductor injury. Junior Firpo, who has yet to find his footing in Barcelona, replaced the veteran fullback.

Barca-linked Angel Rodriguez was the only Getafe representative to put the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who along with VAR, saved the home side from conceding a pair of goals throughout the night.

Barca, who await for Real Madrid’s outcome on Sunday, set sights on Saturday’s bout against Eibar, while Getafe feature Thursday in the Round of 32 of the Europa League against Ajax.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Mallorca 1-0 Alaves

Villarreal 2-1 Levante 

Granada 2-1 Real Valladolid

Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after long injury layoff

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 4:47 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid’s squad after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday included the Belgium forward in his squad ahead of Sunday’s Spanish league match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Hazard hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on Nov. 26 in a match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He had been practicing with the rest of the team for the last two weeks but was yet to be included in the squad.

“We know what Hazard can add to the team,” Zidane said. “It was time to get him back.”

Madrid enters Sunday’s game tied on points with Barcelona, which edged Getafe 2-1 on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports