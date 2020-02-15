More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Serie A roundup: Pasalic’s instant impact lifts Atalanta past Roma (video)

By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 7:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atalanta’s come-from-behind victory against AS Roma highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Atalanta 2-1 AS Roma

Mario Pasalic scored Atalanta’s winner seconds after taking the field as the home side rallied back against AS Roma 2-1 at Gewiss Stadium.

 

Gianpiero Gasperini consolidate their fourth-place standing in Serie A, going six points clear of Roma and moving eight points behind Lazio, who host top-of-the-table Inter Milan on Sunday.

“This is an important victory,” Atalanta coach Gasperini said. “Against a side like Roma this advantage is not definitive. They are a strong team, but in us there is the belief that we can finish in front.”

The victory proves to be a massive confidence booster for Atalanta ahead of their first Round of 16 Champions League bout in club’s history. La Dea host Valenica at the San Siro – not at their 21,300-seater home – midweek.

As the first 45 minutes came to an end, Edin Dzeko took advantage of Jose Luis Palomino’s blunder by rifling the ball past Pierluigi Golini. The Bosnian striker is the first Roma player to reach 10 goals this season.

Roma’s spirit-lifter would be nullified five minutes into the second half as Palomino made up for his error with a volley of his own to equal the scoreline.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

Lecce 2-1 SPAL

Bologna 0-3 Genoa

La Liga roundup: Greizmann snaps scoreless streak as Barcelona hold off Getafe

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona’s close win against third-place Getafe highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Barcelona are level at 52 points with league leaders and rivals Real Madrid, as Antoine Griezmann, who ended a five-match scoreless run in La Liga, and Sergio Roberto added a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi – on his official 350th Camp Nou appearance – assisted Griezmann for the first the first goal at the 33rd minute, extending his season total count to 12.

“I’ve been here six months, we still have to learn,” the Frenchman said following the victory. “I have to learn [Messi’s] movements and he has to learn mine. We’re enjoying the work we put in together and it’s getting better and better all the time. I’m very happy and really enjoying myself here.”

Quique Setien’s side got off to a lethargic start, and were in trouble in several occasions, but managed to conserve their two, first-half goals against an inspired Getafe, who went into Camp Nou on the back of a four-match La Liga winning streak.

Jordi Alba left the field at 22nd minute mark after suffering a right abductor injury. Junior Firpo, who has yet to find his footing in Barcelona, replaced the veteran fullback.

Barca-linked Angel Rodriguez was the only Getafe representative to put the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who along with VAR, saved the home side from conceding a pair of goals throughout the night.

Barca, who await for Real Madrid’s outcome on Sunday, set sights on Saturday’s bout against Eibar, while Getafe feature Thursday in the Round of 32 of the Europa League against Ajax.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Mallorca 1-0 Alaves

Villarreal 2-1 Levante 

Granada 2-1 Real Valladolid

Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after long injury layoff

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 4:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid’s squad after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday included the Belgium forward in his squad ahead of Sunday’s Spanish league match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Hazard hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on Nov. 26 in a match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He had been practicing with the rest of the team for the last two weeks but was yet to be included in the squad.

“We know what Hazard can add to the team,” Zidane said. “It was time to get him back.”

Madrid enters Sunday’s game tied on points with Barcelona, which edged Getafe 2-1 on Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Championship Focus: Promotion favorites West Brom, Fulham drop points; Leeds earn vital win

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 15, 2020, 4:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Despite major activity on Saturday, little change took place at the top of the Championship table, with only second-place Leeds United managing to earn three points out of all the top-seven sides.

Luke Ayling’s goal in the 16th minute was the lone goal in Leeds’ one-sided match against Bristol City.

Leaders West Brom, who are now only hold a four-point lead on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, gave up a leveling stoppage-time goal to fifth-place Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Matty Cash’s injury-time strike, snaps the Baggies three-match winning streak and hands them their 12th draw of the season.

No other performance caught eyes as much as bottom-dwellers Barnsley’s 3-0 thumping of third-place Fulham. It’s Fulham’s first 3-0 loss since mid-November – a 3-0 defeat to Hull City.

