Werner to Liverpool? Leipzig star keen on Premier League transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 20, 2020, 8:49 AM EST
Timo Werner ripped Tottenham apart in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and the RB Leipzig striker was immediately asked about a possible Premier League transfer amid reported interest from Liverpool.

It’s safe to say that Werner is keen on a move to the reigning European and World champs as multiple reports have linked the German national team forward with a summer move to Liverpool.

After he scored the winner in Leipzig’s 1-0 win at Spurs, Werner told Norwegian TV channel Viasport Football that he is flattered to be linked with Liverpool.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world,” Werner said. “When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud. It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

If that isn’t a good old fashioned ‘come and get me plea’ then I don’t know what is.

Werner, 23, has long been linked with a move to Bayern Munich but that deal doesn’t seem likely and the predatory forward was also said to be interesting Chelsea in January. Werner did sign a new four-year contract at Leipzig last summer but it reportedly lowered his release clause to $35 million and that will certainly interest his countryman Jurgen Klopp. Werner has Leipzig in third place in the Bundesliga and with one foot in the Champions League quarterfinals with his 26 goals in 32 games in all competitions pivotal to the success of Julian Nagelsmann’s upstarts.

Werner has scored 86 goals in 145 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions and his pace and energy combined with clinical finishing is very Jamie Vardy esque. Werner also has 11 goals in 29 appearances for Germany and it seems like he has been around for a long, long time because, well, he has. He became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 200 games and his incredible consistency is clear for all to see.

Would he fit in at Liverpool? He could well slot into the Roberto Firmino role in linking everything together but he would obviously have to spend a bit of time on the bench if he was to move to Anfield this summer. A better move for him would probably be Chelsea as he would play right away and they badly need a clinical striker to finish off all of the chances their talented midfielders create. If Liverpool sign him then one of Firmino, Salah and Mane would have to make way and that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon .

Werner will be a wanted man this summer and it seems clear he wants to move to the Premier League.

Swiss prosecutors charge Al-Khelaifi in FIFA bribery case

Associated PressFeb 20, 2020, 7:54 AM EST
BERN, Switzerland (AP) Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi was charged Thursday by Swiss federal prosecutors in connection with a wider bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights.

The office of Switzerland’s attorney general filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke “to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.”

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, “several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.”

A third person who was not identified was charged with bribery and also for inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi is the head of Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports and also a member of the UEFA executive committee. He denied wrongdoing after being questioned in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings opened three years ago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Socce r and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Berhalter made almost as much as Ellis in first few months

Associated PressFeb 19, 2020, 10:51 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) American men’s soccer coach Gregg Berhalter earned nearly as much from the U.S. Soccer Federation in his first four months as women’s counterpart Jill Ellis took home in 12.

Berhalter, hired on Dec. 2, 2018, had compensation of $304,113 from the USSF in the year ending last March 31, according to the tax return released by the federation on Wednesday. That figure included a $200,000 signing bonus.

Ellis, who became women’s coach in May 2014, had compensation of $390,409 in the fiscal year. She went on to lead the Americans to their second straight World Cup title, was voted FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year, then left in October. Any bonus she earned as a result of the title likely will be listed on the next year’s tax return.

Her base salary was raised to $500,000 in late 2018, a person with knowledge of her contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the USSF has not announced that.

The USSF has said she was the highest-paid women’s coach in the world.

Tab Ramos, who was the men’s under-20 team coach before leaving in October to become coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, outearned Ellis with compensation of $460,772.

Ellis did earn more than Earnie Stewart ($291,667), hired as men’s general manager in June 2018, and Dave Sarachan ($241,869), interim men’s national team coach from October 2017 until Berhalter was hired.

Jürgen Klinsmann, fired as men’s coach in November 2016, was paid $1,475,000 on Feb. 1, 2018. He received $3,354,167 in the year ending March 31, 2018.

Bruce Arena, who replaced Klinsmann and led the men’s team through its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup , was not listed on the latest return. He received $1,249,348 in the year ending March 31, 2018, which included what was listed on that return as a $300,000 settlement.

Earnings were listed for several of the players on the U.S. women team, including Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd (both $313,390), Crystal Dunn ($312,142), Lindsey Horan ($304,142) and Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Megan Rapinoe (all $304,140).

Their salaries ranged from $164,642 to $171,140 and include $100,000 for time with the national team. The remainder is what the federation pays for the time with clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Bonuses were from $133,000 to $146,000 and include per match fees and the payment for qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

Women’s national team players have filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The top two salaries of the administrative staff were chief executive officer Dan Flynn ($899,440) and chief commercial and strategy officer Jay Berhalter ($779,765), the coach’s brother. Flynn retired in September and the federation said Jay Berhalter is leaving at the end of February.

Messi says Barcelona is ‘home,’ but he ‘sees weird things happening’

By Andy EdwardsFeb 19, 2020, 8:50 PM EST
Lionel Messi is not sure what to make of recent allegations that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is responsible a social media campaign which set out to criticize the club’s top players while also aiming to rebuild his own reputation.

Messi once again called Barcelona his “home,” though he also admitted that he “sees weird things happening,” presumably referring to statements made in recent months and weeks by members of the Barca hierarchy, including Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal.

For a club of Barcelona’s size and stature to be airing this much dirty laundry for the world to see is certainly weird, to say the least. Messi sounds like he’s desperate to remain at the club and finish his career there, though it’s beginning to sound as if certain individuals have other ideas — quotes from the Guardian:

“I was a little surprised because I was not present, I was traveling. When I arrived, I discovered it all bit by bit. The president told us the same things he said in public, the same things he said at a press conference — what was the situation, what had happened. And I cannot say more.

“The truth is that I see weird things happening. But, it was also said that there would be evidence. We will have to wait to see if it is true or not. We can’t say much and we have to wait and see what happens. Frankly, the subject seems strange to me.”

“I love Barcelona, although I miss Rosario very much.

“This is my home, I was here longer than in Argentina. I love Barcelona, the place where I live, Castelldefels, and I live a life that I like very much.”

Pep’s not-so-subtle warning to Barcelona: ‘Don’t talk too loudly’

By Andy EdwardsFeb 19, 2020, 7:27 PM EST
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are currently neck-deep in legal troubles after UEFA handed the Premier League side a two-year European ban last week, leading a handful of clubs and figures from around the continent to delight over their current predicament.

Guardiola’s message for those folks, including some longtime friends and former co-workers at Barcelona? Essentially, don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.

Earlier this week, allegations were made that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who voiced his full support of the punishment handed down by UEFA, was involved in a campaign to bash a number of key players and figures at the club while also attempting to boost his own reputation.

“I don’t know if they spy me, but they know me. It is not necessary to spy me. If they are happy we are suspended, I say to the president of Barcelona, give us two appeals. I ask right now the people trust what they have done. Don’t talk too [loudly], Barcelona. That is my advice because everybody is involved in situations. We are going to appeal and hopefully in the future we can play Champions League against Barcelona.”