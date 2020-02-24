More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Antonio Rudiger: Racism won

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 8:09 AM EST
Antonio Rudiger has said that “racism won” after nobody was charged for allegedly racially abusing the Chelsea defender in their game at Tottenham in December.

Rudiger complained to the match officials during Chelsea’s win at Spurs in December that he had been racially abused as he was involved in an incident which saw Heung-Min Son get sent off.

After a lengthy investigation by both Tottenham and the Metropolitan police, nobody was charged.

Rudiger was roundly booed by Spurs fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge every time he touched the ball in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Tottenham on Saturday and this is what he had to say about the treatment he received from the Tottenham supporters.

“It’s sad,” Rudiger said. “I don’t know why they would. Maybe it’s because I voiced about the racism. If you boo me because of that then you are poor people. I am sorry. This is a sign that we have a very big problem. At the end of the day I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. With the win it makes me feel a bit like, yes OK, but it makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won.”

The German international defender was not interested in criticizing the investigation but asked for more help from supporters in identifying acts of racism inside stadiums.

In the same game Chelsea’s fans complained about an individual who racially abused Son and he has since been chargd.

“I’m very careful with this,” Rudiger said. “I’m not in the investigations. I’m not a police officer. I just hope always people do their job right. But nothing happened and, to be honest, it was not a surprise. They always get away with it. Not always, sometimes they get punished but mostly they get away with it. The support from my club was there. Also players and everything. For me this was not enough. These people need to be punished. They need educating. We all, even you, failed in this. If people are really honest we have so many people coming into the stadium and in that game when it happened against me, Chelsea fans got arrested. And why? Because Chelsea fans reported the fan who abused Son. On the other side, nothing happened. It’s the people who were around. That’s why I say if we don’t stand up racism won.”

Rudiger then also went on to explain how he will try his hardest to keep speaking out about injustices as the birth of his son Djamal last week means he will try and create a better world, one free of any form of discrimination.

“I will always stand up. It’s not only about myself. It can be homophobic or something like that. It’s about standing up for people. If it happens at football it is also happening outside and outside my son is going to be growing up. I will do my best to make sure my son is not stupid like other people. Sorry for this word. I don’t have any other words for this,” Rudiger added.

Mexicans Abroad

By Daniel KarellFeb 23, 2020, 11:10 PM EST
As MLS-based players finish up their preseason, a hand full of El Tri players in Europe continue to make a big impact.

Raul Jimenez scored again for Wolves, his 12th of the Premier League season, leaving him just one goal shy of his record set last year. Last year it took him 38 games to score 13 goals. So far, he’s scored 12 goals in 27 games. Elsewhere, Andres Guardado was back for Betis, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to start for Porto, and Nestor Araujo put in another terrific performance for Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Alan Pulido all one week away from the start of the MLS season.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers —  Jimenez started, played 72 minutes, and scored the final goal in a 3-0 rout of Norwich City. He also picked up a first half yellow card.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  Herrera was not in the squad for the second straight week as Atletico Madrid defeated Villarreal, 3-1.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Guardado started and played 87 minutes in Betis’ wild 3-3 draw with Mallorca.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old is out after undergoing appendicitis surgery.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo secured another huge result for his club as ten-man Celta Vigo beat Mexican coach Javier Aguirre and Leganes. With the win and Araujo’s 90-minute performance, Celta is now out of the relegation zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli —  Lozano, Napoli’s most expensive player in team history, made the bench but did not see action in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Brescia. The 24-year-old and the Italian manager seem to be on different pages, and the situation doesn’t appear to be getting better with time. It might be time to panic for Lozano’s development in Italy.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito started and played the full 90 minutes in Porto’s 1-0 win over Portimonense on Sunday.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven —  Gutierrez entered the match in the first half after teammate Jorrit Hendrix was injured. Gutierrez finished with 56 minutes in PSV’s 2-1 win at Vitesse

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez was back on the bench and didn’t appear in Ajax’s 1-0 defeat to Heracles

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea made the bench but did not appear in Zulte’s 1-1 draw on Saturday with Oostende.

Major League Soccer

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, LA Galaxy – In the Galaxy’s final preseason showdown, Chicharito Hernandez provided the assist for Sacha Kljestan’s lone goal of the match as the LA Galaxy drew 1-1 with the Chicago Fire. The Galaxy open the MLS season against Houston Dynamo on February 29.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela and LAFC weren’t in action this weekend as the club were recovering from a 2-0 defeat in CONCACAF Champions League at Club Leon.

Rodolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami – Pizarro was officially announced as a Designated Player signing for Inter Miami last week, but it doesn’t appear he played (he at least didn’t start) in Inter Miami’s 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City – Pulido played 76 minutes in Sporting KC’s final preseason match of the year, helping contribute to a goal scored by Gadi Kinda.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Ulises Davila, Wellington Phoenix – Davila played all 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-0 victory over Western United. Davila recorded an assist on the first goal and sent Wellington into a tie for fourth place.

Marco Fabian, Al-Sadd – Fabian played all 90 minutes for Al-Sadd in it’s 2-2 draw at Umm Salal

Hector Moreno, Al-Gharafa – Moreno and Al-Gharafa were inactive this weekend.

Report: Matches in Italy could be played behind closed doors this week

By Daniel KarellFeb 23, 2020, 10:11 PM EST
For at least the next week, we could see matches in Italy played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus scare.

According to a report in Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italian sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, has determined that clubs based in regions where there have been positive Coronavirus (officially known as Covid-19) cases will need to play matches without fans for at least the next week.

An NBC News report from Sunday cited Italian government officials stating more than 133 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and that ten cities in Northern Italy were on lockdown.

