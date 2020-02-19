CONCACAF Champions League wrap: Atlanta draws, LAFC falls

The CONCACAF Champions League began the knockout rounds on Wednesday, with some eyebrow-raising games that nonetheless yielded very few surprises in results.
Liga MX sides Leon and Cruz Azul won their matches, while Josef Martinez scored an equalizer for Atlanta United as perceived underdogs Montagua joined Portmore United in putting up solid home displays.
Leon 2-0 LAFC
Jean Meneses’ goal in the 21st minute put the Liga MX side in front of an impressive traveling crowd for a second-year team, and Bob Bradley‘s side was sloppy but limited further damage until a deflating 88th-minute goal from Angel Mina.
Portmore United 1-2 Cruz Azul
A strong display from Portmore United saw the Jamaicans take a 74th-minute lead through Rondee Smith, but La Maquina showed its mettle with goals in the fourth and ninth minutes of stoppage time to take a lead and two away goals.
Montagua 1-1 Atlanta United
The Honduran side took a 33rd-minute advantage, but the Martinez boys equalized within two minutes when Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez and Josef Martinez sliced through the heart of the Montagua defense.
Josef doesn’t miss many of these:
Off the heels of a statement win at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United has more good news coming its way as both Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof returned to Red Devils training on Wednesday.
Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32 matchup against Club Brugge in Belgium, McTominay’s return represents a massive boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has been forced to piece together a makeshift midfield for the last two months. McTominay has been missing since suffering a knee injury on Boxing Day.
The 23-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s most improved players this season, anchoring the Red Devils midfield both with and without the aid of Paul Pogba. In the seven Premier League matches without McTominay, Manchester United has lost three games and been shut out four times, although a number of other injuries to key players have likely contributed to that as well.
Lindelof missed the Chelsea win through illness but is set to make his return as well. The 25-year-old Swede is considered Manchester United’s best defender and was absent for the disappointing 2-0 loss to Burnley in late January through illness as well, but is reportedly fully recovered by now.
United has struggled with injuries all season, with the likes of Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood all sidelined at the moment. No reason was given for the latter’s absence, with Greenwood an unused substitute at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.
Add Duane Holmes to the growing list of American internationals out injured.
The Derby County midfielder will miss “several weeks” after suffering an ankle injury in the 29th minute of Saturday’s match against Huddersfield Town. The 25-year-old has been a key part of the Derby County midfield this season with two goals and three assists in 28 Championship appearances, including a run of 21 consecutive league starts through this past weekend.
Derby manager Phillip Cocu lamented the loss of Holmes, who has been excellent this season for the Rams. “Duane Holmes will be out. I think several weeks he will be out,” said Cocu ahead of Friday’s matchup with Fulham. “That is a blow because he was a very important player for us and an important part in our style of football – and he was in great form. To lose a player like that at this stage of the season is something we can’t enjoy. He has shown how important he is, and he can play in different positions.”
Derby sits 13th in the Championship table, but they are in good form having lost just two of their last 10 league games, turning things around from an ugly seven-match winless run through November and December that dropped the club as low as 18th. Holmes was replaced by 28-year-old Scottish international Graeme Shinnie, while 19-year-old Jason Knight could also see an increase in playing time while Holmes recovers.
The loss is also a blow for the U.S. National Team and Gregg Berhalter who would have likely looked to Holmes for a spot in the March squad. The USMNT has friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales in late March, but this injury could see Holmes lose steam in a bid for contention.
Berhalter is sweating the health of a long list of players, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Zack Steffen while Paul Arriola, Eric Lichaj, and Michael Bradley have recently gone down with long-term injuries.
After Paris Saint-Germain fell 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League meeting at Westfalenstadion, star winger Neymar has gone on record blasting his own club for keeping him on the sidelines too long.
The Brazilian had missed the last four Ligue 1 games officially with a rib injury, but according to the man himself he was ready to go.
“It is hard after four games without playing,” Neymar said after the loss, going after his own club. “It was not my choice not to play, the club took this decision. The club made this decision with the medical team. I wanted to play, I felt good. The club was afraid, and it is I who suffers from it.”
Neymar scored his team’s only goal – a valuable away goal – and was effective one-on-one in the attacking third, completing three take-ons and creating three chances. However, he struggled to link up with teammates, completing just 13 of his 27 attacking-third passes and only one of five attempted inside the penalty area.
All told, PSG’s potent attack of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria was held to just 0.58 expected goals on nine shots outside of Neymar’s converted effort.The French side was expected to trouble the Dortmund back line much more given the hosts had struggled defensively leading up to the game. The Dortmund defense had conceded at least three goals twice in Bundesliga play since the start of 2020 and once more in DFB-Pokal competition.
Neymar has been an absolute menace on the field this season, scoring 16 goals and assisting 10 more in 19 games across all competitions, but he has again missed significant time with nagging injuries or suspensions. The Brazilian has been sidelined for 21 games this season for various reasons, including four in Champions League play and another 11 in Ligue 1 competition. Before Tuesday in Germany, the club’s only two losses this season had come with Neymar looking on.
The gloves are off.
Manchester City has come out swinging, making it abundantly clear the club will be fighting the Financial Fair Play charges from UEFA with everything it has. Chief executive Ferran Soriano has gone on record in an attempt to clear the club’s name and assure fans that City will throw everything it has at the allegations.
“The most important thing I have to say today is that the allegations are not true,” Soriano said in a club-released statement. “They are simply not true.”
“The owner has not put money in this club that has not been properly declared. We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don’t have debt, our accounts have been scrutinized many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear.”
City was handed a two-year European competition ban and a $32 million fine after UEFA found regulatory Financial Fair Play breaches regarding the misrepresentation of an owner-backed injection of money that was allegedly disguised as inflated sponsorship deals. The charges stemmed from a publication by German outlet Der Spiegel that displayed leaked emails showing evidence of the manipulation.
However, Soriano is fighting this tooth and nail. The Man City CEO accused the UEFA FFP chamber of being biased towards the Der Spiegel leak rather than take fair consideration of the evidence the club provided to the process. “We worked very hard [to cooperate with the process]. We provided the evidence but in the end this FFP Investigatory Chamber relied more on out of context stolen emails than all the other evidence we provided of what actually happened and I think it is normal that we feel like we feel. Ultimately based on our experience and our perception this seems to be less about justice and more about politics.”
Soriano also confirmed that City actually reached out to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during the UEFA FFP process out of fear that the process was tainted, but were told that the court had little authority until an initial decision had been reached by UEFA. “We went to CAS mid process because it was clear to us that we were not having a fair process and we were concerned. We were specifically concerned about the leaks, the constant leak of information. CAS said there was merit in our complaint, they said that the leaks were ‘worrisome’ and they said they would judge it when process has finished. The process has finished now, we are going to CAS again.”
The executive assured fans that the players and manager Pep Guardiola will be kept separate from the process to continue their work on the field, while others take care of the matter in court. “Obviously, he has been kept informed about this process but this is not something for him to respond to. He is focussed on the football, he is focussing on the game, the game at hand, the game today, tomorrow and the next weeks. As well as the players. They are calm, they are focussed and this matter is more a business matter, a legal matter than a football manner.”
Finally, Soriano hopes that Man City’s potential exoneration can help assuage the growing sentiment that the club’s recent success is more down to its financial might than hard work. “I am also looking for the end of this process maybe to put a pen under this undertone that we are hearing all the time that anything that we do, any result that we get is based only on money and not on talent and effort. The 100s of people that work at this club know this is not true that it is about effort and talent so maybe in the end, this is an opportunity.”