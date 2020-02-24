Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Four of five Major League Soccer clubs alive in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 are in fine shape to reach the quarterfinals after one leg.

The fifth has a tall hill to climb.

LAFC trails Club Leon by two and did not collect an away goal in Mexico during first leg play last week.

“It’s 2-0, but we’re going to work hard,” said LAFC attacker Latif Blessing. “We’re going to prepare ourselves to win the next game. … We did good, but we want to win. It couldn’t happen that way but we’re going to prepare next game to win this game. We need to win.”

The second leg in L.A. is one of the last two matches of the round, kicking off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday just as Seattle Sounders square off with Olimpia.

The Honduran side managed a controversial comeback in the 2-2 draw with Jordan Morris-fueled Seattle last week, but the Sounders will be happy to have those two away goals and home field.

Montreal Impact has the same situation for Deportivo Saprissa’s visit at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, while Atlanta United scored an away goal in a draw with Motagua and hosts the visitors from Honduras’ capital at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

That leaves us with NYCFC, who got a Heber hat trick amongst five away goals at Costa Rican side San Carlos in a 5-3 win. The second leg begins at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Red Bull Arena (yes, you read that correctly).

Elsewhere, Liga MX sides don’t have it much better. Cruz Azul leads Portmore 2-1 heading back to Mexico, while Club America scored an away goal in a draw with Comunicaciones.

Finally, Tigres UANL trails 2-1 after one leg with Alianza in El Salvador.

CCL second leg schedule

all times ET



Atlanta United v. Motagua (1-1) — 8 p.m. Tuesday

Cruz Azul v. Portmore United (2-1) — 10 p.m. Tuesday

NYCFC v. San Carlos (5-3) — 6 p.m. Wednesday

Montreal Impact v. Deportivo Saprissa (2-2) — 8 p.m. Wednesday

Tigres UANL v. Alianza (1-2) — 8 p.m. Wednesday

Club America v. Comunicaciones (1-1) — 10 p.m. Wednesday

Seattle Sounders v. Olimpia (2-2) — 10 p.m. Thursday

LAFC v Leon (0-2) — 10 p.m. Thursday

