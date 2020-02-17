Report: Pep Guardiola affirms commitment to Man City

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Pep Guardiola has met with the Man City players as a squad and affirmed his commitment to the club despite future uncertainty thanks to Financial Fair Play sanctions handed down by UEFA on Saturday.

For FFP violations, the club was banned from the Champions League for two years and handed a hefty fine, but the punishments will not be certain until after Man City’s appeal of the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. There are even still questions about whether the club’s status in Premier League play could be affected.

Plenty of clouds hover over Man City’s future, and one of them is the standing of manager Pep Guardiola who could theoretically decide to leave if the club’s Champions League ban remains intact after appeal. Guardiola’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, leaving room for movement.

The Spaniard reportedly met with players and told them, “Whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.” Club CEO Ferran Soriano went one step further, assuring this would all blow over and that the appeal will be successful. “Trust me like I trust you, this will be dropped,” Soriano reportedly said.

To follow Solhekol’s report, BBC journalist Simon Stone also reported that Guardiola is telling his close confidants that he will remain committed to the club.

The aim is likely to convince players to stick with the club despite any future sanctions, but the message could still be received as a mixed message. At 49 years old, Guardiola is already one of the world’s most heralded managers, and two years leading a cash-infused club like Man City outside Europe’s greatest competition could be easy to swallow. For top players who typically see a solid career last 10-14 years, two prime seasons outside of Champions League play could be viewed as an enormous missed opportunity.

Players like Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, and Fernandinho will be entering the last years of their Manchester City contracts next season. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and John Stones all have contracts that expire no later than the summer of 2023 and could look to continue for a way out to maintain Champions League experience through the primes of their careers.

