Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

WATCH: U.S. teen Reyna sets up Haaland rocket goal to put BVB in front

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 18, 2020, 4:47 PM EST
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: An American teenager is doing the business for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

With Christian Pulisic now at Chelsea, the U.S. phenom at BVB mantle falls to Giovanni Reyna.

Entering in the 67th minute of a scoreless UCL first leg versus Paris Saint-Germain, Reyna saw three goals in eight minutes.

Erling Haaland scored two of them and Neymar had the other, but Reyna was the assist man on his teammate’s second of the night.

It’s Reyna’s first senior assist for BVB in seven outings. The 17-year-old scored his first senior goal in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen earlier this month.

Pulisic was 17 years, 361 days when he grabbed his first Champions League assist for BVB versus Legia Warsaw.
 
Giovanni Reyna is 17 years, 97 days old.

Atletico Madrid takes first leg versus Liverpool

Liverpool
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 18, 2020, 4:59 PM EST
Saul Niguez scored in the fourth minute and Atletico Madrid blanked and frustrated Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday in Spain.

Liverpool had 73 percent of the ball but failed to put any of its eight shots on target, including a cherry chance for Mohamed Salah to head home an equalizer.

The sides meet again at 4 p.m. ET March 11 at Anfield.

Three things we learned

1. Mane, Salah struggle: This was a not a banner day for two of the best wingers in the world. Mohamed Salah missed one solid and one excellent chance to score an away goal, and won just 2 of 8 duels. Mane was nearly as poor, taking a silly yellow card before being removed at halftime with a 2 of 9 record in duels.

2. Lodi locks down the left: Atleti’s 21-year-old left back may’ve signed from Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense this summer, but he looks like he’s been in Diego Simeone’s system since he was an academy kid. Lodi recorded six tackles, two clearances, two interceptions, 10-of-12 duels won and a key pass.

3. The bounce goes against Liverpool: So many times this season, the Reds have seemingly willed a decisive bounce in their direction. It’s hard to fault Fabinho for a ball bounding off him and onto the path of Saul, but that’s why this match is 1-0. Just luck.

Man of the Match: Saul and Thomas Partey were terrific in the heart of Atleti’s midfield, and Saul gets our nod given his goal. He was 5-for-5 in dribbles, passed at 85 percent, won 10-of-12 duels, and had three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles.

Atletico were all over the visitors, and an early corner got them on the board when Saul cleaned up a mess at the near post.

It was the first goal conceded by Liverpool in 379 minutes, according to the broadcast.

The Reds had almost all of the ball but had trouble with Atleti’s disciplined shape, and a Renan Lodi cross was almost enough for Alvaro Morata to make it 2-0.

Virgil Van Dijk‘s failed clearance led to an Alvaro Moarata acute-angled shot, but Alisson Becker dealt with it.

Jan Oblak gave the ball away at the other end and the ball ended up in his net, but Mohamed Salah was offside when Fabinho hit him with a quick pass.

Liverpool had another chance in the 29th minute, but Andy Robertson spun his shot wide of the frame.

Trent Alexander-Arnold served up a couple of unsuccessful corners soon after Salah screwed a quality opportunity well over the goal.

Atleti was attacking again early in the second half, and a rare Andy Robertson error was bailed out by poor control in the final third.

Salah headed wide when Joe Gomez charged forward to send in a perfect back post cross.

Lodi then set up Morata for a glorious chance near the penalty spot. The ex-Chelsea man flubbed it in spectacular fashion.

Jordan Henderson missed another prime chance to get an away goal, as the Reds’ luck just wasn’t in Madrid.

Jose Mourinho’s got a story to tell after Son joins Kane on shelf

Jose Mourinho
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Jose Mourinho’s brain must be a wondrous place, the scenes directed by Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, and possibly Martin Scorsese, too.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss comes up with amusing tales on an almost weekly basis; How he detailed the club’s striker crisis since he took over is a heaping helping of the  good stuff.

