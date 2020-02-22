Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig, Dortmund keep pace with Bayern

There were plenty of young American players on show Saturday as the Bundesliga title race continues with at least three contestants.
RB Leipzig smashed Schalke and BVB took care of business at Werder Bremen to stay close to Bayern Munich.
Borussia Monchengladbach slipped a bit off the pace with a draw, but still has a match-in-hand on the three teams ahead of it.
Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland scored his 40th goal of a season spread between BVB and Red Bull Salzburg to salt away a two-goal win a relegation-threatened Bremen.
Dan-Axel Zagadou scored BVB’s other goal, with Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hazimi getting assists. Dortmund is four points back of leaders Bayern and three back of Leipzig. They face Bayern on April 4 and Leipzig on May 9.
American teen Giovanni Reyna followed up his first UCL assist at midweek by making another substitute appearance. He completed all 12 of his passes, making one key pass and winning 2-of-3 duels in 13 minutes.
Fellow USMNT man Josh Sargent played 11 minutes for the hosts, converting his only dribble attempt and winning his only 50-50 while registering an interception.
Schalke 0-5 RB Leipzig
Five different players scored for the visitors in a humbling of David Wagner‘s top four hopefuls in Gelsenkirchen.
Marcel Sabitzer’s last name sounds like a weapon, and he put Schalke on notice with a bullet after 55 seconds before Timo Werner, Marcel Halstenberg, Angelino, and Emil Forsberg joined in on the fun.
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was subbed off in the 55th minute with the score 1-0, so he was spared a bit.
Elsewhere
Bayern Munich 3-2 Paderborn — Friday
Hertha Berlin 0-5 Koln
Freiburg 0-2 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Mainz — Noon ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Union Berlin — 2:30 p.m. ET Monday
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|23
|15
|4
|4
|65
|26
|39
|8-2-2
|7-2-2
|49
|RB Leipzig
|23
|14
|6
|3
|61
|25
|36
|7-3-1
|7-3-2
|48
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|13
|6
|4
|65
|32
|33
|8-3-0
|5-3-4
|45
|Mönchengladbach
|22
|13
|4
|5
|43
|25
|18
|8-2-1
|5-2-4
|43
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|12
|4
|6
|38
|29
|9
|5-4-2
|7-0-4
|40
|FC Schalke 04
|23
|9
|9
|5
|32
|32
|0
|5-5-2
|4-4-3
|36
|1899 Hoffenheim
|23
|10
|4
|9
|34
|36
|-2
|5-1-6
|5-3-3
|34
|SC Freiburg
|23
|9
|6
|8
|31
|33
|-2
|5-2-4
|4-4-4
|33
|VfL Wolfsburg
|22
|8
|7
|7
|28
|28
|0
|3-5-3
|5-2-4
|31
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|22
|8
|4
|10
|37
|35
|2
|6-3-2
|2-1-8
|28
|FC Augsburg
|22
|7
|6
|9
|34
|45
|-11
|5-3-3
|2-3-6
|27
|1. FC Union Berlin
|22
|8
|2
|12
|27
|35
|-8
|6-0-5
|2-2-7
|26
|1. FC Köln
|22
|8
|2
|12
|33
|42
|-9
|5-1-5
|3-1-7
|26
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|23
|7
|5
|11
|27
|43
|-16
|3-2-7
|4-3-4
|26
|FSV Mainz 05
|22
|7
|1
|14
|31
|48
|-17
|3-1-7
|4-0-7
|22
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|23
|5
|5
|13
|23
|46
|-23
|3-2-6
|2-3-7
|20
|Werder Bremen
|23
|4
|5
|14
|25
|53
|-28
|1-2-8
|3-3-6
|17
|SC Paderborn
|23
|4
|4
|15
|29
|50
|-21
|2-1-9
|2-3-6
|16