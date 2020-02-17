Barcelona denies using fake social media accounts to bash club legends

Barcelona issued a lengthy denial of reports that it hired a public relations firm to bash some of its current players.

The PR firm has also denied the allegations in those reports, and the club is threatening legal action against those making the reports.

Barcelona has been mired in turmoil this season, with director of football Eric Abidal clashing with Lionel Messi as the superstar striker contemplates a summer exit clause in his contract.

The club has also changed managers, and trails Real Madrid by a point for the table lead.

So of what has Barcelona been accused? For one, using a number of social media accounts to compliment current president Josep Maria Bartomeu and take shots at some massive names including current players Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi, as well as a certain famous ex-coach. From Marca:

According to a report by Que t’hi jugues, the company hired by the Catalan club manages up to almost 100 Twitter and Facebook accounts which have attacked individuals such as Messi, Xavi, Gerard Pique, Pep Guardiola, Carles Puyol, Joan Laporta and Carles Puigdemont.

Barca rejected this notion, claiming: “I3 Ventures, a service provider to the Club, has no relationship with the accounts mentioned and, if any relationship were to come to light, the Club would immediately end their contractual agreement and bring about any necessary legal action to defend their interests.”

The club demanded “an immediate rectification” to the reports.

It would be a monstrous and damning story if true, but must be taken with a grain of salt given that Marca has widely been considered a pro-Real Madrid outlet for some time. The allegations seize on the unsteadiness at Barca given the messiness of the season.

Imagine the stupidity of doing such a thing, risking the alienation of a golden era of names that made a generation fall in love with the idea of Barcelona. Couldn’t be true, surely?