Mourinho, of course, lost Harry Kane to a long-term injury on New Year’s Day. The club was unable to snare a center forward in the January transfer market despite being linked with Krzyzstof Piatek, Willian Jose, and others.

Now Heung-min Son could miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken arm versus Aston Villa.

The manager was previewing Wednesday’s UCL first leg with RB Leipzig when he realized he needed to give the media something to write outside of the standard “I don’t have a striker” fare. From Football.London:

“You know that I like analogies. Sometimes I do good ones, sometimes I do silly ones. But in this case I’ll try to do one for you. When we arrived we were on the minus 12 floor. We got the stairs and we started climbing. But immediately at the beginning the stairs, they broke. So we were in trouble and we were finding a way to try to get (up). We found a way, we started climbing – lots of work, lots of effort – and we started going and going and going.

And when 11 steps, 11 floors, we go, we go, we go, and when we are arriving on the fourth floor, which is where we wanted to arrive, somebody came and took the stairs away. So now we are in trouble. Now we are with our arms on the balcony on the fourth floor and now we have two options: one is to give up and fall and normally die because it’s the fourth floor. Another way is to fight with what we have – no stairs, but arms. so we are going to be on that balcony fighting with everything that we have and there is only one possibility of help in this incredible fight we have ahead of us. Our public.

No strikers, no market, no players, nothing. The only help we can have now, especially playing at home, is our crowd.”

I am so, so, so glad this cat is back amongst the Premier League managers. The pundit stuff was cool, but the league should sign him to a deal so that he’s contractually obligated to be a manager of one of its 20 clubs at all times.

LIVE, UCL last 16: Atletico v. Liverpool; Dortmund v. PSG

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is finally back as the Round of 16 kicks off this week and Atletico Madrid host Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain head to Borussia Dortmund in what should be two epic battles.

Liverpool are the first Premier League club to get going as Jurgen Klopp locks horns with Diego Simeone’s Atleti, who are a very dangerous team to play and they will scrap and battle for every ball against the reigning European champions. With Sadio Mane back fit, he could be the difference for Liverpool as the runaway Premier League leaders return to the stadium where they win their sixth European title at the end of last season. Madrid holds fond memories for Klopp’s boys. Atletico Madrid are struggling along in La Liga but they have played the underdog role very well in recent seasons and this encounter will be full throttle from the start.

Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain in the other UCL last 16 first leg clash on Tuesday and that should be a cracking game between two very evenly-matched teams as former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel takes PSG to the Westfalenstadion. Kylian Mbappe v. Jadon Sancho equals chef’s kiss.

Next week the other four last 16 first legs take place as Man City and Chelsea are in action against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively. Out of the four Premier League teams still in the competition, Liverpool and Spurs will be the most confident of advancing.

Below is the full schedule for the two UCL last 16 first leg games on Tuesday, with bothgames kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. You can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday Champions League action

Atletico Madrid v. Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund v. Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League score predictions: Round of 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is finally back as the Round of 16 kicks off this week and two of the four Premier League clubs are in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, the two finalists from last season, are first up and both will be happy enough with their draws in the last 16.

That said, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool know that Diego Simeone’s Atleti are a very dangerous team to play as they will scrap and battle for every ball against the reigning European champions. As for Spurs and Jose Mourinho, the news that Heung-min Son has broken his arm and could be out for the rest of the season is a huge blow but they host an inconsistent RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta host Valencia in the other last 16 ties this week and both should be cracking encounters between two very evenly-matched teams.

Next week the other four last 16 first legs take place as Man City and Chelsea are in action against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively. Out of the four Premier League teams still in the competition, Liverpool and Spurs will be the most confident of advancing.

Below we predict the scores for the UCL round of 16 games taking place over the next two days. Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 PSG

Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 RB Leipzig
Atalanta 2-1 Valencia