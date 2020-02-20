Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Both Old Firm rivals picked up notable first leg results, while American coach Jesse Marsch endured a tough knockout round debut as the Europa League sprung back into action on Thursday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Premier League sides Arsenal and Wolves both collected wins — the latter in highlight-reel fashion — after Manchester United drew in Belgium to start the day.

Rangers 3-2 Braga

The visitors set the tone for an audacious tie with a marvelous 11th-minute goal, but Steven Gerrard‘s hosts took a one-goal lead with an even better comeback.

Fransergio scored the show-stopping opener in question before Barcelona loanee Abel Ruiz made it 2-0 before the hour mark.

Rangers thundered back, though, with Joe Aribo bookending a brace from Ianis Hagi — son of Gheorghe — to take an advantage to Portugal.

Hagi has 10 caps but has yet to score for Romania, but has three goals and an assist in his first six matches for the Glaswegian set.

59' Rangers 0-2 Braga

82' Rangers 3-2 Braga

🤯 pic.twitter.com/PgIgHo7aH2 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 20, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Marsch’s men were down 2-0 at the break and 4-0 before the hour mark, but will at least have the comfort of Hwang Hee-Chan’s 85th-minute away goal to bring back to Austria for the second leg.

Daichi Kamada scored a hat trick for the Bundesliga side, with Filip Kostic netting Eintracht’s other goal.

Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic

The Glaswegian set saw two of its stars combine to produce a quarter-hour lead, with Odsonne Edouard the scorer off a Callum McGregor assist, but ex-Hull and Sunderland man Dame N'Doye salvaged a draw for the hosts in the second half.

Full Thursday UEL scoreboard

CFR Cluj 1-1 Sevilla

Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic

Getafe 2-0 Ajax

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-2 Inter Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Benfica

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Basel

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 LASK

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Porto

Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal

Rangers 3-2 Braga

Roma 1-0 Gent

Wolfsburg 2-1 Malmo

Wolves 4-0 Espanyol