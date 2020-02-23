Everton and Arsenal both look to stay in the top five discussion when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Carlo Ancelotti has Everton on 36 points, five back of fifth, while ex-Toffees midfielder Mikel Arteta has the Gunners on 34 points.
Andre Gomes returns to Everton’s bench after his gruesome injury earlier this Fall, and Ancelotti makes five changes to his Starting XI. Ex-Arsenal man Alex Iwobi will start for the Toffees.
Nicolas Pepe rejoins Arsenal’s Starting XI after a Thursday match in the Europa League.
LINEUPS
Arsenal
📋 Our team news for today's game against @Everton
🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin is fit to start
🇨🇮 Pepe comes into the starting XI
🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 partners Granit
#️⃣ #ARSEVE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020
Everton
⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️
5️⃣ changes
👏 Gomes among the subs! #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/i3C9MftxUm
— Everton (@Everton) February 23, 2020