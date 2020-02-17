More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Manchester United blanks Chelsea in VAR-heavy affair

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United took all three points from Stamford Bridge, but VAR was the star of the Red Devils’ 2-0 win on Monday.

[ MORE: JPW’s Three Things ]

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored the goals, the latter getting his first PL goal for United after VAR declined to prosecute an unsavory incident by the center back on the touchline.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

United moves into seventh place with 38 points, three behind fourth-place Chelsea. It’s Manchester Unired’s first league double over Chelsea since 1987/88.

Three highlights

1. Bailly, Wan-Bissaka pass tests: Chelsea targeted the right side of United’s defense and, after an early mistake from returning center back Eric Bailly, the defenders on that side stood tall. Wan-Bissaka chipped in with an assist on Martial opener.

2. Maguire dodges VAR red card for a mindless move: There’s no debating that a prone Harry Maguire left his right foot extended and made a sneaky move to make sure he connected squarely with Michy Batshuayi‘s groin on the touchline. It wasn’t spotted by the ref, though the Chelsea bench sans Frank Lampard reacted angrily. VAR saw nothing, somehow, and perhaps was unwilling to award a yellow and not a red? Weird stuff (view video of the incident here).

3. VAR then overturns Zouma equalizer: Chelsea appeared to equalize through a Kurt Zouma header, but VAR spotted a foul on Brandon Williams that led to the goal. The problem? Manchester United’s Fred shoved Cesar Azpilicueta into the United youngster. It’s somehow more controversial given the fine margins in the race for Champions League places.

Man of the Match: It’s gotta be Wan-Bissaka for his two-way game, though Maguire was the No. 1 man of note in the contest.

Reece James belted a shot wide of the far post in the sixth minute, and Willian missed by more three minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes and Fred worked a 12th-minute exchange that led to an unproductive corner kick.

Mason Mount came on for an injured N’Golo Kante after a dozen minutes.

There was a bizarre lack of address when a prone Harry Maguire stuck his boot into Michy Batshuayi’s groin.

The first half was filled with near-misses. Willian couldn’t cue up Michy Batshuayi around the 20-minute mark. That one was the Belgian’s fault, but he was quite poor when Mason Mount set him up centrally in the 26th.

United’s Anthony Martial drove into the box and spun a shot wide 10 minutes later, but found his goal before halftime with a classy header of Wan-Bissaka’s tremendous cross.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea appeared to make it 1-1 in the 55th minute through a Kurt Zouma header, but it was ruled out by VAR. Cesar Azpilicueta knocked over Brandon Williams, but the Chelsea defender had been shoved into the defender by Fred. Stunning.

Bruno Fernandes smashed the post in the 64th minute, and United would find its second soon afterwards when Maguire got the better of Rudiger to head home.

Giroud gave Chelsea a shout with a 77th minute header, but his front foot was offside before he headed home a Mason Mount cross.

Odion Ighalo subbed into the match in stoppage time and was deprived of a debut goal by Willy Caballero.

Maguire on Batshuayi incident: “No intent to hurt him or kick him”

Harry Maguire
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United center back Harry Maguire says he was just trying to help Michy Batshuayi from falling when he kicked the forward in the groin.

Maguire wasn’t disciplined for the incident by Video Assistant Referee, and later scored United’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: JPW’s 3 Things from London ]

The Red Devils’ admitted he thought he could get sent off, because he had studs on his boots and it looked bad.

But really, he was just trying to keep ol’ Michy upright (view video of the incident here).

“I can see why. I knew I caught him but I felt like he was gonna fall on me. My natural reaction was to straighten my leg to try and hold him up. I’ve got some studs on my boots and it probably looks worse than it was on TV. It wasn’t a kick out. I knew at the time, but I think it’s the right decision.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

He was asked whether he was nervous during the review.

“I knew at the time I didn’t have no intent to hurt him or kick him. It wasn’t a kick. I apologized to him, but it was nice that the referee seen it.”

We’ll let the quotes speak for themselves. Supplemental discipline seems likely considering Heung-Min Son‘s red card was not overturned after the fact.

Three things we learned: Chelsea v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Man United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night to breathe new life into their top four hopes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side beat yet another top four side as headers in each half from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire did the damage.

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side were upset with the officiating as Maguire was lucky to not be sent off for kicking out at Michy Batshuayi with VAR used in the first half, while in the second half VAR chalked off Kurt Zouma‘s goal for a push in the box and Olivier Giroud‘s late strike was also millimeters offside.

Here’s what we learned from a wild clash at Stamford Bridge.

