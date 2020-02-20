Both Old Firm rivals picked up notable first leg results, while American coach Jesse Marsch endured a tough knockout round debut as the Europa League sprung back into action on Thursday.
Premier League sides Arsenal and Wolves both collected wins — the latter in highlight-reel fashion — after Manchester United drew in Belgium to start the day.
Rangers 3-2 Braga
The visitors set the tone for an audacious tie with a marvelous 11th-minute goal, but Steven Gerrard‘s hosts took a one-goal lead with an even better comeback.
Fransergio scored the show-stopping opener in question before Barcelona loanee Abel Ruiz made it 2-0 before the hour mark.
Rangers thundered back, though, with Joe Aribo bookending a brace from Ianis Hagi — son of Gheorghe — to take an advantage to Portugal.
Hagi has 10 caps but has yet to score for Romania, but has three goals and an assist in his first six matches for the Glaswegian set.
59' Rangers 0-2 Braga
82' Rangers 3-2 Braga
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Marsch’s men were down 2-0 at the break and 4-0 before the hour mark, but will at least have the comfort of Hwang Hee-Chan’s 85th-minute away goal to bring back to Austria for the second leg.
Daichi Kamada scored a hat trick for the Bundesliga side, with Filip Kostic netting Eintracht’s other goal.
Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic
The Glaswegian set saw two of its stars combine to produce a quarter-hour lead, with Odsonne Edouard the scorer off a Callum McGregor assist, but ex-Hull and Sunderland man Dame N'Doye salvaged a draw for the hosts in the second half.
Full Thursday UEL scoreboard
CFR Cluj 1-1 Sevilla
Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United — RECAP
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic
Getafe 2-0 Ajax
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-2 Inter Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Benfica
Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Basel
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 LASK
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Porto
Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal — RECAP
Rangers 3-2 Braga
Roma 1-0 Gent
Wolfsburg 2-1 Malmo
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol — RECAP