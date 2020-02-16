More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Mourinho: Spurs had ‘so many chances to score’ before stoppage time

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur is eyeing the top four, but knows that a host of teams will feel the Champions League is within reach due to Man City’s ban.

Fifth place can be the ticket now, where Spurs currently reside following a thrilling 3-2 defeat of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Mourinho said earlier in the week that Spurs could smell the UCL places. He was asked whether that sense was intensified by the win.

“Not just for us,” Mourinho said after the game. “A window opens for many teams. What seemed far, now the fifth place is not far. Arsenal, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves… everyone will feel they have the chance.”

As for the game itself, Mourinho was disappointed Spurs didn’t have the match settled well before Heung-Min Son‘s stoppage-time winner.

The manager said his attackers looked as good as it has since he’s been there, aside from the end product.

He also credited Son and Lucas Moura for their industry before noting that Spurs are only as good as the fuel tanks on those two (even if new boy Steven Bergwijn was again phenomenal on Sunday).

“A team without Harry is finding obviously difficulties, the difficulties are the nature of the Premier League, but in the middle of the difficulties we are finding a different way to play football. We are finding a different way to create opportunities and to score enough goals to put ourselves in a position to fight for a good position in the table.”

Spurs are a point back of fourth-place Chelsea, which hosts Manchester United on Monday.

Report: Man City has ‘dossier’ on European rivals’ dealings

Manchester City
ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Manchester City is fine with the villain role, and is increasingly defiant in the wake of the club’s two-year UEFA Champions League ban.

City is telling players and their agents that the Champions League ban will be overturned and manager Pep Guardiola has been using the outside schadenfreude as a rallying cry for his players.

On top of that, City will go on the offensive to ask why anything they did was any different than several big names rivals, including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

It’s all a part of a Sunday morning blockbuster report from The Athletic.

A dossier on Europe’s biggest clubs’ financial dealings that City have been collating over more than a year could soon come into play. These are all routine dealings but City will ask why their own sponsorship agreements are any different.

City will want answers about the finances Juventus receive from Fiat, which is owned by the Agnelli family. Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus president, is a member of the UEFA executive committee and is said to have brought PSG’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi into the fold.

They’re naming names! If City’s going to go down, it’s taking the whole scene with it.

City is said to have “meticulous records” on how UEFA treated PSG in its investigation of the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Premier League outfit is said to be skeptical of how PSG and Juventus both have similar sponsorship arrangements but have escaped punishment and have their club presidents on UEFA’s executive committee.

It’s sensational stuff, and a must-read from Sam Lee, David Ornstein, and Adam Crafton. Check it out here.

Mourinho jokingly wonders if Man City ban might get him 2018 title

Man City ban
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
Jose Mourinho’s going to get himself back in the good graces of the Manchester United faithful with quips like this.

The now Tottenham manager was asked about the UEFA Champions League ban handed to Manchester City this week, and offered a little jab at the side that beat his Red Devils to the 2017/18 Premier League title.

Speaking at Spurs beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday, Mourinho wondered aloud what might’ve been the year his side finished 19 points back of one of the league’s all-time teams.

From Football.London:

“My view is that I didn’t lose one single minute analyzing what UEFA and FIFA, they have to analyze. If I go into that, I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 is going to be champions, yes or no? That would be interesting but joking apart, I just wait calmly.”

So glad to have this guy back in our newsfeed.

Anyway, Mourinho went on to detail Spurs’ push to finish top four, and that the final Champions League place won’t mean much if you don’t collect points to beat out a wealth of eligible opponents.

“If we are sixth or seventh then it doesn’t matter if the fifth goes to Champions League. … There is a big fight. You could see yesterday Liverpool, first against the last, you could see today Villa fighting to stay in the division and us fighting for top position, how difficult it is. This is the Premier League. So when we speak about the fifth spot, I think for sure Wolves, Sheffield United, Man United, Arsenal, Everton, everyone looks to the table and week after week they say we can do it and they can. It’s going to be very hard.”

He’s right, and we can be thankful for the storyline as Liverpool runs away with the title!

