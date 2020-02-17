Was VAR wrong in not sending off Maguire for Batshuayi foul?

VAR continues to do the unthinkable, as it’s now uniting supporters of Spurs and Chelsea.
The latter trailed Manchester United at halftime after Harry Maguire was not disciplined for sticking his foot into the groin of Michy Batshuayi.
The former will join Chelsea in wondering why Maguire wasn’t sent off given it saw forward Heung-Min Son sent off for a similar incident against the Blues’ Antonio Rudiger late last year. The punishment was not reversed by supplemental review.
What did you make of the Harry Maguire/Michy Batshuayi incident earlier in the match? pic.twitter.com/QYg80N9mCQ
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 17, 2020
It’s understandable that the referee didn’t see it, but when you consider that VAR had all of the above angles? Well, you understand why some believe in conspiracy theories.
What do you think?
Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher felt Maguire should be counting his blessings, and said so via our partners Sky Sports.
Social media was at-the-ready, too.
"It's a red card. His personality has helped him" 🟥
Roy Keane and @Carra23 believe Harry Maguire is very lucky to still be on the pitch at Stamford Bridge
📺 Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/loP3696X2c pic.twitter.com/PQ515sr4CY
— Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 17, 2020
Disgusting. VAR fails yet again.
— Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) February 17, 2020
#mufc a goal up but could easily be a man down. Maguire straightens leg, studs go into Batshuayi's privates. Escapes punishment. Son did same on Rudiger in December, got sent off. The vagaries of VAR. #CHEMUN
— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 17, 2020
No red card for Maguire there purely on the strength of him not being that type of lad.
— David Preece (@davidpreece12) February 17, 2020
Maguire is English so stray boots are a result of misguided passion not crazed malice
— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 17, 2020