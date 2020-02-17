More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Barcelona
Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona denies using fake social media accounts to bash club legends

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 3:52 PM EST
Barcelona issued a lengthy denial of reports that it hired a public relations firm to bash some of its current players.

The PR firm has also denied the allegations in those reports, and the club is threatening legal action against those making the reports.

Barcelona has been mired in turmoil this season, with director of football Eric Abidal clashing with Lionel Messi as the superstar striker contemplates a summer exit clause in his contract.

The club has also changed managers, and trails Real Madrid by a point for the table lead.

So of what has Barcelona been accused? For one, using a number of social media accounts to compliment current president Josep Maria Bartomeu and take shots at some massive names including current players Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi, as well as a certain famous ex-coach. From Marca:

According to a report by Que t’hi jugues, the company hired by the Catalan club manages up to almost 100 Twitter and Facebook accounts which have attacked individuals such as Messi, Xavi, Gerard Pique, Pep Guardiola, Carles Puyol, Joan Laporta and Carles Puigdemont.

Barca rejected this notion, claiming: “I3 Ventures, a service provider to the Club, has no relationship with the accounts mentioned and, if any relationship were to come to light, the Club would immediately end their contractual agreement and bring about any necessary legal action to defend their interests.”

The club demanded “an immediate rectification” to the reports.

It would be a monstrous and damning story if true, but must be taken with a grain of salt given that Marca has widely been considered a pro-Real Madrid outlet for some time. The allegations seize on the unsteadiness at Barca given the messiness of the season.

Imagine the stupidity of doing such a thing, risking the alienation of a golden era of names that made a generation fall in love with the idea of Barcelona. Couldn’t be true, surely?

Raiola slams Solskjaer in bizarre Pogba rant

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2020, 3:31 PM EST
Mino Raiola has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a bizarre rant about his client Paul Pogba.

The Man United manager reacted to Raiola’s comments about Pogba not being able to ‘escape Man United’ and that he ‘feels at home’ in Italy and talking up Juventus by saying that Pogba is United’s player and doesn’t belong to his agent.

“As soon as he gets fit he’ll be good enough to play for the team and I’m sure Paul’s desperate to play for us again,” Solskjaer said. “I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say, but Paul is our player and not Mino’s.”

Safe to say that Raiola wasn’t happy with Solskjaer’s response on Pogba. At all.

“Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s,” Raiola said. “You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.”

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would.”

This is the latest in a long-running saga between Pogba, Raiola and United as the French midfielder wanted to leave last summer and has then spent the majority of this season out injured.

He has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus consistently and Raiola is quite eager to discuss Pogba’s future at every available opportunity.

Pogba is still recovering from injury and it will be intriguing to see how he responds publicly to a very public spat between his agent and manager.

At this rate, all signs point to Pogba moving on this summer.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2020, 2:25 PM EST
Chelsea v Man United takes center stage at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for a big win to boost the top four four chances.

Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea are in fourth place but are just one point ahead of Tottenham, while they sit six points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Man United.

The last time both teams faced off in the Premier League was during the season’s opening matchweek, which saw the Red Devils steamroll Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

United also best Chelsea in the League Cup this season at Stamford Bridge and even though Chelsea have looked better overall this season, Man United seem to fare well on the counter.

In team news Chelsea keep Kepa on the bench and Tammy Abraham is not fit enough to make the squad as Michy Batshuayi starts up front.

Man United are without Victor Lindelof who is unwell so Eric Bailly starts in what looks like a five-man defense. Odion Ighalo is on the bench and could make his Man United debut.

LINEUPS

Juventus midfielder Pjanic avoids serious injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Juventus was worried that Miralem Pjanic would miss significant time after the Bosnia international limped off just eight minutes into his substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Brescia on Sunday.

Thankfully for The Old Lady, it was just a scare. The club announced Monday that tests on Pjanic’s injury “excluded any muscle injuries” and that “only a slight strain to the right adductor was observed.”

While the club stated officially that “his condition will be evaluated in the coming days,” reports are that Pjanic could be in the mix for Saturday’s league match against SPAL as well as next week’s Champions League knockout game against Olympique Lyonnais. The club also has a massive title bout with Inter the following weekend.

Inserted into a deeper-lying role, Pjanic has been a workhorse for Juventus this season, already logging over 2,500 minutes across all competitions. Since scoring three Serie A goals and assisting three others before the end of October, Pjanic’s production has dropped off the table, with no goals and an assist since that time. He was ineffective against Chievo Verona in the road loss last weekend, seeing him dropped to a substitute role against Brescia in favor of Aaron Ramsey, with Rodrigo Bentancur dropping into the defensive midfield role.

It’s not the only good news Juventus has seen of late in the injury department. 35-year-old captain Giorgio Chiellini just returned against Bresica from an ACL tear, his first appearance since going down after the opening match of the season. Douglas Costa is out 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury, but that certainly could have been worse. One of the deepest teams in Europe continues to plug along.

USMNT injuries are piling up at a bad time

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 17, 2020, 1:28 PM EST
It looked like a major piece of the U.S. National Team future was finally back, healthy and ready to go.

And then he wasn’t.

Timothy Weah returned from a six-month absence but lasted just 10 minutes before succumbing to another hamstring injury this past weekend, deepening what is already a troubling situation for the USMNT.

Several key players have missed valuable club time of late, causing worry for fans who want to see their players in good form through the club season before the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying later this summer.

Weah is far from the only young and talented American who has been absent from club matches of late. Christian Pulisic, who had finally begun to hit his stride at Chelsea, has been out since early November with a groin problem and suffered a setback two weeks ago. Tyler Adams was felled by a calf injury after only recently returning from his frustrating groin injury. Michael Bradley is down four months after ankle surgery that suspiciously cropped up two months after the MLS Cup final. Paul Arriola just went down with a serious knee injury, believed to be a torn ACL, the same injury that just saw Eric Lichaj end his season early. Matt Miazga is out for a “significant amount of time” with an ankle ligament tear. Paxton Pomykal went under the knife for the third time in three years this past October and still hasn’t recovered, and his FC Dallas teammate Brandon Servania has also missed time this preseason. Fortuna Dusseldorf sent Zack Steffen back to Manchester last week for further testing on a troublesome knee.

What’s worse is these are not older players who you’d expect to be struggling with injuries, nor are they players like John Brooks who have been previously established as injury prone. These are young players or those contributing well at the club level who have ended up all on the shelf at the same time. Guys Pulisic, Weah, Adams Steffen, and Pomykal who are the cornerstone of the next USMNT generation. Guys like Lichaj and Holmes who are pushing for a spot on the roster with excellent form at the club level. Guys like Bradley who, while 32 years old, has been an iron horse throughout their careers. Guys like Miazga, and Arriola who have been regular contributors for some time now and could use a boost at the club level to push them to the next tier of importance on the international stage.

The USMNT reconvenes in March for friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales, and while the Olympics (if they qualify) aren’t until the summer and CONCACAF doesn’t begin 2022 World Cup qualifying until early September, club form going into those competitions are incredibly important, especially for young players still developing and those looking to break into the squad. It would follow that many of the aforementioned youngsters would be in the mix for the Olympic squad. These injuries only serve to get in the way.