Juventus midfielder Pjanic avoids serious injury

Juventus was worried that Miralem Pjanic would miss significant time after the Bosnia international limped off just eight minutes into his substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Brescia on Sunday.
Thankfully for The Old Lady, it was just a scare. The club announced Monday that tests on Pjanic’s injury “excluded any muscle injuries” and that “only a slight strain to the right adductor was observed.”
[ MORE: USMNT injuries piling up ]
While the club stated officially that “his condition will be evaluated in the coming days,” reports are that Pjanic could be in the mix for Saturday’s league match against SPAL as well as next week’s Champions League knockout game against Olympique Lyonnais. The club also has a massive title bout with Inter the following weekend.
Inserted into a deeper-lying role, Pjanic has been a workhorse for Juventus this season, already logging over 2,500 minutes across all competitions. Since scoring three Serie A goals and assisting three others before the end of October, Pjanic’s production has dropped off the table, with no goals and an assist since that time. He was ineffective against Chievo Verona in the road loss last weekend, seeing him dropped to a substitute role against Brescia in favor of Aaron Ramsey, with Rodrigo Bentancur dropping into the defensive midfield role.
It’s not the only good news Juventus has seen of late in the injury department. 35-year-old captain Giorgio Chiellini just returned against Bresica from an ACL tear, his first appearance since going down after the opening match of the season. Douglas Costa is out 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury, but that certainly could have been worse. One of the deepest teams in Europe continues to plug along.