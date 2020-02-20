2020 National Soccer Hall of Fame candidates announced

We’re nearing the time of the Premier League season where the club power rankings reach a sense of finality, with little movement as relegated sides and contenders latch onto their table footing.

It makes sense, of course, as many sides have now met each other twice, the litmus tests less important than the proof in the pudding.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — The moral victories aren’t very rewarding anymore, the little errors causing more significant pain. Credit to Alisson for scooping up a weak pass, but this week’s pain was self-inflicted despite a very decent performance.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Liverpool

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Wolves

19. West Ham United — David Moyes‘ men are now winless in eight since clobbering Bournemouth, and a trip to Anfield is next. And the Irons don’t even get the bonus of being rested while Liverpool played at midweek.

Last week: 19

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Man City

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday at Liverpool

18. Watford — Suddenly winless in five with Manchester United and Liverpool next.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — Three draws and one loss in a four-match run that demanded at least two wins.

Last week: 18

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United

16. Crystal Palace — The Eagles have one goal through three matches since the 2-2 draw with Man City and will be hoping to break their skid versus plucky Newcastle.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United

15. Bournemouth — A trip to Burnley demands a result given Chelsea and Liverpool follow.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

14. Aston Villa — A tricky trip to St. Mary’s before the League Cup Final; What are the chances Villa clinches Europa League but heads down to the Championship?

Last week: 17

Season high: 6

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Saints

13. Newcastle United — The Magpies were very good in the first 45 minutes at Arsenal but fell apart in the second frame. They need to start stacking a couple of wins for comfort, as Steve Bruce‘s men finish with three of five against Spurs, Man City, and Liverpool (two of whom will be looking for revenge).

Last week: 12

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Crystal Palace

12. Southampton — What the heck happened against Burnley?

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Burnley

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa



11. Burnley — The Clarets have taken 10 of 12 points, the only setback a draw with Arsenal, and are firmly in the Europa League discussion despite approaching historically bad numbers in passing.

Last week: 12

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 at Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

10. Manchester United — For one Monday, Harry Maguire was an incredibly lucky man on an incredibly fortunate team. At least Bruno Fernandes looks dynamite.

Last week: 11

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 2-0 at Chelsea

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Watford

9. Wolves — Still wouldn’t want to see them on the schedule, but Wolves hopes for the Champions League are based in the UEL.

Last week: 6

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Norwich City

8. Arsenal — The defense appears solid under Mikel Arteta, though his old pals Everton will present the stiffest test in some time.

Last week: 9

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Newcastle

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton

7. Chelsea — Holds a 1-2-2 record in league play since Christian Pulisic was injured.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Manchester United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs

6. Sheffield United — The Premier League’s Papillon.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton

5. Everton — Carlo Ancelotti has the Toffees humming toward Europa League… and possibly better.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

4. Leicester City — Still on track for the top four, but haven’t looked UCL caliber in weeks.

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Wolves

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Man City

3. Spurs — Losing Kane and Son will probably cost them in their chase to rejoin the UCL, but we wouldn’t rule out Jose Mourinho. Still: Chelsea, Wolves, and Manchester United are three of the next four PL opponents.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-2 at Aston Villa

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

2. Manchester City — Ban or not, they are finishing second… unless Leicester finds its very best against a UCL-obsessed City on Saturday.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Won 2-0 v. West Ham

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City



1. Liverpool — Poor, poor West Ham.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 1-0 at Norwich City

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Monday v. West Ham