Americans Abroad: Gall scores; Weah returns from injury

Two USMNT names resurfaced over the weekend – for all the right reasons.
It’s been an overall quiet year for Romain Gall in Sweden, but the 25-year-old managed to challenge the narrative by scoring in Malmo’s cup bout.
While in France, Timothy Weah made a much-anticipated return from injury in Lille’s 2-1 loss. The 19-year-old played 10 minutes after being out for six months.
Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.
Premier League
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic is still recovering from his injury and will miss Monday’s game against Manchester United.
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin didn’t dress in Newcastle’s 4-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Indiana Vassilev, Aston Villa — Vassilev didn’t dress in Aston Villa’s last-minute 3-2 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.
EFL Championship
Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — For a second weekend in a rown Robinson did not dress for Wigan. The failed move to AC Milan is apparently still haunting him.
Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and played 29 minutes before leaving with an ankle injury on Saturday.
Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.
Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The defender is out for the season after sustaining an injury.
Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 4-2 win over Stoke City.
Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
Bundesliga
Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Franjfurt’s 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 minutes for the time since January 18. Wolfsburg won 3-2 over Hoffenheim.
Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Mainz.
Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is out with an injury, while Morales started and played 90 minutes on Saturday.
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Sargent came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-0 loss.
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams is out with an injury. There is no timeline on his return.
Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson dressed but didn’t feature for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Eredivisie
Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.
Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker was on the bench but didn’t feature on Friday.
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah, Lille — After a six-month absence, Weah featured for Lille in official competition. The attacker played the final 10 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 loss to Marseille.
Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu started and played 56 minutes in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Stade Reims.
Honorable Mentions
Romain Gall, Malmo — Gall played the final 31 minutes in Malmo’s 8-0 thumping of Syrianska and contributed a goal.
Richard Ledezma, Jong PSV — Ledezma played 60 minutes and scored a goal in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with FC Eindhoven. The attacker missed out the final 30 minutes after seeing a straight red card.