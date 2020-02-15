Serie A roundup: Pasalic’s instant impact lifts Atalanta past Roma (video)

Atalanta’s come-from-behind victory against AS Roma highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

Atalanta 2-1 AS Roma

Mario Pasalic scored Atalanta’s winner seconds after taking the field as the home side rallied back against AS Roma 2-1 at Gewiss Stadium.

Gianpiero Gasperini consolidate their fourth-place standing in Serie A, going six points clear of Roma and moving eight points behind Lazio, who host top-of-the-table Inter Milan on Sunday.

“This is an important victory,” Atalanta coach Gasperini said. “Against a side like Roma this advantage is not definitive. They are a strong team, but in us there is the belief that we can finish in front.”

The victory proves to be a massive confidence booster for Atalanta ahead of their first Round of 16 Champions League bout in club’s history. La Dea host Valenica at the San Siro – not at their 21,300-seater home – midweek.

As the first 45 minutes came to an end, Edin Dzeko took advantage of Jose Luis Palomino’s blunder by rifling the ball past Pierluigi Golini. The Bosnian striker is the first Roma player to reach 10 goals this season.

Roma’s spirit-lifter would be nullified five minutes into the second half as Palomino made up for his error with a volley of his own to equal the scoreline.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Lecce 2-1 SPAL

Bologna 0-3 Genoa

