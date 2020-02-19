More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Atalanta make easy work of Valencia in UCL rout (video)

By Andy EdwardsFeb 19, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
Atalanta announced themselves as the darling side of this season’s UEFA Champions League — just as Ajax famously did a year ago — with a thoroughly dominant 4-1 steamrolling of Valencia at the San Siro Stadium in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Last season’s third-place finishers in Serie A have thus far made the most of their maiden voyage in the Champions League, and they sit comfortably just 90 minutes from the quarterfinals.

Atalanta opened the scoring the 16th minute, by way of a redirect from Hans Hateboer. Alejandro Gomez whipped a cross in from the left side and Hateboer held a strong position in front of goal and did just enough to force the ball past Jaume Domenech.

Valencia went ever so close to an equalizer right on the half-hour mark, but 19-year-old Ferran Torres smashed the upper-90 where post meets crossbar from an incredibly tight angle.

Atalanta converted nearly constant pressure into a two-goal lead not long before halftime. Josip Ilicic held off two defenders on the edge of the box and rifled a right-footed arrow into the upper-90 at the far post, giving Atalanta a hugely deserved 2-0 lead at the end of a dominant first-half display.

Goal no. 3 was the best of the bunch for Atalanta, and a moment the Nerazzurri fans will savor for some time. Remo Freuler received the ball at the corner of the box and took a series of touches to position himself slightly more centrally and swing a curling ball toward the far post and nestle it into the side netting.

The fourth goal came just five minutes later, courtesy of Hateboer who hadn’t scored a single goal all season prior to Wednesday.

Valencia grabbed what could perhaps be an important away goal in the 66th. They will host the second leg back at the Mestalla Stadium on March 7.

Guardiola will not leave Man City after UEFA ban: ‘Truth will prevail’

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 19, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
MANCHESTER — Pep Guardiola has spoken for the first time since Man City were handed a two season ban by UEFA and was in defiant mood as he said he will stay at the club and that “the truth will prevail” as he believes in City’s hierarchy.

After being given a two season ban due to start in the 2020-21 campaign, City will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but as things stands the reigning Premier League champions will not be in Europe until Sept. 2022 at the earliest.

Following Man City’s 2-0 win against West Ham, Guardiola was asked about the ban and was open and honest.

“It is not finished. The club believes it is unfair so we are going to appeal and we are going to wait,” Guardiola said. So all we can do on the pitch is all we have done in the last four years and try and win games. We are going to wait. I trust 100 percent my club what they have done, they explained to me what happened. They have explained to me the reasons why and we are going to see.”

UEFA delivered its damning verdict last Friday after an extensive investigation into what they call “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules. City were also fined $32.4 million for the breach as UEFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found the reigning Premier League champions guilty of serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The Manchester club were previously charged by UEFA in 2014 as they were fined and had a limited number of players in their squad for UEFA competitions for FFP breaches. This new charge comes after Football Leaks documents published by Der Spiegel in 2018 accused Man City of wrongdoing.

Asked what impact the news of the ban had on himself and the players, Guardiola remained defiant.

“We spoke. We are going to fight, like we fought every single day, until the end of the season. We are optimistic that next season that in the end the truth will prevail, and if next season we qualify for the Champions League that we will be there,” Guardiola said.

Does he plan to stay at the club?

“If they don’t sack me and that can happen, I will stay here. First because I want to stay, it is something special, more than the contract I have. I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola was then asked about reports that he told the players in a private meeting that he would still be in charge even if they were relegated to League Two.

“Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave? We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here,” Guardiola added.

Above is Pep’s interview in full.

Spurs fall under nonstop pressure from RB Leipzig (video)

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 19, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur’s quest to return to the UEFA Champions League final took a significant hit when Bundesliga title contenders RB Leipzig visited north London and left town with a 1-0 advantage in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Spurs began the game as poorly as a side can do without conceding a goal — or three — in the first 90 seconds of the game, and it didn’t get much better at any point after that. If not for Hugo Lloris making a pair of saves — with a massive assist from the post — inside the game’s first minute and a half, Jose Mourinho’s side would have found itself behind before they had a forward touch of the ball.

After surviving Leipzig’s opening onslaught and finding their footing, Spurs went close through Steven Bergwijn in the 8th minute. Giovani Lo Celso slipped the Dutchman into acres of space and Bergwijn cut back inside onto his right foot before uncorking a curling effort toward the far post. Peter Gulacsi went full-stretch and got a strong hand to the ball and pushed it around the post.

Lloris came up big again not long before halftime, in the 36th minute. Konrad Laimer was allowed to turn atop the penalty area and slide the ball wide left to Timo Werner for a right footed shot from the corner of the six-yard box.

Spurs began the second half far better than they did the first. Two minutes into the period, Serge Aurier sent a low, bouncing ball into the box and forced Gulacsi to scramble to keep it out after Lucas Moura let it run on. The rebound fell to Bergwijn, who kept his follow-up effort low but pulled it well wide of target.

The breakthrough finall came in the 58th minute, after Ben Davies gave away a penalty kick with a wildly irresponsible challenge inside the box. Werner stepped up to the spot for Leipzig and beat the outstretched hand of Lloris.

Leipzig will host the second leg at Red Bull Arena on March 10.

De Bruyne’s magic leads Man City past West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 19, 2020, 4:21 PM EST
MANCHESTER — In the first game after being banned from European action by UEFA for two seasons, Man City eased past West Ham United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as they recorded an eighth-straight Premier League win against the Hammers.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

In a rearranged game from Matchweek 26 after Storm Ciara called the original clash off, Pep Guardiola‘s side dominated from start to finish. Rodri headed home Kevin De Bruyne‘s corner in the first half and the Belgian wizard scored the second on his own in the second half as the Hammers barely threatened.

