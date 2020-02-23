Mexicans Abroad

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

As MLS-based players finish up their preseason, a hand full of El Tri players in Europe continue to make a big impact.

Raul Jimenez scored again for Wolves, his 12th of the Premier League season, leaving him just one goal shy of his record set last year. Last year it took him 38 games to score 13 goals. So far, he’s scored 12 goals in 27 games. Elsewhere, Andres Guardado was back for Betis, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to start for Porto, and Nestor Araujo put in another terrific performance for Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Alan Pulido all one week away from the start of the MLS season.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez started, played 72 minutes, and scored the final goal in a 3-0 rout of Norwich City. He also picked up a first half yellow card.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera was not in the squad for the second straight week as Atletico Madrid defeated Villarreal, 3-1.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — Guardado started and played 87 minutes in Betis’ wild 3-3 draw with Mallorca.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old is out after undergoing appendicitis surgery.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo secured another huge result for his club as ten-man Celta Vigo beat Mexican coach Javier Aguirre and Leganes. With the win and Araujo’s 90-minute performance, Celta is now out of the relegation zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano, Napoli’s most expensive player in team history, made the bench but did not see action in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Brescia. The 24-year-old and the Italian manager seem to be on different pages, and the situation doesn’t appear to be getting better with time. It might be time to panic for Lozano’s development in Italy.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito started and played the full 90 minutes in Porto’s 1-0 win over Portimonense on Sunday.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez entered the match in the first half after teammate Jorrit Hendrix was injured. Gutierrez finished with 56 minutes in PSV’s 2-1 win at Vitesse

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez was back on the bench and didn’t appear in Ajax’s 1-0 defeat to Heracles

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea made the bench but did not appear in Zulte’s 1-1 draw on Saturday with Oostende.

Major League Soccer

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, LA Galaxy – In the Galaxy’s final preseason showdown, Chicharito Hernandez provided the assist for Sacha Kljestan’s lone goal of the match as the LA Galaxy drew 1-1 with the Chicago Fire. The Galaxy open the MLS season against Houston Dynamo on February 29.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela and LAFC weren’t in action this weekend as the club were recovering from a 2-0 defeat in CONCACAF Champions League at Club Leon.

Rodolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami – Pizarro was officially announced as a Designated Player signing for Inter Miami last week, but it doesn’t appear he played (he at least didn’t start) in Inter Miami’s 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City – Pulido played 76 minutes in Sporting KC’s final preseason match of the year, helping contribute to a goal scored by Gadi Kinda.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Ulises Davila, Wellington Phoenix – Davila played all 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-0 victory over Western United. Davila recorded an assist on the first goal and sent Wellington into a tie for fourth place.

Marco Fabian, Al-Sadd – Fabian played all 90 minutes for Al-Sadd in it’s 2-2 draw at Umm Salal

Hector Moreno, Al-Gharafa – Moreno and Al-Gharafa were inactive this weekend.