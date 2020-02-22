WATCH: Jose Luis Morales stunner shocks Real Madrid, hands Levante win

Levante stunned Real Madrid 1-0 on Saturday, toppling Zinedine Zidane’s men from La Liga’s throne and handing them their first league loss since October, with a goal that is fitting for the importance of the situation.
Captain Jose Luis Morales, 32, sprinted down the left flank before finding Nikola Vukcevic’s lofting, through ball. The rest is history, really:
🚨GOLAZO BOMBAZO! 🚨
It's a spectacular goal by Jose Luis Morales as he gives @LevanteUD a 1-0 lead over @realmadrid and it could mean we might see a new @LaLigaEN leader!#LevanteRealMadrid LIVE NOW ⬇️
📺 beIN SPORTS
💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/TDkYcGiIIZ
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 22, 2020
Morales’ first goal of the season is a big one for Levante – both on a results and emotional sense – moving them eight points behind sixth-place Sevilla. But it, undoubtably, works in Barcelona’s favor the most, who reclaimed the league’s top spot after Madrid’s loss and their 5-0 of Eibar.