Juventus midfielder Pjanic avoids serious injury

Mino Raiola has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a bizarre rant about his client Paul Pogba.

The Man United manager reacted to Raiola’s comments about Pogba not being able to ‘escape Man United’ and that he ‘feels at home’ in Italy and talking up Juventus by saying that Pogba is United’s player and doesn’t belong to his agent.

“As soon as he gets fit he’ll be good enough to play for the team and I’m sure Paul’s desperate to play for us again,” Solskjaer said. “I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say, but Paul is our player and not Mino’s.”

Safe to say that Raiola wasn’t happy with Solskjaer’s response on Pogba. At all.

“Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s,” Raiola said. “You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.”

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would.”

This is the latest in a long-running saga between Pogba, Raiola and United as the French midfielder wanted to leave last summer and has then spent the majority of this season out injured.

He has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus consistently and Raiola is quite eager to discuss Pogba’s future at every available opportunity.

Pogba is still recovering from injury and it will be intriguing to see how he responds publicly to a very public spat between his agent and manager.

At this rate, all signs point to Pogba moving on this summer.