Barnsley midfield orchestrator Cauley Woodrow bagged a brace, while Jacob Brown added his own six minutes into the second half as the last place side earned just their sixth win of the season.

Saturday’s results

West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Leeds United 1-0 Bristol City
Cardiff City 2-2 Wigan Athletic
Birmingham 1-1 Brentford
Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Reading
Birmingham 1-1 Brentford
Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Reading
Charlton 0-2 Blackburn
Fulham 0-3 Barnsley
Preston 0-1 Millwall
Middlesbrough 0-1 Luton Town
QPR 4-2 Stoke City

Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig, Gladbach keep pressure on Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2020, 3:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga table has a new leader for at least an evening after RB Leipzig walked over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Gladbach also stayed on pace for Leipzig’s numbers with its match-in-hand, while Bayern plays Sunday and chasing Dortmund won on Friday.

RB Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen

This wasn’t in question at really any point, as Lukas Klostermann, Patrick Schick, and Nordi Mukiele scored by end of the 46th minute. Schick also picked up an assist in the win.

Leipzig’s USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams missed out with a calf injury, but Werder Bremen’s American forward came on for a 25-minute appearance. Josh Sargent had nine touches, three-of-four passing, drew a foul, and won two of five duels.

Leipzig now leads Bayern Munich by two points before the red-hot Bavarian side visits improving Koln on Sunday.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-4 Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach got a nice challenge from the relegation-threatened hosts in the first-half, Jonas Hofmann’s opener canceled out by Erik Thommy.

Lars Stindl took over in the second half, scoring twice before Florian Neuhaus put it away.

Marcus Thuram finished the dal with two assists, while Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo also registered helpers.

Lilian’s kid can ball. The 22-year-old Thuram has 10 goals and eight assists so far this season.

Hoffenheim 2-3 Wolfsburg

John Brooks was back in the Starting XI for the visitors, but American interest aside this was all about Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst scored three goals for Wolfsburg, his first since December. He had 11 goals this season by the time the calendar turned to 2020.

His first goal was answered by Christoph Baumgartner assisted by Andrej Kramaric, the latter then making it 2-2 before Weghorst won it with his hat trick goal in the 71st.

Elsewhere

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday | RECAP
Union Berlin 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg
Paderborn 1-2 Hertha Berlin
Koln v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz v. Schalke — Noon ET Sunday

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 22 13 6 3 56 25 31 7-3-1 6-3-2 45
 Bayern Munich 21 13 4 4 58 23 35 7-2-2 6-2-2 43
 Borussia Dortmund 22 12 6 4 63 32 31 8-3-0 4-3-4 42
 Mönchengladbach 21 13 3 5 42 24 18 8-1-1 5-2-4 42
 Bayer Leverkusen 22 12 4 6 38 29 9 5-4-2 7-0-4 40
 FC Schalke 04 21 9 4 32 27 5 5-5-1 4-3-3 35
 SC Freiburg 22 9 6 7 31 31 0 5-2-3 4-4-4 33
 1899 Hoffenheim 22 10 3 9 33 35 -2 5-1-6 5-2-3 33
 VfL Wolfsburg 22 8 7 7 28 28 0 3-5-3 5-2-4 31
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 8 4 10 37 35 2 6-3-2 2-1-8 28
 FC Augsburg 22 7 6 9 34 45 -11 5-3-3 2-3-6 27
 1. FC Union Berlin 22 8 2 12 27 35 -8 6-0-5 2-2-7 26
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 7 5 10 27 38 -11 3-2-6 4-3-4 26
 1. FC Köln 20 7 2 11 27 38 -11 5-1-4 2-1-7 23
 FSV Mainz 05 21 7 0 14 31 48 -17 3-0-7 4-0-7 21
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 22 4 5 13 21 46 -25 3-2-6 1-3-7 17
 Werder Bremen 22 4 5 13 25 51 -26 1-2-7 3-3-6 17
 SC Paderborn 22 4 4 14 27 47 -20 2-1-9 2-3-5 16