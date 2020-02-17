Watch Live: Chelsea v. Man United

Chelsea v Man United takes center stage at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for a big win to boost the top four four chances.
Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea are in fourth place but are just one point ahead of Tottenham, while they sit six points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Man United.
The last time both teams faced off in the Premier League was during the season’s opening matchweek, which saw the Red Devils steamroll Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.
United also best Chelsea in the League Cup this season at Stamford Bridge and even though Chelsea have looked better overall this season, Man United seem to fare well on the counter.
In team news Chelsea keep Kepa on the bench and Tammy Abraham is not fit enough to make the squad as Michy Batshuayi starts up front.
Man United are without Victor Lindelof who is unwell so Eric Bailly starts in what looks like a five-man defense. Odion Ighalo is on the bench and could make his Man United debut.
LINEUPS
T E A M 🤝 N E W S
Thoughts? #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/h0uxLMEVSq
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2020
Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's game at Stamford Bridge 🔴#CHEMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2020