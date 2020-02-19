More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Atletico players angered by Klopp accusations

By Kyle BonnFeb 19, 2020, 7:35 AM EST
Atletico Madris’s strategy at the Wanda Metripolitano on Tuesday evening were on display for all to see. When Saul Ninguez scored an early goal, Diego Simeone had what he came for. The hosts sat back and protected the lead, as is tradition.

The Spanish side, known for its defensive prowess ever since Simeone took charge, successfully absorbed the waves of Liverpool pressure en route to a 1-0 first-leg victory at home in their Champions League Round of 16 matchup against title-holders Liverpool. It was a solid accomplishment for a team that has otherwise not looked itself this season.

Still, Jurgen Klopp was not necessarily impressed.

The Reds boss believed that some relatively recalcitrant methods were utilized as the hosts fought to maintain their early lead. After withdrawing valuable winger Sadio Mane at halftime, there were concerns that the Senegalese star was injured, but Klopp waved those away, instead revealing his true intentions behind the move.

“It’s part of football, I don’t like it,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference. Indeed, Mane had picked up a first-half yellow card on a coming together with Sime Vrsaljko, and Klopp admitted feeling the need to protect his attacker from further disciplinary action. “The [Atletico Madrid] plan was to get Sadio out of the game with a yellow card.”

“I was afraid that his opponent would go down if Sadio only took a deep breath. After 30 minutes, three Atletico players were on the ground, not even injured.”

Klopp was not the only one to notice such tactics, known colloquially by a naughty word not necessarily repeatable here. The players took a slightly more diplomatic route to the same conclusion. Atletico Madrid “started falling over and things like that, trying to get under our skin” according to Andy Robertson, while Virgil Van Dijk said: “That is the way they play, that’s Spanish football.” Even some in the media were tactfully astute.

 

Still, the Atletico Madrid players did not take kindly to those accusations, according to an ESPN report out Wednesday morning. Per the report: “ESPN has been told that Atletico’s players are surprised by the complaints, and said it is important to be ‘gracious’ in defeat as well as in victory, and that Klopp should focus more on his own team’s shortcomings, given that they ‘didn’t get a shot on target in 90 minutes.’

It’s no secret how Atletico Madrid plays, yet they still found a soft spot in one of the best defenses in Europe and effectively shut down one of the more potent attacks on the continent as well. Job done by the midway point. The second leg on March 11 after “the longest halftime break you can wish for” according to Klopp, will likely feature more of the same, and should make for appointment viewing.

McTominay, Lindelof return to Man United training

By Kyle BonnFeb 19, 2020, 11:29 AM EST
Off the heels of a statement win at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United has more good news coming its way as both Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof returned to Red Devils training on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32 matchup against Club Brugge in Belgium, McTominay’s return represents a massive boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has been forced to piece together a makeshift midfield for the last two months. McTominay has been missing since suffering a knee injury on Boxing Day.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s most improved players this season, anchoring the Red Devils midfield both with and without the aid of Paul Pogba. In the seven Premier League matches without McTominay, Manchester United has lost three games and been shut out four times, although a number of other injuries to key players have likely contributed to that as well.

Lindelof missed the Chelsea win through illness but is set to make his return as well. The 25-year-old Swede is considered Manchester United’s best defender and was absent for the disappointing 2-0 loss to Burnley in late January through illness as well, but is reportedly fully recovered by now.

United has struggled with injuries all season, with the likes of Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood all sidelined at the moment. No reason was given for the latter’s absence, with Greenwood an unused substitute at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

Duane Holmes out “weeks” with ankle injury

By Kyle BonnFeb 19, 2020, 11:01 AM EST
Add Duane Holmes to the growing list of American internationals out injured.

The Derby County midfielder will miss “several weeks” after suffering an ankle injury in the 29th minute of Saturday’s match against Huddersfield Town. The 25-year-old has been a key part of the Derby County midfield this season with two goals and three assists in 28 Championship appearances, including a run of 21 consecutive league starts through this past weekend.

