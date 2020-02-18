Haaland wins first leg after Borussia Dortmund-PSG comes to life late

Erling Haaland scored twice in a mid-second half flurry as Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.
The hosts also got an assist from teenager Giovanni Reyna, who became the youngest American to appear in a Champions League match.
Haaland now has 39 goals in 29 appearances between Red Bull Salzburg and BVB, 11 of those for his new German employer.
Neymar scored off a Kylian Mbappe goal for PSG, who brings an away goal back to the Parc des Princes for a March 11 second leg.
Neymar had an early free kick, missing just wide of the far post.
Jadon Sancho troubled the keeper twice in the first half hour, first with a cross that Mats Hummels headed over goal. Then, Keylor Navas picked another Sancho offering out of the air.
Sancho kept serving, and Erling Haaland couldn’t turn a promising cross on target.
Dortmund walked into halftime with a scoreless match but a 7-2 edge in shot attempts. Neither of PSG’s shots were on target.
Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre put in American teen Giovani Reyna in the 67th minute.
Two minutes later, it was 1-0 to the hosts through Haaland’s close-range goal.
Neymar replied from close range himself after a powerful, clever dribble from Kylian Mbappe led to a pass through the box.
But Haaland got his second in the 77th minute with a scorching shot that serves as the first senior assist of Reyna’s senior career with Dortmund (Watch it here).
¡La duuuuupla!
¡Golazo de Neymar! 🔥#Borussia | #PSG | #ChampionsLeague
📹 En vivo: https://t.co/ov1WQoelv7 📺 pic.twitter.com/UTJjtcMhcE
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) February 18, 2020