VAR WORKS IN UNITED’S FAVOR

United should have been down to 10 men in the first half as captain Harry Maguire kicked out a Batshuayi. In a near identical incident in December, Heung-Min Son was sent off for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger. VAR should have sent Maguire off and he ended up scoring a superb header which sealed the win.

Chelsea also had complaints over Zouma’s goal which was ruled out for a push on Brandon Williams by Cesar Azpilicueta but replays showed that Azpilicueta was pushed by Fred first. That said, Apzilicueta’s two-handed shove wasn’t really needed after the initial push. There was also an incident where Willian was booked for going over on the edge of the box when Bruno Fernandes dangled out a leg as Chelsea’s coaching staff were livid. As for Giroud’s late goal, half his foot was offside and it just wasn’t Chelsea’s night when it came to all of these close calls.

WASTEFUL CHELSEA IN ‘TOP FIVE’ DANGER

Chelsea had better chances than Man United in the run of play but Michy Batshuayi had a nightmare, plus Willian and Pedro had games to forget on the wing. With Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi out injured there weren’t many options for Lampard to choose from but perhaps Giroud showed enough as he scored (but it was ruled out by VAR) in his brief cameo and surely he will now start if Abraham is out long-term. Chelsea have won just four of their last 14 games in the Premier League and with Spurs just one point behind them and United three points behind them, the chasing pack are closing in. All season long Chelsea have squandered chances and even if the Champions League qualification goes down to fifth place due to Man City’s European ban, they may still miss out. They were unlucky with injuries to N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen but Chelsea were wasteful and and a fired up Man United made them pay.

UNITED’S COUNTER STUNS ANOTHER GIANT

With Chelsea pinning their hopes on a rusty Giroud, Man United’s top four hopes are being held together by wins against top six teams (albeit a fortuitous one this time) as their main forward Martial delivered when his team needed him most. The Frenchman has been a little inconsistent in Marcus Rashford‘s absence through injury but he stood tall against Chelsea with a fine header and he, along with Bruno Fernandes, showed that extra bit of quality in the final third which Chelsea were missing. Man United’s season is well and truly alive thanks to their first-ever Premier League double over Chelsea and it came thanks to another fine counter-attacking display against a side who took them lightly. Imagine what they can achieve with Paul Pogba and Rashford back in the team.

Was VAR wrong in not sending off Maguire for Batshuayi foul?

VAR
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 4:14 PM EST
1 Comment

VAR continues to do the unthinkable, as it’s now uniting supporters of Spurs and Chelsea.

The latter trailed Manchester United at halftime after Harry Maguire was not disciplined for sticking his foot into the groin of Michy Batshuayi.

The former will join Chelsea in wondering why Maguire wasn’t sent off given it saw forward Heung-Min Son sent off for a similar incident against the Blues’ Antonio Rudiger late last year. The punishment was not reversed by supplemental review.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

It’s understandable that the referee didn’t see it, but when you consider that VAR had all of the above angles? Well, you understand why some believe in conspiracy theories.

What do you think?

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher felt Maguire should be counting his blessings, and said so via our partners Sky Sports.

Social media was at-the-ready, too.

Barcelona denies using fake social media accounts to bash club legends

Barcelona
Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 3:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona issued a lengthy denial of reports that it hired a public relations firm to bash some of its current players.

The PR firm has also denied the allegations in those reports, and the club is threatening legal action against those making the reports.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Barcelona has been mired in turmoil this season, with director of football Eric Abidal clashing with Lionel Messi as the superstar striker contemplates a summer exit clause in his contract.

The club has also changed managers, and trails Real Madrid by a point for the table lead.

So of what has Barcelona been accused? For one, using a number of social media accounts to compliment current president Josep Maria Bartomeu and take shots at some massive names including current players Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi, as well as a certain famous ex-coach. From Marca:

According to a report by Que t’hi jugues, the company hired by the Catalan club manages up to almost 100 Twitter and Facebook accounts which have attacked individuals such as Messi, Xavi, Gerard Pique, Pep Guardiola, Carles Puyol, Joan Laporta and Carles Puigdemont.

Barca rejected this notion, claiming: “I3 Ventures, a service provider to the Club, has no relationship with the accounts mentioned and, if any relationship were to come to light, the Club would immediately end their contractual agreement and bring about any necessary legal action to defend their interests.”

The club demanded “an immediate rectification” to the reports.

It would be a monstrous and damning story if true, but must be taken with a grain of salt given that Marca has widely been considered a pro-Real Madrid outlet for some time. The allegations seize on the unsteadiness at Barca given the messiness of the season.

Imagine the stupidity of doing such a thing, risking the alienation of a golden era of names that made a generation fall in love with the idea of Barcelona. Couldn’t be true, surely?