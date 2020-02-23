Watch Live: Manchester United, Wolves host bottom three battlers

A pair of Premier League basement dwellers face stiff tests in their bids to win another season in the top flight.
Manchester United hosts Watford on NBCSN while Wolves welcome Norwich City on CNBC as both home sides aim to improve the health of their top four hopes in 9 a.m. ET kickoffs.
[ WATCH: Man Utd-Watford | Wolves-Norwich ]
Lineups notes from both matches:
- Mason Greenwood starts for Manchester United, who keeps Odion Ighalo on the bench.
- Watford’s front four stays in tact, with Troy Deeney, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gerard Deulofeu, and Roberto Pereyra.
- Adama Traore is rested by Wolves, who deploy Leander Dendoncker.
- Tim Krul backstops Norwich City, who starts Max Aarons.
LINEUPS
Manchester United
🕐 Time for some team news!
▪️ Six changes in total for #MUFC
▪️ @MasonGreenwood starts
▪️ @McTominay10 returns to the bench#MUNWAT
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2020
Watford
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
One change for the Hornets…
➡ Dawson
⬅ Mariappa@izosarr & Cleverley 🔙 on the bench! #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/HOirsCNEKP
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 23, 2020
Wolves
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague fixture against @NorwichCityFC. #WOLNOR
— Wolves (@Wolves) February 23, 2020
Norwich City
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
◾ Godfrey and Lewis return to starting XI
◾ Stiepermann and Idah named on the bench#WOLNOR
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 23, 2020