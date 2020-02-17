More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Harry Maguire
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Maguire on Batshuayi incident: “No intent to hurt him or kick him”

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United center back Harry Maguire says he was just trying to help Michy Batshuayi from falling when he kicked the forward in the groin.

Maguire wasn’t disciplined for the incident by Video Assistant Referee, and later scored United’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: JPW’s 3 Things from London ]

The Red Devils’ admitted he thought he could get sent off, because he had studs on his boots and it looked bad.

But really, he was just trying to keep ol’ Michy upright (view video of the incident here).

“I can see why. I knew I caught him but I felt like he was gonna fall on me. My natural reaction was to straighten my leg to try and hold him up. I’ve got some studs on my boots and it probably looks worse than it was on TV. It wasn’t a kick out. I knew at the time, but I think it’s the right decision.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

He was asked whether he was nervous during the review.

“I knew at the time I didn’t have no intent to hurt him or kick him. It wasn’t a kick. I apologized to him, but it was nice that the referee seen it.”

We’ll let the quotes speak for themselves. Supplemental discipline seems likely considering Heung-Min Son‘s red card was not overturned after the fact.

Chelsea’s Lampard: VAR didn’t do its job

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s no surprise, but Frank Lampard agrees with the majority of people who watched Monday’s match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Harry Maguire should’ve been sent off for a kick to the groin of Michy Batshuayi, and VAR also missed the shove before the shove on Brandon Williams that negated a Chelsea equalizer in a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Here’s what Lampard had to say about both incidents, via Football.London:

“Decisions are crucial. Maguire should get a red. I think that is what VAR was brought in for. I think the Zouma one should have stood: Azpilicueta was shoved.

“It is just the wrong decision. That is what it was brought in for. It is very confusing. I think everyone I have spoken to has said it.”

Lampard acknowledged that Olivier Giroud was just offside on his goal, but that’s about all the manager was willing to give the officials on the day.

The Chelsea manager also said that N’Golo Kante has an adductor injury and that “it doesn’t look good,” while injured Christian Pulisic will not be ready for a massive top four tilt this weekend versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s Lampard’s interview that aired on NBCSN:

Player ratings from Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 5:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday at Stamford Bridge, moving the Red Devils to within three points of their fourth-place hosts.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Who were the stars and the duds? Read on…

Chelsea

Willy Caballero — 6 — Just one save on the day.

Reece James — 5 — A miserable in 50/50s for a promising player.

Antonio Rudiger — 6 — Lost Maguire on United’s second goal but was otherwise strong

Andreas Christensen — 6.5 — Strong and fought through a bloodied nose before succumbing to the injury at halftime, but couldn’t stop Martial from making it 1-0.

Cesar Azpilicueta — 6 — Okay day, but rightly or wrongly his shove cost Chelsea a goal (Probably wrongly).

Mateo Kovacic — 8 — He was everywhere. According to Sofascore, Kovacic had over 100 touches, 87 percent passing, two key passes, four of five dribbles and 8-of-14 in duels to go with an interception, three clearances, and three tackles.

Jorginho — 8 — Exceptional. Nailed eight of his nine long balls and passed at 94 percent. A maestro.

N’Golo Kante — N/A — Only a dozen minutes before his injury-riddled season met February head-on.

Willian — 7 — Couldn’t get Chelsea on the board, so we shouldn’t praise him too much, but the Brazilian doesn’t get enough love for his willingness and adeptness in tackling.

Pedro — 7 — Three key passes highlight an active day.

Michy Batshuayi — 5 — Couldn’t finish some prime chances, and caught an unpunished boot to the groin. Insult meet injury. Zero shots on target.

Subs

Mason Mount — 6 — Nearly had an assist if not for Olivier Giroud‘s offside toes.

Kurt Zouma — 7 — Came off the bench to score, though it was pulled off the board by VAR. Won six of seven duels, and was steady at the back.

Olivier Giroud — 6 — Nearly had a goal if not for his toes and the timing of a freeze frame.

Manchester United

David De Gea — 6 — Hardly-tested, but did have one fine save.

Luke Shaw — 6 — Not bad.

Harry Maguire — 8 — How do you rate a man who should’ve been sent off but was otherwise a beast and scored a terrific insurance goal? I guess we’re saying you rate him as if he wasn’t sent off, which he wasn’t.

Eric Bailly — 7 — One really poor moment early, but rebounded and showed terrific skill in recovery, tackling, and even moving the ball forward via dribble.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — 8 — He may end up being the best signing of the summer (Sorry Harry). Terrific assist, four clearances, three blocked shots, two interceptions, and a tackle.

Brandon Williams — 7 — Steadier than his 19 years would have you imagine.

Nemanja Matic — 7 — Busy in the middle, albeit quieter than usual.

Fred — 7 — Got away with one thanks to VAR.

Bruno Fernandes — 7 — Continued to flash his supreme talent, though the end product eluded him.

Daniel James — 5 — Looked busy, but not productive.

Anthony Martial — 7 — Terrific header on the goal, and was industrious in trying to produce. more.

Subs

Andreas Pereira — N/A

Odion Ighalo — N/A

Diogo Dalot — N/A

Three things we learned: Chelsea v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 17, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON — Man United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night to breathe new life into their top four hopes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side beat yet another top four side as headers in each half from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire did the damage.

