Klopp says Liverpool “one of the world’s best”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
Even though they are officially the best team in the world, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes they are just “one of the best” and not “the best” side on the planet.

Ahem, modesty alert.

Liverpool have the chance to go 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they host West Ham on Monday  (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and Klopp’s reigning European and World Club Cup champs have ripped apart teams at will over the last 18 months after reaching back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals.

So, why doesn’t he think they are the best team on the planet?

Many pointed to Liverpool’s 1-0 UCL defeat at Atletico Madrid last week showing that they finally ran out of a little bit of luck. They have won 12 Premier League games by a one-goal margin this season and although you cannot argue with Liverpool’s amazing run of 25 wins from 26 games and a 17-game winning run Klopp isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“This thing with ‘the best team in the world,’ I don’t really get it,” Klopp said. “It’s nice when people say it. It’s better than if they say you are the worst team in the world obviously. Usually if people mention ‘the best team in the world,’ you think of Real Madrid from a few years ago, Barcelona from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this. The team we have is about attitude – go and go and go – mixed with really good football players. But I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs.”

So where will this 2019-20 Liverpool team stack up as being the best team in the world?

From a pure soccer playing perspective they are probably behind the Barcelona teams of Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola, and even Pep’s recent teams at Man City. But are they better than the Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid teams? Probably.

The key word here is team. Klopp is correct to point out that this Liverpool side is more about the sum of its parts than incredible individual talents. Yes, they have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson in defense, but they are a hard-working team which is a well-oiled machine and they are relentless.

Are Liverpool the best team in world history to watch? Perhaps not. Are they the most exciting team in the world to watch? I’d say so.

Slick passing, wonderful goals and flowing moves are a thing of beauty but Liverpool’s pace, power and precision can be just as good, if not better, to watch.

Klopp and Liverpool won’t be celebrating until they seal the Premier League title (five more wins are need, by the way) but they can start to feel very good about their achievements and they will be certainly be in the conversation alongside Real, Barcelona and Man City for having the best teams European soccer has seen in the last two decades.

Bruno Fernandes the key to United’s top four hopes?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 10:38 AM EST
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot speak highly enough of new signing Bruno Fernandes.

United’s new playmaker had himself quite the week as he bagged an assist in the big win at Chelsea on Monday, then won and scored a penalty kick and had another assist in United’s 3-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Safe to say the $88 million arrival from Sporting Lisbon is settling in well in the Premier League and his manager is adamant that Fernandes’ early form proves it was money well spent.

“In today’s market I think we got a good deal,” Solskjaer said. “He has come in and done really well, given everyone a boost, that means more than getting a player in. He has done something to the crowd. You can see with the supporters, they are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality, all the attributes of a Manchester United player the fans have seen many, many times before. From day one, the first minute, he has felt like a presence in the group, demanding the ball from his first training session. Some players take time warming up, but he felt confident straight away.”

Fernandes, 25, is a proper playmaker, one who loves to get on the ball, dictate the tempo of the game and loves to make surging runs forward. He has shown that at Man United already.

His 64 goals and 36 assists over the past three seasons for Sporting proved he has a cutting edge and his creativity and ability to unlock defenses in the final third is exactly what Man United needed all season long.

Which previous Man United players would Solskjaer liken him to?

“He’s a bit of a mix between Scholes and Veron to be fair, the temperament of Veron and a lot of the quality of him and Scholes,” Solskjaer said. “He has done fantastically. He is showing his personality, he’s a Manchester United character who wants to step out at Old Trafford, wants the ball all the time, wants to control the rhythm, help out his team-mates and conduct the play. The way he took the penalty was fantastic.”

A mixture of Juan Sebastian Veron and Paul Scholes? My goodness. Solskjaer is putting no pressure on the shoulders of Bruno Fernandes whatsoever…

With Man United now in fifth place in the Premier League and three points off fourth-place Chelsea, they are right in the thick of the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification. They do face Everton, Man City, Tottenham and Sheffield United in their next four PL games and that will be pivotal in deciding if they’re going to reach the Champions League next season.

Given Man City’s European ban and the potential for a UCL spot to move down to fifth-place, Man United are exactly where Solskjaer hoped they would be right now.

Fernandes will give them that extra push for the rest of this season and beyond and even without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba they look like a team heading in the right direction.

Predicting Premier League’s relegation battle

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 9:47 AM EST
The Premier League relegation battle is incredibly tough to predict right now and it is likely that will be the case until the final weekend of the season.

This is bonkers.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

With only Norwich City seemingly cut adrift at the bottom, the other two relegation spots could go to two of six teams who have been sucked into the battle in recent months.

From slumping teams like Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton to battlers Watford and Bournemouth who have been down there for most of the season, the fine margins will really make the difference in the final months of the season.

On paper all we can do right now is look at the remaining schedules for the seven teams at the wrong end of the table and predict which three will go down.

With 11 games to go, time is running out for teams to keep themselves out of the bottom three as the Premier League relegation battle will be a huge point of focus between now and mid-May.

Toughest remaining schedule:
1) Bournemouth: Nine of their remaining 11 games come against teams in the top 12. No six-pointers left. They look doomed.
2) West Ham: Five of their next six are against teams in the top 10. Given their lack of direction and attacking intent, they could nick the odd point here and there but fixtures haven’t been kind. Hosting Aston Villa on the final day of the season will be pivotal.
3) Aston Villa: Speaking of Villa, the only game they have left against a team below them is that crunch clash against West Ham. After Dean Smith’s incredible rant against his players, they are sinking. Fast.
4) Brighton: Not an easy schedule, at all. They host Liverpool and Man City in late April but by then Liverpool will have probably won the PL and alongside Man City they will likely be focusing on the UCL. Home games against Palace and Newcastle will be key.

