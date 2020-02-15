Rodolfo Pizarro scores Inter Miami’s first goal in debut

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rodolfo Pizarro is yet to be introduced as Inter Miami’s second Designated Player, but that didn’t hold him back from scoring on his (unofficial) debut with the MLS newcomers.

After receiving a short, well-placed pass from teammate Lee Nguyen, the recently-turned 26-year-old made a couple of jabbing maneuvers inside the box before slotting the ball between the legs of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The goal, which was Miami’s first official goal in club history, came two minutes after the Mexican took the field in the 31st minute at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday.

PIZARRO GOAAAALLL!! Two minutes after coming in off the bench… on his fourth touch, off Lee Nguyen assist. @InterMiamiCF 1, @PhilaUnion 1. 33rd minute @HeraldSports — Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) February 15, 2020

The crafty midfielder arrived in Miami on Thursday following a reported $12-million move from Liga MX side Monterrey. On Friday, Pizarro began training at Inter’s brand-new training facilities in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham and makes its league debut on March 1 against LAFC, has yet to announce the signing of the Mexican national team capped attacking midfield.

Regardless of that, Pizarro is already proving his worth in Florida.

