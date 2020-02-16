More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal v. Newcastle live stream link
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 10:33 AM EST
Arsenal and Newcastle United meet in a mid-table clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides have 31 points and sit seven points clear of the bottom three. Both will also feel renewed hope of European football with Man City’s European ban potentially opening up fifth place for the Champions League and eighth for the Europa League.

It’s a back four for Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal, with Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka sandwiched around Shkrodan Mustafi and David Luiz.

The visitors will open up with a man familiar to North London, as Danny Rose gets his first Newcastle start.

LINEUPS

Arsenal:

Newcastle United

Spurs prevail late in 5-goal thriller at Aston Villa

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 10:59 AM EST
Heung-Min Son completed his brace deep in stoppage time gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-2 win over Pepe Reina and defiant Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Pepe Reina made six saves for Villa, who got goals from Bjorn Engels and a Toby Alderweireld own goal but couldn’t find a point and sit a point clear of the bottom three.

Alderweireld also scored his first Spurs goal in three years, as Spurs move into fifth place with 40 points. That’s one back of Chelsea, which plays Monday.

Three things we learned

1. Alderweireld, Engels find redemption: It seems like this happens more often than it should, and it happened twice Sunday when defenders cost their team goals and then made amends in their non-traditional third. First Alderweireld knocked in a Villa cross after a miscommunication with Hugo Lloris, only to rocket an equalizer home. Then Bjorn Engels conceded a penalty to Spurs before nodding a header home.

Just like match days when goals are either universally hard to find or going in all over Europe, this game has a way of showing its sense of humor.

2. Bergwijn, Davies light up the left: Aston Villa’s right side of the defense was troubled by a pair of “new” faces: Ben Davies returned at left back from a long injury lay-off and Stever Bergwijn is proving to be a wonderful January transfer.

3. Reina has a day to defy the score line.: Tottenham had four or five late chances to take all three points, but got it down with their final bid after an Engels giveaway. The ex-Barcelona and Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina make six saves on the day, and was loud in organizing the backline. Most of the time, Reina bailed them out when they failed to heed his notes.

Man of the Match: Grealish was very good, drawing a half-dozen fouls and producing plenty of danger, but it’s was between Reina and Bergwijn before Son’s heroics. Of course it’s the South Korean.

The first half-dozen minutes were rough-and-tumble, with physical and cynical fouls for both sides.

Villa claimed the lead in the ninth-minute when Pepe Reina sprung Anwar El Ghazi with a long pass and Alderweireld couldn’t deal with the Dutchman’s cross.

Dele Alli had a promising bid to level the score blocked within minutes, but Villa was also pressing for a second. Douglas Luiz came close to making it 2-0 in the 19th minute, but Ben Davies got a bit of it to concede a corner instead.

Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn led a rush down the right. The latter crossed beautifully for Dele Alli, whose flying header went wide of the far post.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier bailed out his backline when Grealish thought he had Mbwana Samatta cued up for a point-blank shot.

Alderweireld scored a beauty off a 27th-minute corner, wheeling to lash a shot over Pepe Reina.

Dele beat the defense but stung a shot wide of the far post near the 35th minute, and Hugo Lloris made a fine parry on El Ghazi minutes later.

Ben Davies had a fantastic first half in his first start in 2.5 months after an ankle injury, working a 1-2 en route to a double block from the Villa backline before half.

VAR gave Spurs the chance to go ahead in first-half stoppage when Bjorn Engels cut down Bergwijn in the box. Reina’s saved Son’s silly spot kick, but the South Korean bundled the rebound with an outside-of-the-boot jab.

Lloris made a fine save in the 52nd minute, but the Spurs keeper saw the ball in his goal when Engels joined Alderweireld in redemption, nodding Grealish’s corner home.

Reina stopped a low drive from Bergwijn off a bad Villa giveaway, and Bergwijn had a 70th-minute shot deflected out for a corner. Reina then stopped Dele’s break in the 74th, and a Son drive 11 minutes later.

Then he stopped Son on the ensuing corner, but the South Korean was not to be denied on the day and grabbed his second goal at the very death.

WATCH: Storm Dennis provides humorous highlight in Northern Ireland

Storm Dennis
@Portadownfc
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 9:36 AM EST
Storm Dennis got the better of gameplay this weekend through plenty of the British Isles.

Whipping winds and incessant rain cost the matches style if not the game itself — just ask Jannik Vestergaard — and did plenty of damage to the pitch.

Look no further than Northern Ireland, where Portadown FC met Queens University on Saturday.

The Ulster-based club cruised to a 7-1 win despite muddy, bogged goal mouths.

At least one of the goals was nearly prevented by the pitch, and striker Adam Salley though he had himself an easy one when he wheeled away in celebration after rolling a shot past the keeper.

He must’ve wondered about the bizarre crowd noise, which rose, fell, and rose again as teammate Chris Lavery reacted quickly to pounce on the ball as it died in the mud.

At least they got to play the game.

Report: USMNT mid Arriola suffers potentially serious knee injury

Paul Arriola injury
Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 8:27 AM EST
DC United lost a significant piece of their puzzle in Saturday’s preseason win over Orlando City on Sunday.

That’s USMNT midfielder Paul Arriola, who will undergo scans on his knee to see the extent of a possible seaosn-ending ACL tear.

Arriola, 25, has appeared in 16 of the 19 matches helmed by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter.

Overall, the player has five goals and five assists in 33 caps. Arriola found two of those goals and three of those assists at this summer’s Gold Cup.

Arriola began his career at Dorados de Sinaloa and Club Tijuana in Liga MX before moving to DC in 2017. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in 71 appearances for the Black-and-Red, six and two in 2,553 minutes last season.

The U.S. could miss Arriola for the CONCACAF Nations League and the start of 2020 World Cup qualifying, but the blow is even bigger for a DC side about to open its MLS season on Feb. 29 versus Colorado.

Watch Live: Aston Villa v. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 8:09 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur looks to reclaim fifth place and move within a point of fourth when it visits Aston Villa on a stormy Sunday in Birmingham (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Storm Dennis threatened to cancel the match with flooding at Villa Park, but the match is moving forward.

Harry Winks and Eric Dier pair in the midfield for the visitors, who keep plenty of weapons on the bench.

Villa starts Mbwana Samatta up top, with Anwar El Ghazi and Jack Grealish leading the attack for a side seeking distance from the drop zone. Villa lives a point outside the bottom three.

LINEUPS

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur

