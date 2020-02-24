Antonio Rudiger: Racism won

Antonio Rudiger has said that “racism won” after nobody was charged for allegedly racially abusing the Chelsea defender in their game at Tottenham in December.

Rudiger complained to the match officials during Chelsea’s win at Spurs in December that he had been racially abused as he was involved in an incident which saw Heung-Min Son get sent off.

After a lengthy investigation by both Tottenham and the Metropolitan police, nobody was charged.

Rudiger was roundly booed by Spurs fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge every time he touched the ball in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Tottenham on Saturday and this is what he had to say about the treatment he received from the Tottenham supporters.

“It’s sad,” Rudiger said. “I don’t know why they would. Maybe it’s because I voiced about the racism. If you boo me because of that then you are poor people. I am sorry. This is a sign that we have a very big problem. At the end of the day I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. With the win it makes me feel a bit like, yes OK, but it makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won.”

The German international defender was not interested in criticizing the investigation but asked for more help from supporters in identifying acts of racism inside stadiums.

In the same game Chelsea’s fans complained about an individual who racially abused Son and he has since been chargd.

“I’m very careful with this,” Rudiger said. “I’m not in the investigations. I’m not a police officer. I just hope always people do their job right. But nothing happened and, to be honest, it was not a surprise. They always get away with it. Not always, sometimes they get punished but mostly they get away with it. The support from my club was there. Also players and everything. For me this was not enough. These people need to be punished. They need educating. We all, even you, failed in this. If people are really honest we have so many people coming into the stadium and in that game when it happened against me, Chelsea fans got arrested. And why? Because Chelsea fans reported the fan who abused Son. On the other side, nothing happened. It’s the people who were around. That’s why I say if we don’t stand up racism won.”

Rudiger then also went on to explain how he will try his hardest to keep speaking out about injustices as the birth of his son Djamal last week means he will try and create a better world, one free of any form of discrimination.

“I will always stand up. It’s not only about myself. It can be homophobic or something like that. It’s about standing up for people. If it happens at football it is also happening outside and outside my son is going to be growing up. I will do my best to make sure my son is not stupid like other people. Sorry for this word. I don’t have any other words for this,” Rudiger added.