Anti-UEFA chants were heard throughout from the home fans who witnessed a routine win after a tough few days for everyone connected with Man City.

The win keeps City in second place on 54 points, four points ahead of third-place Leicester City, but they are 22 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. David Moyes‘ West Ham remain in serious trouble and occupy the final relegation spot on 24 points and are one point from safety.

3 things we learned

1. Defiant atmosphere in first game since ban: There were the predictable chants against UEFA and City’s fans and players were in a defiant mood. They meant business and even though Guardiola was irate with a few missed chances by Gabriel Jesus and loose passes, he will have been pleased with their reaction after all of the negativity around the club over the last week. Maybe Man City will use the uncertainty around their European future to finish the season with a flourish?

2. De Bruyne’s brilliance hard to stop: All season long KDB has been like this. The Belgian ace was in sublime form, pulling all the strings in his 78 minutes on the pitch as he was subbed off and given a standing ovation. If it wasn’t for Liverpool’s historic season he would win the Player of the Year award and his precision passing, driving runs and clever flicks were the difference. Not only was he quality in attack but he also ran back to win the ball off Michail Antonio at a pivotal moment. De Bruyne has been touted as the first player to leave Man City if their European ban is upheld but this display suggests he is fully committed.

3. West Ham’s lack of ambition sums up their season: As good as Man City were, West Ham lacked any ambition and since David Moyes returned his debut win against Bournemouth has proved to be a false dawn. The Hammers are in 18th place, are winless in six PL games and have the worst form in the league over the past nine outings. Antonio was their only hope on the counter and they showed no interest in attacking despite being 2-0 down. Sure, they were playing Man City but West Ham have 12 games to get themselves out of the bottom three and their next six see them play Liverpool, Southampton, Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea. Ouch.

Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne – When isn’t he Man of the Match these days? Despite City being miles away from Liverpool throughout this season the Belgian playmaker has been fit and on fire.

Jesus, starting on the left, had the first big chance as he went clean through on goal but instead of having a shot cut back around Fabianski and lost the chance to open the scoring.

Aguero had the next chance as he used the outside of his right boot to bend a shot just wide of the post.

De Bruyne’s deflected shot was saved by Fabianski’s leg and then Jesus had his shot blocked by Aaron Cresswell when he looked certain to score. Aguero felt he should have had a penalty kick after being grabbed by Angelo Ogbonna in the ground but he was flagged offside. However, replays showed that was incorrect and Guardiola was not happy on the sidelines.

Wave after wave of Man City attack pinned West Ham back in the first half as Michail Antonio cut a lonely figure up top for the Hammers. Eventually City took the lead from a corner as De Bruyne whipped in a delicious set piece to the near post and Rodri flicked home a wonderful header to make it 1-0.

David Silva and Jesus almost doubled their lead just before the break as City totally dominated but Antonio whipped in a dangerous cross to give the hosts a warning.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The second half saw West Ham have a bit more luck on the break but Man City continued to look the more dangerous as Aguero flashed a shot inches wide which rolled along the touchline and was only kept in play as a ball boy mistakenly fetched the ball before it went out of play.

There was a lengthy delay as Ryan Fredericks was carried off the pitch and replaced by Pablo Zabaleta, as the Man City legend received a standing ovation from the home fans.

Moments after that City doubled their lead as De Bruyne played the ball into Bernardo Silva who flicked it around the corner and KDB ran onto it before smashing home at the near post.

Fabianski then saved from Jesus as Man City eased to victory with West Ham so far off the pace it was scary.

Live, UCL last 16: Spurs v. RB Leipzig, Atalanta v. Valencia

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 19, 2020, 2:41 PM EST
One Premier League has already found life in the Champions League knockout stage tougher than anticipated. Now, another takes the field hoping to fare better.

Spurs take the field looking to earn a hard-fought result against Bundesliga title contenders RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 3:00 p.m. ET. Jose Mourinho has spent much of the week reminding everyone how many obstacles the Spurs squad has faced after the news that Heung-Min Son could potentially miss the rest of the season with a broken arm, joining Harry Kane on the injured list.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ] 

Mourinho’s men have won three Premier League matches in a row, in good form coming into this match. They take on an RB Leipzig squad that sits just a point back of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race but has won just once in its last four league games, a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen last time out. Striker Timo Werner, who is rumored to be of interest to Liverpool, has not scored since January 18, a five-match drought across all competitions. Leipzig is also struggling with missing players as Dayot Upamecano is suspended and both Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban are injured, so Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu is selected.

Meanwhile, Atalanta makes its Champions League knockout stage debut as the Italian side “hosts” Spanish club Valencia. The Serie A side was not allowed to play in its home Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia as it does not pass UEFA regulations, so they are playing all Champions League home games at the San Siro.

Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic starts for Atalanta in midfield with rumors of a permanent move this summer to help fund the Hakim Ziyech deal. Since December 22, the Italian side has won five while losing just one in Serie A play, including a 2-1 win over Roma last time out that saw Pasalic score the winner.

Valencia counters with Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez up front supported by Ferran Torres and Goncalo Guedes. The Spaniards are without Ezequiel Garay, Francis Coquelin, and Gabriel Paulista all through injury. Still, they managed a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid last time out in La Liga play on a 59th minute equalizer by Geoffrey Kondogbia’s first goal of the season.

Wednesday Champions League action

Tottenham Hotspur v. RB Leipzig
Atalanta v. Valencia

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Fernandes, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Angelino, Laimer, Ampadu, Sabitzer, Nkunku, Schick, Werner.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pasalic, Ilicic, Gomez.

Valencia: Domenech; Wass, Diakhaby, Mangala, Gaya, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler, Torres, Goncalo Guedes, Gomez.