Derby manager Phillip Cocu lamented the loss of Holmes, who has been excellent this season for the Rams. “Duane Holmes will be out. I think several weeks he will be out,” said Cocu ahead of Friday’s matchup with Fulham. “That is a blow because he was a very important player for us and an important part in our style of football – and he was in great form. To lose a player like that at this stage of the season is something we can’t enjoy. He has shown how important he is, and he can play in different positions.”

Derby sits 13th in the Championship table, but they are in good form having lost just two of their last 10 league games, turning things around from an ugly seven-match winless run through November and December that dropped the club as low as 18th. Holmes was replaced by 28-year-old Scottish international Graeme Shinnie, while 19-year-old Jason Knight could also see an increase in playing time while Holmes recovers.

The loss is also a blow for the U.S. National Team and Gregg Berhalter who would have likely looked to Holmes for a spot in the March squad. The USMNT has friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales in late March, but this injury could see Holmes lose steam in a bid for contention.

Berhalter is sweating the health of a long list of players, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Zack Steffen while Paul Arriola, Eric Lichaj, and Michael Bradley have recently gone down with long-term injuries.

Neymar hammers PSG for resting him before Champions League

By Kyle BonnFeb 19, 2020, 9:57 AM EST
After Paris Saint-Germain fell 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League meeting at Westfalenstadion, star winger Neymar has gone on record blasting his own club for keeping him on the sidelines too long.

The Brazilian had missed the last four Ligue 1 games officially with a rib injury, but according to the man himself he was ready to go.

“It is hard after four games without playing,” Neymar said after the loss, going after his own club. “It was not my choice not to play, the club took this decision. The club made this decision with the medical team. I wanted to play, I felt good. The club was afraid, and it is I who suffers from it.”

Neymar scored his team’s only goal – a valuable away goal – and was effective one-on-one in the attacking third, completing three take-ons and creating three chances. However, he struggled to link up with teammates, completing just 13 of his 27 attacking-third passes and only one of five attempted inside the penalty area.

All told, PSG’s potent attack of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria was held to just 0.58 expected goals on nine shots outside of Neymar’s converted effort.The French side was expected to trouble the Dortmund back line much more given the hosts had struggled defensively leading up to the game. The Dortmund defense had conceded at least three goals twice in Bundesliga play since the start of 2020 and once more in DFB-Pokal competition.

Neymar has been an absolute menace on the field this season, scoring 16 goals and assisting 10 more in 19 games across all competitions, but he has again missed significant time with nagging injuries or suspensions. The Brazilian has been sidelined for 21 games this season for various reasons, including four in Champions League play and another 11 in Ligue 1 competition. Before Tuesday in Germany, the club’s only two losses this season had come with Neymar looking on.

CONCACAF Champions League wrap: Atlanta draws, LAFC falls

CONCACAF Champions League
Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 19, 2020, 9:39 AM EST
The CONCACAF Champions League began the knockout rounds on Wednesday, with some eyebrow-raising games that nonetheless yielded very few surprises in results.

Liga MX sides Leon and Cruz Azul won their matches, while Josef Martinez scored an equalizer for Atlanta United as perceived underdogs Montagua joined Portmore United in putting up solid home displays.

Leon 2-0 LAFC

Jean Meneses’ goal in the 21st minute put the Liga MX side in front of an impressive traveling crowd for a second-year team, and Bob Bradley‘s side was sloppy but limited further damage until a deflating 88th-minute goal from Angel Mina.

Portmore United 1-2 Cruz Azul

A strong display from Portmore United saw the Jamaicans take a 74th-minute lead through Rondee Smith, but La Maquina showed its mettle with goals in the fourth and ninth minutes of stoppage time to take a lead and two away goals.

Montagua 1-1 Atlanta United

The Honduran side took a 33rd-minute advantage, but the Martinez boys equalized within two minutes when Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez and Josef Martinez sliced through the heart of the Montagua defense.

Josef doesn’t miss many of these: