Arriola confirms ACL injury in blow to USMNT, DC United

Paul Arriola confirmed that an injury suffered Saturday versus Orlando City was in fact to his anterior cruciate ligament.

That means a long absence for the USMNT and DC United midfielder. Arriola says it is “unclear” how long he’ll be out of action, other than it will take “months” to heal.

Arriola, 25, seems likely to miss this summer’s CONCACAF Nations League action and is a doubt for the start of 2020 World Cup qualifying in the Fall.

The blow is even bigger for a DC side about to open its MLS season on Feb. 29 versus Colorado.

Arriola has appeared in 16 of the 19 matches helmed by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter and has 33 caps overall.

He began his career at Dorados de Sinaloa and Club Tijuana in Liga MX before moving to DC in 2017. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in 71 appearances for the Black-and-Red, six and two in 2,553 minutes last season.

A few days back on February 15th, as many know, I suffered an ACL injury to my right knee that will take months to recover from. As of now it is still unclear on a timeline of events as we consult with doctors and physicians to figure out what the next best step is for.. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RJ0sH2l03r — Paul Arriola (@PaulArriola) February 17, 2020

… myself, my career, and my knee. I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and prayers. I love you guys and I know 100% that I will be back stronger than ever. 💪🏼 (2/2) — Paul Arriola (@PaulArriola) February 17, 2020