Easiest remaining schedule:
1) Watford: Even though they sit in 19th place right now, Nigel Pearson will be keeping things calm. They face Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham in late April and early May and that will decide their season. There should be hope at Vicarage Road.
2) Newcastle: Currently seven points above the drop zone, injuries have hit Steve Bruce‘s side hard but they should be fine. But they play against West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in a stretch in late March and early April and if that goes badly they could be sucked back into the battle. If that is the case their last two away games against Watford and Brighton will be massive.
3) Norwich City: They have four or five home games left which you could see them winning and they would need to do that just to give themselves a chance of staying up. Daniel Farke‘s side will go for it and they will attack teams home and away but unless they improve drastically in defense, they will be relegated before the final few weeks of the season arrives.

Projecting the table on the final day

14. Newcastle – 42 points
15. Watford – 40 points
16. Brighton – 40 points
17. West Ham – 38 points

———————————

18. Aston Villa – 36 points
19. Bournemouth – 36 points
20. Norwich City – 29 points

Final verdict

Momentum means everything at this time of the season and the likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich just don’t have it. With 11 games to go the clock is ticking and those three teams would be my picks to go down, even though they have plenty of goals among their attacking options. Defensively those three teams haven’t been good enough all season and I think West Ham, Brighton, Watford and Newcastle have more defensive solidity about them to stay up. Looking at the projected points tally above, this will go down to the final game of the season as six teams battling to stay out of 18th and 19th will be the main talking point on May 17.

Preview: Liverpool v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 8:59 AM EST
  • A win for Liverpool sees them equal Man City’s all-time record of winning 18 top-flight games in a row
  • Liverpool unbeaten in 43 PL games
  • West Ham have lost a league-high 19 points from winning positions

Liverpool v. West Ham takes center stage at Anfield on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Reds aim to reclaim their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side remain unbeaten this season and with five more wins needed to guarantee the Premier League title, the finishing line is in sight. As for David Moyes and the Hammers, they are scrapping for their lives at the other end of the table and their daunting run of fixtures makes them one of the favorites for relegation.

In team news Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson who has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the next three weeks.

West Ham are without the injured Ryan Fredericks who suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-0 defeat at Man City on Wednesday.

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Soucek; Masuaku; Antonio

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s UCL defeat at Atletico Madrid: “I could not fault for a second the attitude and application of the team in Madrid last Tuesday. The intensity of our performance was really pleasing and I told that to the boys. There was nothing from last week that should set us back. We should look at it the other way. An opportunity to immediately strike back. We have a talented opponent coming to our home and they want to leave with the win. This is enough motivation. I will be happy if we take this approach into the match tonight. We’ll need to be at our very best – we know that.”

David Moyes on West Ham’s relegation scrap: “In the main many of the supporters I have spoken to have been very supportive and really understanding. We went there [Man City] hoping to get something from the game. We’ve tried other formations and other players that haven’t worked either. We’re trying to find situations and look for situations that will help us. I’ve never classed staying up at any club a success and I never will. And certainly not a club the size in West Ham. I have a job to do, we have a job to do to stay up, unfortunately.”

Predictions

Well, there is only one outcome here. Liverpool are going to win and West Ham are going to try their best to keep the score down. This may be tighter than we all think and West Ham did draw with Liverpool at home last season. That said, David Moyes knows the pressure is off in this one, even with West Ham in 18th place and in the relegation zone. They will be focusing the game at home against Southampton next week and will sit back and play a 5-4-1 and try to use Michail Antonio‘s pace on the break. Liverpool will have too much for them to handle. 3-0 win for Klopp’s boys.

Antonio Rudiger: Racism won

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 8:09 AM EST
Antonio Rudiger has said that “racism won” after nobody was charged for allegedly racially abusing the Chelsea defender in their game at Tottenham in December.

Rudiger complained to the match officials during Chelsea’s win at Spurs in December that he had been racially abused as he was involved in an incident which saw Heung-Min Son get sent off.

After a lengthy investigation by both Tottenham and the Metropolitan police, nobody was charged.

Rudiger was roundly booed by Spurs fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge every time he touched the ball in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Tottenham on Saturday and this is what he had to say about the treatment he received from the Tottenham supporters.

“It’s sad,” Rudiger said. “I don’t know why they would. Maybe it’s because I voiced about the racism. If you boo me because of that then you are poor people. I am sorry. This is a sign that we have a very big problem. At the end of the day I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. With the win it makes me feel a bit like, yes OK, but it makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won.”

The German international defender was not interested in criticizing the investigation but asked for more help from supporters in identifying acts of racism inside stadiums.

In the same game Chelsea’s fans complained about an individual who racially abused Son and he has since been chargd.

“I’m very careful with this,” Rudiger said. “I’m not in the investigations. I’m not a police officer. I just hope always people do their job right. But nothing happened and, to be honest, it was not a surprise. They always get away with it. Not always, sometimes they get punished but mostly they get away with it. The support from my club was there. Also players and everything. For me this was not enough. These people need to be punished. They need educating. We all, even you, failed in this. If people are really honest we have so many people coming into the stadium and in that game when it happened against me, Chelsea fans got arrested. And why? Because Chelsea fans reported the fan who abused Son. On the other side, nothing happened. It’s the people who were around. That’s why I say if we don’t stand up racism won.”

Rudiger then also went on to explain how he will try his hardest to keep speaking out about injustices as the birth of his son Djamal last week means he will try and create a better world, one free of any form of discrimination.

“I will always stand up. It’s not only about myself. It can be homophobic or something like that. It’s about standing up for people. If it happens at football it is also happening outside and outside my son is going to be growing up. I will do my best to make sure my son is not stupid like other people. Sorry for this word. I don’t have any other words for this,” Rudiger added.