The Italian sporting authorities are trying to keep people from congregating together in large numbers, where the virus could potentially spread.

In a sporting context, this reported decision from the Italian government will also create headaches within Juventus FC. The club has a massive match next Saturday against Inter Milan, and would likely prefer to either have it cancelled or moved to a safe location so it could be played with fans in attendance.

La Liga: Sevilla leapfrogs Getafe into 3rd place

Associated PressFeb 23, 2020, 10:02 PM EST
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Sevilla leapfrogged Getafe to take third place in the Spanish league after routing the season’s surprise team 3-0 in Madrid on Sunday.

Sevilla beat Getafe at its own game, out-muscling the hosts with a suffocating defense and demonstrating clinical finishing to convert its scant scoring chances.

The Andalusian side got an opener from Lucas Ocampos in the 43rd minute. Midfielder Fernando doubled the lead in the 67th before he set up Jules Kounde to seal the victory in the 75th.

Sevilla lost goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to an apparent leg injury before the second half started. He was replaced by Yassine Bounou, who was never tested.

The victory ended Sevilla’s five-game winless streak across all competitions that put coach Julen Lopetegui under growing pressure to restore the team’s good form from the first half of the season.

Getafe has had an outstanding campaign, fighting for a Champions League spot for next season despite its modest budget.

Getafe’s loss was just its fourth at home in any competition this season. It lost last round away at Barcelona, but had bounced back with a 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sevilla moved one point ahead of Getafe, which dropped into fourth place. Leader Barcelona is 12 points ahead of Sevilla.

Real Madrid trails Barcelona by two points before the two teams meet next weekend.

Elsewhere in La Liga action, Atletico Madrid took home a 3-1 result over Villarreal, adding to the club’s already great week. Villarreal went up first through Paco Alcacer, but Atleti hit back with goals from Angel Correa, Koke, and Joao Felix. It was Felix’s first game back after a hamstring strain, and England National Team right back Kieran Trippier made his return to the field for the first time since early January.

Here are other scores from Sunday’s La Liga action:

Osasuna 0-3 Granada

Alaves 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Valladolid 2-1 Espanyol

American’s Abroad: Strong defensive performances and an eye for the future

By Daniel KarellFeb 23, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
It wasn’t exactly a banner week for American attackers abroad, but there were some fine defensive performances and some youngsters making a name for themselves.

Both John Brooks of Wolfsburg and Tim Ream of Fulham played the full 90 in their team’s matches this weekend. Brooks led Wolfsburg to a 4-0 rout of Mainz, while Fulham played Derby County to a 1-1 stalemate. Derby County’s only goal however came off a Wayne Rooney penalty kick, as otherwise Ream and co. kept Derby out through the run of play.

There were some bright notes for the future, however. Both Ajax youngster Alex Mendez and Wolfsburg U-19 star Uly Llanez scored in action for their teams, as did Wisconsin native Andrija Novakovich, who assisted on one goal and scored the second in Frosinone’s 2-0 win over Crotone, lifting Alessandro Nesta’s side to second in Serie B. If the season ended today, Novakovich would be playing in Serie A next year. Former Sporting Kansas City Homegrown talent Erik Palmer-Brown also scored in Austria Wien’s 2-2 draw with Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic is still recovering from his injury and missed Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin made the bench but didn’t see action in Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev, Aston Villa — Vassilev didn’t dress in Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  For a third weekend in a row Robinson did not dress for Wigan. Robinson continues to deal with a groin injury that ended the potential loan move to AC Milan.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes did not dress in Derby’s 1-1 draw with Fulham after suffering an ankle injury on February 15 against Huddersfield Town.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The defender is out for the season after sustaining an injury.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton’s 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — The 24-year-old American scored the game-winning-goal in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers, which moved Sunderland into fourth place in the table, just three points behind first place Rotherham United. A strong spring could put Gooch on USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s radar.

Bundesliga

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt play on Monday at home against Union Berlin

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started, played 90 minutes, and helped keep a clean sheet in Wolfsburg’s 4-0 win over Mainz.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie started but only played 55 minutes as Schalke was routed, 5-0 by RB Leipzig.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams is out with an injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is out with an injury, while Morales came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Dusseldorf’s 2-0 win at Freiburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent came off the bench and played seven minutes plus stoppage time in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund Reyna made his sixth Bundesliga appearance this season, coming in for Jadon Sancho and played 13 minutes in a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach Johnson did not dress for Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Johnson’s former club, Hoffenheim.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s surprise 1-0 defeat at Heracles.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played all 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over FC Groningen.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — After a six-month absence, Weah featured for Lille on February 16, playing the final 10 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 loss to Marseille. Unfortunately, in that game, Weah suffered another muscle injury, this time a torn right hamstring that will leave him out indefinitely.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu did not dress for Rennes in its 2-1 win over Nimes.

Honorable Mentions

Kenny Saief, Lechia Gdansk, on loan from Anderlecht — The American-Israeli made his first appearance on the field in around 10 months, playing 13 minutes off the bench in Gdansk’s 2-0 defeat to Lech Poznan. Saief’s injury problems and a falling out in Cincinnati during his loan there led to it being terminated early. However, he wasn’t in Anderlecht’s plans this fall, meaning he had to wait until the January transfer window to find a new club after he failed to move during the summer.

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers, Dundee United — I don’t know the last time this has happened, but in the 57th minute Harkes (son of John Harkes) came on for Powers in a rare American for American substitution abroad. It’s safe to say that while rare, we could see this happening again, as both Harkes and Powers play similar positions in midfield.