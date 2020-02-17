The 2 Robbies podcast: VAR carnage at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday at Stamford Bridge, moving the Red Devils to within three points of their fourth-place hosts.
Who were the stars and the duds? Read on…
Chelsea
Willy Caballero — 6 — Just one save on the day.
Reece James — 5 — A miserable in 50/50s for a promising player.
Antonio Rudiger — 6 — Lost Maguire on United’s second goal but was otherwise strong
Andreas Christensen — 6.5 — Strong and fought through a bloodied nose before succumbing to the injury at halftime, but couldn’t stop Martial from making it 1-0.
Cesar Azpilicueta — 6 — Okay day, but rightly or wrongly his shove cost Chelsea a goal (Probably wrongly).
Mateo Kovacic — 8 — He was everywhere. According to Sofascore, Kovacic had over 100 touches, 87 percent passing, two key passes, four of five dribbles and 8-of-14 in duels to go with an interception, three clearances, and three tackles.
Jorginho — 8 — Exceptional. Nailed eight of his nine long balls and passed at 94 percent. A maestro.
N’Golo Kante — N/A — Only a dozen minutes before his injury-riddled season met February head-on.
Willian — 7 — Couldn’t get Chelsea on the board, so we shouldn’t praise him too much, but the Brazilian doesn’t get enough love for his willingness and adeptness in tackling.
Pedro — 7 — Three key passes highlight an active day.
Michy Batshuayi — 5 — Couldn’t finish some prime chances, and caught an unpunished boot to the groin. Insult meet injury. Zero shots on target.
Subs
Mason Mount — 6 — Nearly had an assist if not for Olivier Giroud‘s offside toes.
Kurt Zouma — 7 — Came off the bench to score, though it was pulled off the board by VAR. Won six of seven duels, and was steady at the back.
Olivier Giroud — 6 — Nearly had a goal if not for his toes and the timing of a freeze frame.
Manchester United
David De Gea — 6 — Hardly-tested, but did have one fine save.
Luke Shaw — 6 — Not bad.
Harry Maguire — 8 — How do you rate a man who should’ve been sent off but was otherwise a beast and scored a terrific insurance goal? I guess we’re saying you rate him as if he wasn’t sent off, which he wasn’t.
Eric Bailly — 7 — One really poor moment early, but rebounded and showed terrific skill in recovery, tackling, and even moving the ball forward via dribble.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka — 8 — He may end up being the best signing of the summer (Sorry Harry). Terrific assist, four clearances, three blocked shots, two interceptions, and a tackle.
Brandon Williams — 7 — Steadier than his 19 years would have you imagine.
Nemanja Matic — 7 — Busy in the middle, albeit quieter than usual.
Fred — 7 — Got away with one thanks to VAR.
Bruno Fernandes — 7 — Continued to flash his supreme talent, though the end product eluded him.
Daniel James — 5 — Looked busy, but not productive.
Anthony Martial — 7 — Terrific header on the goal, and was industrious in trying to produce. more.
Subs
Andreas Pereira — N/A
Odion Ighalo — N/A
Diogo Dalot — N/A