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side were upset with the officiating as Maguire was lucky to not be sent off for kicking out at Michy Batshuayi with VAR used in the first half, while in the second half VAR chalked off Kurt Zouma‘s goal for a push in the box and Olivier Giroud‘s late strike was also millimeters offside.

Here’s what we learned from a wild clash at Stamford Bridge.

VAR WORKS IN UNITED’S FAVOR

United should have been down to 10 men in the first half as captain Harry Maguire kicked out a Batshuayi. In a near identical incident in December, Heung-Min Son was sent off for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger. VAR should have sent Maguire off and he ended up scoring a superb header which sealed the win.

Chelsea also had complaints over Zouma’s goal which was ruled out for a push on Brandon Williams by Cesar Azpilicueta but replays showed that Azpilicueta was pushed by Fred first. That said, Apzilicueta’s two-handed shove wasn’t really needed after the initial push. There was also an incident where Willian was booked for going over on the edge of the box when Bruno Fernandes dangled out a leg as Chelsea’s coaching staff were livid. As for Giroud’s late goal, half his foot was offside and it just wasn’t Chelsea’s night when it came to all of these close calls.

WASTEFUL CHELSEA IN ‘TOP FIVE’ DANGER

Chelsea had better chances than Man United in the run of play but Michy Batshuayi had a nightmare, plus Willian and Pedro had games to forget on the wing. With Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi out injured there weren’t many options for Lampard to choose from but perhaps Giroud showed enough as he scored (but it was ruled out by VAR) in his brief cameo and surely he will now start if Abraham is out long-term. Chelsea have won just four of their last 14 games in the Premier League and with Spurs just one point behind them and United three points behind them, the chasing pack are closing in. All season long Chelsea have squandered chances and even if the Champions League qualification goes down to fifth place due to Man City’s European ban, they may still miss out. They were unlucky with injuries to N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen but Chelsea were wasteful and and a fired up Man United made them pay.

UNITED’S COUNTER STUNS ANOTHER GIANT

With Chelsea pinning their hopes on a rusty Giroud, Man United’s top four hopes are being held together by wins against top six teams (albeit a fortuitous one this time) as their main forward Martial delivered when his team needed him most. The Frenchman has been a little inconsistent in Marcus Rashford‘s absence through injury but he stood tall against Chelsea with a fine header and he, along with Bruno Fernandes, showed that extra bit of quality in the final third which Chelsea were missing. Man United’s season is well and truly alive thanks to their first-ever Premier League double over Chelsea and it came thanks to another fine counter-attacking display against a side who took them lightly. Imagine what they can achieve with Paul Pogba and Rashford back in the team.

Manchester United blanks Chelsea in VAR-heavy affair

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United took all three points from Stamford Bridge, but VAR was the star of the Red Devils’ 2-0 win on Monday.

[ MORE: JPW’s Three Things ]

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored the goals, the latter getting his first PL goal for United after VAR declined to prosecute an unsavory incident by the center back on the touchline.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

United moves into seventh place with 38 points, three behind fourth-place Chelsea. It’s Manchester Unired’s first league double over Chelsea since 1987/88.

Three highlights

1. Bailly, Wan-Bissaka pass tests: Chelsea targeted the right side of United’s defense and, after an early mistake from returning center back Eric Bailly, the defenders on that side stood tall. Wan-Bissaka chipped in with an assist on Martial opener.

2. Maguire dodges VAR red card for a mindless move: There’s no debating that a prone Harry Maguire left his right foot extended and made a sneaky move to make sure he connected squarely with Michy Batshuayi‘s groin on the touchline. It wasn’t spotted by the ref, though the Chelsea bench sans Frank Lampard reacted angrily. VAR saw nothing, somehow, and perhaps was unwilling to award a yellow and not a red? Weird stuff (view video of the incident here).

3. VAR then overturns Zouma equalizer: Chelsea appeared to equalize through a Kurt Zouma header, but VAR spotted a foul on Brandon Williams that led to the goal. The problem? Manchester United’s Fred shoved Cesar Azpilicueta into the United youngster. It’s somehow more controversial given the fine margins in the race for Champions League places.

Man of the Match: It’s gotta be Wan-Bissaka for his two-way game, though Maguire was the No. 1 man of note in the contest.

Reece James belted a shot wide of the far post in the sixth minute, and Willian missed by more three minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes and Fred worked a 12th-minute exchange that led to an unproductive corner kick.

Mason Mount came on for an injured N’Golo Kante after a dozen minutes.

There was a bizarre lack of address when a prone Harry Maguire stuck his boot into Michy Batshuayi’s groin.

The first half was filled with near-misses. Willian couldn’t cue up Michy Batshuayi around the 20-minute mark. That one was the Belgian’s fault, but he was quite poor when Mason Mount set him up centrally in the 26th.

United’s Anthony Martial drove into the box and spun a shot wide 10 minutes later, but found his goal before halftime with a classy header of Wan-Bissaka’s tremendous cross.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea appeared to make it 1-1 in the 55th minute through a Kurt Zouma header, but it was ruled out by VAR. Cesar Azpilicueta knocked over Brandon Williams, but the Chelsea defender had been shoved into the defender by Fred. Stunning.

Bruno Fernandes smashed the post in the 64th minute, and United would find its second soon afterwards when Maguire got the better of Rudiger to head home.

Giroud gave Chelsea a shout with a 77th minute header, but his front foot was offside before he headed home a Mason Mount cross.

Odion Ighalo subbed into the match in stoppage time and was deprived of a debut goal by Willy Caballero.