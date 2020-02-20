More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta reacts after Arsenal extends shutout streak

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2020
Arsenal’s last three opponents have hardly recalled Barcelona in its prime, but there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta will be happy to see the Gunners’ clean sheet streak hit three.

Mikel Arteta’s latest triumph is a 1-0 win over stingy Olympiacos in Greece, and Arsenal did not concede a single big chance on the day according to Sofascore.

Arsenal entered the day having blanked Burnley at Turf Moor and Newcastle United in London to run its shutout streak to 270 minutes.

Given that the Gunners allowed 28 goals in a 14-match run without a clean sheet that stretched from Oct. 21 to Dec. 21, that’s good stuff.

Here’s Arteta, via Football.London:

“I told them they have to enjoy defending. If you give the ball away you better run back. The team instead of splitting are coming together and the wide players are doing different things than before. It’s a big effort.”

Arteta seems to have a perfect storm going for him. He’s one manager removed from Arsene Wenger, somewhat clear of the looming legend but also connected to him by his status as a former player.

He’s also, of course, linked to Pep Guardiola, and there’s more than a hint of the Man City boss in Arteta’s press conferences.

Take his words on the match in Pireaus on Thursday.

“It’s tough to come to a stadium like this and come away with a win. There are some great things for our development as a team. The first 10 minutes we suffered and were completely poor.”

Soon he’s going to be saying they were “so, so good” and perhaps even rocking a bulky sweater. We doubt he’ll be shaving that jet black mane of hair any time soon, though.

Europa League roundup: Big comeback for Gerrard’s Rangers; Marsch’s Salzburg falls

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2020
Both Old Firm rivals picked up notable first leg results, while American coach Jesse Marsch endured a tough knockout round debut as the Europa League sprung back into action on Thursday.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Wolves both collected wins — the latter in highlight-reel fashion — after Manchester United drew in Belgium to start the day.

Rangers 3-2 Braga

The visitors set the tone for an audacious tie with a marvelous 11th-minute goal, but Steven Gerrard‘s hosts took a one-goal lead with an even better comeback.

Fransergio scored the show-stopping opener in question before Barcelona loanee Abel Ruiz made it 2-0 before the hour mark.

Rangers thundered back, though, with Joe Aribo bookending a brace from Ianis Hagi — son of Gheorghe — to take an advantage to Portugal.

Hagi has 10 caps but has yet to score for Romania, but has three goals and an assist in his first six matches for the Glaswegian set.

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Marsch’s men were down 2-0 at the break and 4-0 before the hour mark, but will at least have the comfort of Hwang Hee-Chan’s 85th-minute away goal to bring back to Austria for the second leg.

Daichi Kamada scored a hat trick for the Bundesliga side, with Filip Kostic netting Eintracht’s other goal.

Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic

The Glaswegian set saw two of its stars combine to produce a quarter-hour lead, with Odsonne Edouard the scorer off a Callum McGregor assist, but ex-Hull and Sunderland man Dame N'Doye salvaged a draw for the hosts in the second half.

Lacazette gives Arsenal first leg in Greece

Arsenal
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2020
Alexandre Lacazette scored the lone goal as Arsenal beat hosts Olympiacos 1-0 in the first leg of a Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday.

The second leg is Feb. 27 at the Emirates Stadium, four days after the Gunners host Carlo Ancelotti and Everton in Premier League play.

Lacazette now has eight goals in 24 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Lacazette missed a big early chance from close range, Gabriel Martinelli deprived of a near-certain assist.

Fortunately for Lacazette, he got a second bite at the apple and smashed it home with a vengeance. Bukayo Saka continued his impressive debut season by assisting the goal.

It was an even match, as Olympiacos continued its habit of steady defense but was unable to produce any attack. The Greeks weren’t credited with the creation of any big chances.

Bernd Leno made three saves and was very good in distribution on the day, with Saka, David Luiz, Shkrodan Mustafi, and Sokratis Papastathopoulus continuing steady defense under Mikel Arteta.

Neves scores magnificent volley in Wolves rout

Wolverhampton Wanderers
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2020
Diogo Jota had a hat trick and Ruben Neves scored a very Ruben Neves goal as Wolves took a 4-0 lead over Espanyol on Thursday after one leg of Europa League Round of 32 action.

Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, and Matt Doherty recorded assists for Wolves, who will visit the Portuguese side on Feb. 27.

Espanyol had 57 percent of the ball and put four shots on target to Wolves’ five.

Wolves came out of the gates with a show of strength, taking six shots to Espanyol’s zero over the first 25 minutes.

The goal came off an Adama Traore-won corner, Raul Jimenez flicking on to Jota.

Neves’ goal came straight from his area of expertise, a beautiful bit of control with his chest before smashing home from distance.

The 23-year-old Jota scored the first, third, and fourth goals of the contest to give him two Europa League hat tricks this season. He has 12 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

Solskjaer, Mata react to Man Utd draw: ‘We can play better’

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 20, 2020
Manchester United got an away goal in a 1-1 first leg draw with Europa League foes Club Brugge in Belgium on Thursday.

The goals were pretty individual, a big chip of Sergio Romero followed by Anthony Martial’s powerful dribble to equalize for the Red Devils.

United outshot the hosts 16-10, but fell short in big chances created by a 3-1 margin.

Here’s Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, via the BBC:

“It was a game with difficult conditions out there. It was almost like an astroturf. The ball was very quick and lively,” Solskjaer said. “We got the away goal. It was a very good individual goal, worked hard to win the ball and finish so we are happy with that but we know we can play better.”

The second leg is Feb. 27 at Old Trafford, four days after a Premier League encounter with Watford in the same building.

United midfielder Juan Mata had a busy day, winning the majority of his tackles and creating one key pass. He expected better from his team but sees the game for what it is.

Here is Mata, from The Manchester Evening News:

“They scored a goal we shouldn’t concede. We scored a goal from their mistake. we wanted to win, obviously, 1-1 is not a very bad result, but we always want to win,” Mata said. “We just couldn’t find spaces, they defended very well with five plus four. We tried to play a few times through the middle, which we didn’t succeed to do that. Then we scored that goal and from then we played a bit better.”

Solskjaer kept Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the bench to start the match. Fernandes and Fred came on late.