Spurs prevail late in 5-goal thriller at Aston Villa

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 10:59 AM EST
Heung-Min Son completed his brace deep in stoppage time gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-2 win over Pepe Reina and defiant Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Pepe Reina made six saves for Villa, who got goals from Bjorn Engels and a Toby Alderweireld own goal but couldn’t find a point and sit a point clear of the bottom three.

Alderweireld also scored his first Spurs goal in three years, as Spurs move into fifth place with 40 points. That’s one back of Chelsea, which plays Monday.

Three things we learned

1. Alderweireld, Engels find redemption: It seems like this happens more often than it should, and it happened twice Sunday when defenders cost their team goals and then made amends in their non-traditional third. First Alderweireld knocked in a Villa cross after a miscommunication with Hugo Lloris, only to rocket an equalizer home. Then Bjorn Engels conceded a penalty to Spurs before nodding a header home.

Just like match days when goals are either universally hard to find or going in all over Europe, this game has a way of showing its sense of humor.

2. Bergwijn, Davies light up the left: Aston Villa’s right side of the defense was troubled by a pair of “new” faces: Ben Davies returned at left back from a long injury lay-off and Stever Bergwijn is proving to be a wonderful January transfer.

3. Reina has a day to defy the score line.: Tottenham had four or five late chances to take all three points, but got it down with their final bid after an Engels giveaway. The ex-Barcelona and Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina make six saves on the day, and was loud in organizing the backline. Most of the time, Reina bailed them out when they failed to heed his notes.

Man of the Match: Grealish was very good, drawing a half-dozen fouls and producing plenty of danger, but it’s was between Reina and Bergwijn before Son’s heroics. Of course it’s the South Korean.

The first half-dozen minutes were rough-and-tumble, with physical and cynical fouls for both sides.

Villa claimed the lead in the ninth-minute when Pepe Reina sprung Anwar El Ghazi with a long pass and Alderweireld couldn’t deal with the Dutchman’s cross.

Dele Alli had a promising bid to level the score blocked within minutes, but Villa was also pressing for a second. Douglas Luiz came close to making it 2-0 in the 19th minute, but Ben Davies got a bit of it to concede a corner instead.

Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn led a rush down the right. The latter crossed beautifully for Dele Alli, whose flying header went wide of the far post.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier bailed out his backline when Grealish thought he had Mbwana Samatta cued up for a point-blank shot.

Alderweireld scored a beauty off a 27th-minute corner, wheeling to lash a shot over Pepe Reina.

Dele beat the defense but stung a shot wide of the far post near the 35th minute, and Hugo Lloris made a fine parry on El Ghazi minutes later.

Ben Davies had a fantastic first half in his first start in 2.5 months after an ankle injury, working a 1-2 en route to a double block from the Villa backline before half.

VAR gave Spurs the chance to go ahead in first-half stoppage when Bjorn Engels cut down Bergwijn in the box. Reina’s saved Son’s silly spot kick, but the South Korean bundled the rebound with an outside-of-the-boot jab.

Lloris made a fine save in the 52nd minute, but the Spurs keeper saw the ball in his goal when Engels joined Alderweireld in redemption, nodding Grealish’s corner home.

Reina stopped a low drive from Bergwijn off a bad Villa giveaway, and Bergwijn had a 70th-minute shot deflected out for a corner. Reina then stopped Dele’s break in the 74th, and a Son drive 11 minutes later.

Then he stopped Son on the ensuing corner, but the South Korean was not to be denied on the day and grabbed his second goal at the very death.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Newcastle United

Arsenal v. Newcastle live stream link
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2020, 10:33 AM EST
Arsenal and Newcastle United meet in a mid-table clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides have 31 points and sit seven points clear of the bottom three. Both will also feel renewed hope of European football with Man City’s European ban potentially opening up fifth place for the Champions League and eighth for the Europa League.

[ STREAM: Arsenal v. Newcastle United ]

It’s a back four for Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal, with Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka sandwiched around Shkrodan Mustafi and David Luiz.

The visitors will open up with a man familiar to North London, as Danny Rose gets his first Newcastle start.

